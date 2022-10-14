ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

yourbigsky.com

Woman hit by train downtown Billings

A 55-year-old woman was hit by a train Tuesday night at the North Broadway railroad crossing in downtown Billings. She has serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.It happened around 7:50 Tuesday night and the investigation is ongoing according to BPD Sgt. Beck.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Suspect shot, arrested after shooting outside Billings Clinic ER

BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect was shot and arrested after a shooting outside the Billings Clinic Emergency Room Sunday, according to police. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter officers responded to a report of shots fired, and the suspect and police officers exchanged fire. BPD said the suspect fired one round as officers got to the scene.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Local family asks for safe driving after hit-and-run incident

BILLINGS, Mont. - A family is asking people to slow down after a fifteen-year-old boy was hit by a car leaving the Target parking lot on Central Ave. Andre Wear was riding his bicycle to school Tuesday morning when he was hit, falling over while still on his bike. Thankfully, he only had a few scratches.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

The Magic City: Montana’s land of business opportunity

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings has a rich history of being the place where many Montanans can pursue their American dream by starting their own business. That mentality is true to this day, as Billings is still a city where entrepreneurs can discover exciting new business opportunities. It welcomes men and...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Billings’ Chance to try Chick-fil-A for FREE Before They Open

Many Montanans seem oddly enthralled by fast-food restaurant chains we don't have in Big Sky Country. In-n-Out Burger is frequently mentioned, while others say they wish we had a Tim Horton's or a Dunkin' or a Whataburger. Perhaps this is a classic example of "FOMO" or the Fear of Missing Out. I mean, fast food is still simply fast food... right?
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Refresh the Rims project sees huge success!

Over 100 volunteers gathered at the Rimrocks Saturday morning for the tenth annual Refresh the Rims project from 9:30 am to 11:30 am! According to the press release, six groups spanned the length of the rims and met at their assigned location, working as a team to pick up trash and debris.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings West defense shuts down CMR in 27-3 win

BILLINGS- Billings West outscored Great Falls CMR 20-0 in the second half to win their sixth straight, 27 to 3. Both defenses came out strong in the first half. On an early drive for Billings West, AJ LaFurge intercepted a jump ball in the end zone to give his Rustlers the ball.
BILLINGS, MT
High School Football PRO

Billings, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Billings, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Great Falls High School football team will have a game with Billings Senior High School on October 15, 2022, 10:00:00.
GREAT FALLS, MT
740thefan.com

Montana man faces several charges following chase in stolen semi

AVON, Minn. (KFGO/WJON) – A Montana man faces multiple charges after leading police on a chase in a stolen semi Thursday afternoon. Authorities received a call just after noon about a semi tractor and trailer that was stolen from a Fridley parking lot. The owner was following it through Stearns County.
AVON, MN
103.7 The Hawk

My Open Apology to the Woman I Spooked in Midtown Billings Today

I don't think I've ever inadvertently scared anyone this badly before in my life. I don't think I looked scary today, at least not to those I've been around at the office today. However, I did come to realize that it was probably my fault that it happened, even though I was doing a kind service and letting others out the door of the restaurant I went to lunch at. So, to that woman, I'd like to apologize to you.
BILLINGS, MT
96.3 The Blaze

You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest

There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
MONTANA STATE

