'Rape has become a weapon' for Haiti gangs, says UN
As Haiti reels from a cascade of crises, the United Nations has released a grim report accusing the country's powerful gangs of using rape as a tool of intimidation and control.
U.S. cancels visas, sends Coast Guard ship to patrol waters off Haiti’s capital
The United States has sent a major Coast Guard vessel to patrol the waters near Port-au-Prince in a “sign of resolve” with the Haitian government as gang violence continues to grip the nation, and will impose new visa restrictions on Haitians involved in gang activity, the Biden administration said Wednesday.
Haitians protest government's cry for international troops to quell gang chaos as cholera outbreak grows
Port-au-Prince — Thousands of Haitians demonstrated Monday in Port-au-Prince to protest against the government and its call for foreign assistance to deal with endemic insecurity, a humanitarian crisis and a burgeoning cholera epidemic. A day after U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the immediate deployment of a special international armed force to help the crisis-hit Caribbean state, the demonstration in the capital was marred by violence, with police using tear gas to disperse looters, an AFP correspondent said.
As violence worsens in Haiti, United Nations orders evacuation of non-essential staff
The United Nations is ordering the evacuation of all non-essential international workers from Haiti, citing ongoing violence that has left workers vulnerable to kidnapping and attacks last week on U.N.-backed food warehouses across the country.
Dominican Republic cracks down at border amid Haiti chaos
As Haiti rapidly spirals into chaos, its island neighbor, the Dominican Republic, has responded with crackdowns on migrants and a military buildup the government claims will “guarantee border security.”But some fear those moves will only deepen long-existing xenophobia against Haitian migrants and harm both nations' economies.On Sunday, Dominican President Luis Abinader announced the country’s biggest purchase of military gear since 1961 – six helicopters, ten aircraft, 21 armored vehicles and four anti-riot trucks.If international troops are sent in response to an appeal by Haiti's government for help against gangs, “We would close and block the border. … It’s very...
U.N. considers sanctions targeting Haiti gang leader 'Barbecue'
Haiti has been rocked by weeks of violent protests and economic turmoil. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports on how the United Nations and the U.S. government are now stepping in as gangs battle for control over parts of the country. Oct. 15, 2022.
Drug gang kills 20 in attack on city hall in southern Mexico
A drug gang shot to death 20 people, including a mayor and his father, in the mountains of the southern Mexico state of Guerrero. officials said Thursday.Residents began burying the victims,even as a video posted on social media showed men who identified themselves as the Tequileros gang claiming responsibility for the mass shooting. The Guerrero state security council said gunmen burst into the town hall in the village of San Miguel Totolapan Wednesday and opened fire on a meeting the mayor was holding with other officials. Among the dead were Mayor Conrado Mendoza and his father, Juan Mendoza Acosta,...
Haiti activists rally at White House seeking end of U.S. support for Henry
Oct 9 (Reuters) - Activists on Sunday rallied at the White House to call on the Biden administration to end support for the government of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, as the Caribbean nation faces a humanitarian crisis due to gangs blocking the distribution of fuel.
‘More bullets, more bloodshed’: Haiti aid groups warn against request for foreign forces
Medical NGOs and civil society groups in Haiti have warned that the government’s plan to request foreign military intervention to restore order will only cause more bloodshed in the beleaguered nation. On Friday, the government formally authorized prime minister Ariel Henry to request “specialised armed forces” to take back...
U.S. to support Haiti police and deliver aid to counter gangs
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday said it will boost support for the Haitian police as they battle armed gangs and will speed up delivery of aid to a country suffering from crippling shortages of basic goods due to a gang blockade of a key fuel terminal.
Biden administration drafts UNSC resolution to support deployment of rapid action force to Haiti
The United States has drafted a United Nations Security Council resolution that would support the deployment of a rapid action force to Haiti immediately as the country faces widespread crises, a US official has confirmed.
Profiling Ariel Henry, Haitian Neurosurgeon And Prime Minister
A neurosurgeon and politician, Ariel Henry was born in Tabarré, Port-au-Prince, Haïti, on November 6, 1949, to Elie Saturné Henry, a lawyer and university theology professor from Petite Rivière de l’Artibonite, and Elvire Cantave Henry, a teacher from Port-au-Prince. Henry has five siblings, Monique Henry, Edlyne Henry Richards, Elie Henry, Jr., and Elvire Henry. He is married to Annie Claude Massiau. They have three sons, Lionel Henry, Isaiah Henry, and Matthieu Henry.
Haiti cholera outbreak: ‘The situation is evolving rapidly’
The situation is evolving rapidly, and it is possible that earlier or additional cases have not been detected. The surveillance mechanism set up by the Haitian Government, with the support of WHO and other partners, is operating under extremely difficult circumstances. The affected areas are very insecure, and controlled by...
Rapid Aid To Help Haiti Suggested By U.N. Secretary-General
On Sunday (Oct. 9), U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres proposed that one or several countries send “a rapid action force” to help Haiti’s police remove a threat posed by armed gangs. According to a letter to the U.N. Security Council, obtained by Reuters, Guterres did not suggest that...
US, Canada send police equipment to crisis-wracked Haiti
The US and Canadian militaries on Saturday delivered security equipment to Haiti including armored vehicles to help the impoverished Caribbean nation tackle spiralling security and health crises, Washington and Ottawa announced. US and Canadian air force planes landed in Port-au-Prince carrying "vital Haitian government-purchased security equipment, including tactical and armored vehicles," a joint statement from the two governments said.
Helping Haiti, Ebola in Kampala, and TikTok begging profits: The Cheat Sheet
Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Haiti on the brink of a ‘humanitarian catastrophe’. Cholera, child malnutrition, gang violence, fuel shortages, and hospitals with no electricity – Haiti’s humanitarian needs are expanding by the minute. The big question: Given grave concerns over past UN missions and previous efforts by the international community, what could or should outside help look like? After centuries of colonial manipulation, many Haitians have been demanding Haitian-led solutions to address the panoply of problems – including 4.7 million (almost one in two) Haitians at “crisis” levels of food insecurity. But the responses of the Haitian government, police, and aid organisations have been hobbled, as gangs block key transport routes, loot humanitarian supplies, and create a paralysing atmosphere of fear in the capital, Port-au-Prince. As the international community considers how to respond to requests for urgent assistance from Prime Minister Ariel Henry and UN Secretary-General António Guterres, US Coast Guard patrols are circling offshore, and the Dominican authorities have increased patrols at land borders – fearing a rush of Haitians to the exit. Meanwhile, the UN Security Council is considering a resolution that may lead to sanctions against one of Haiti’s most powerful gang leaders, Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier, and the US has sent a team to the Caribbean nation on a fact-finding mission. None of which is likely to change the current trajectory of entrenched lawlessness and rising desperation. As the World Food Programme’s country director told reporters: “Haiti is facing a humanitarian catastrophe.”
Haiti reports more cholera cases, 55 confirmed and 36 deaths
In a follow-up on the Haiti cholera outbreak, the Haitian Ministry of Health (Ministère de la Santé Publique et de la Population) reported as of October 13– the total number of suspected cases increased to 655, including 55 confirmed cases, 197 hospitalized suspected cases, and 36 deaths recorded.
New report: A record 4.7 million Haitians face acute hunger
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A record 4.7 million people in Haiti are facing acute hunger, including 19,000 in catastrophic famine conditions for the first time, all in a slum controlled by gangs in the capital, according to a report released Friday. The U.N. World Food Program and Food and...
