Fort Myers, FL

Nearly 200 patients treated at field hospital in Fort Myers

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. – In front of the old Sears building at the Edison Mall in Fort Myers, there’s a medical helicopter, ambulances and emergency responders.

Inside, the old department store has been transformed into a field hospital in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

‘It looked like a Sears at one point – now it looks like a hospital,” Melanie Michael, a spokesperson for CDR Health, which runs the site, said. “We have an emergency department. We have an urgent care. We have pediatrics. We have geriatrics. We have psych.”

The emergency hospital, which is open 24/7, is designed to lessen the load on other medical centers, many of which were badly damaged during the storm. Some even had to evacuate patients.

“It’s meant to be kind of a band-aid to the next step,” Michael said of the field hospital, which they term a community medical center. “We treat, we stabilize and we transfer. So you won’t be here for heart surgery, but you might be here for bronchitis.”

“I know it’s a Sears, but we’ve been able to stabilize the environment. Make it clinically safe,” explained Narendra Kini, who’s among the doctors who have worked at the site.

Since opening last week, they have treated nearly 200 patients. There are more than 50 there now, including some people who’ve lost everything – have special medical needs – and have to shelter at the site.

“When you look at the mental condition of some of these folks who’ve not only had medical issues, but now are looking at a future where it’s going to be fairly tough to re-establish their lives, that starts to give you a true picture of the damage that this hurricane has caused,” Dr. Kini explained.

The site is run by CDR Health, but is a collaboration between several local, state and federal agencies, so it’s funded by taxpayers, Michael explained.

ABC7 asked the Florida Division of Emergency Management how much it costs to operate the site each day, but are still waiting for a response.

“There’s all these different agencies, and they partnered together to make sure that this hospital is for the taxpayers – for the people here,” Michael explained.

How much longer the site will be in operation all depends on the need.

“We are here for the duration. We are here specifically for Lee County, Collier County and the surrounding areas,” she said. “Even though we’re post-storm, we’re still current-storm in their minds.”

Michaels said if people need to seek treatment at the facility, they should bring whatever documentation they can. Healthcare workers understand that some, if not all of it, may have been lost in the storm.

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
