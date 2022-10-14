Read full article on original website
Billings residents learn more about Calamity Jane through historical auto tour
The life of Calamity Jane is mysterious but folks in Billings had a chance to learn more about her and the impact she had on the city in four stop auto tour filled with historical impersonators.
KULR8
Man assaulted in parking lot during robbery on Main St. in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A man was assaulted in a parking lot on Main St. Friday night. Billings police report the man was assaulted during a robbery from a business around 11:12 pm. The man was reported to be uninjured. A black 2009 Cadillac Escalade fled from the area and has...
yourbigsky.com
Woman hit by train downtown Billings
A 55-year-old woman was hit by a train Tuesday night at the North Broadway railroad crossing in downtown Billings. She has serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.It happened around 7:50 Tuesday night and the investigation is ongoing according to BPD Sgt. Beck.
Devastating car crash leaves 3 injured; residents worried
Witnesses say a black Honda was driving at least 70 miles per hour down Rimrock before slamming into another vehicle, knocking it off of the road and almost putting it through a fence.
Couple without home in Billings after truck hits house
It was on the corner of 10th street west and Central Ave. where Aaron Drake got the surprise of his life. A truck drove through this fence and hit his house.
KULR8
Crash on Rimrock Road hospitalizes 3 people
BILLINGS, Mont. - A crash caused injuries in the 2600 block of Rimrock Road in Billings Thursday evening. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter Rim Rock Road is now open.
KULR8
Suspect shot, arrested after shooting outside Billings Clinic ER
BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect was shot and arrested after a shooting outside the Billings Clinic Emergency Room Sunday, according to police. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter officers responded to a report of shots fired, and the suspect and police officers exchanged fire. BPD said the suspect fired one round as officers got to the scene.
KULR8
Local family asks for safe driving after hit-and-run incident
BILLINGS, Mont. - A family is asking people to slow down after a fifteen-year-old boy was hit by a car leaving the Target parking lot on Central Ave. Andre Wear was riding his bicycle to school Tuesday morning when he was hit, falling over while still on his bike. Thankfully, he only had a few scratches.
Close encounter: Moose still roaming through Billings
The moose remains loose. It's now been four days since that bull moose was first spotted in the heart of Billings and he does not seem to be in a hurry to leave.
KULR8
The Magic City: Montana’s land of business opportunity
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings has a rich history of being the place where many Montanans can pursue their American dream by starting their own business. That mentality is true to this day, as Billings is still a city where entrepreneurs can discover exciting new business opportunities. It welcomes men and...
Billings’ Chance to try Chick-fil-A for FREE Before They Open
Many Montanans seem oddly enthralled by fast-food restaurant chains we don't have in Big Sky Country. In-n-Out Burger is frequently mentioned, while others say they wish we had a Tim Horton's or a Dunkin' or a Whataburger. Perhaps this is a classic example of "FOMO" or the Fear of Missing Out. I mean, fast food is still simply fast food... right?
Billings mother finds passion, business success hand-knitting home décor
Micayla D'Ambrosia started her small business, "Grown Cozy", in September 2021. She was raising her first child—and like many other new moms—was struggling mentally.
yourbigsky.com
Refresh the Rims project sees huge success!
Over 100 volunteers gathered at the Rimrocks Saturday morning for the tenth annual Refresh the Rims project from 9:30 am to 11:30 am! According to the press release, six groups spanned the length of the rims and met at their assigned location, working as a team to pick up trash and debris.
Reckless driver leaves community in Roundup rattled
The Mussellshell County Sheriff's office released alarming footage of a reckless driver ripping through the intersection of Main Street and 1st Avenue in Roundup on Monday evening.
KULR8
Billings West defense shuts down CMR in 27-3 win
BILLINGS- Billings West outscored Great Falls CMR 20-0 in the second half to win their sixth straight, 27 to 3. Both defenses came out strong in the first half. On an early drive for Billings West, AJ LaFurge intercepted a jump ball in the end zone to give his Rustlers the ball.
Billings, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
740thefan.com
Montana man faces several charges following chase in stolen semi
AVON, Minn. (KFGO/WJON) – A Montana man faces multiple charges after leading police on a chase in a stolen semi Thursday afternoon. Authorities received a call just after noon about a semi tractor and trailer that was stolen from a Fridley parking lot. The owner was following it through Stearns County.
My Open Apology to the Woman I Spooked in Midtown Billings Today
I don't think I've ever inadvertently scared anyone this badly before in my life. I don't think I looked scary today, at least not to those I've been around at the office today. However, I did come to realize that it was probably my fault that it happened, even though I was doing a kind service and letting others out the door of the restaurant I went to lunch at. So, to that woman, I'd like to apologize to you.
You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest
There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
Stolen: Bull elk rack snatched from hunter's truck in Billings
Bringing home a 340 inch, six by seven bull elk may be many hunters dreams come true, but for Adam Grenda, it now feels like a bad dream.
