Business

Markets Insider

Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation

The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
BUSINESS
mailplus.co.uk

Ex-Bank governor: Age of low interest rates is over

HOUSEHOLDS have been living in a ‘fool’s paradise’ because they have mistakenly assumed low interest rates would last forever, former Bank of England chief Mervyn King said this weekend. Lord King warned rates are returning to ‘normal levels’. But he insisted the economy will benefit...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: An Important Inflation Update Comes Out This Week

It's information you'll want to look out for. Inflation has been hurting consumers for well over a year. Later this week, we should get a big update on inflation levels. There's a reason so many consumers have been calling for stimulus checks this year. Inflation has been making it very difficult to keep up with standard living costs, and many people feel they need a lifeline to avoid depleting their savings and racking up scores of credit card debt just to stay afloat.
BUSINESS
CNET

Mortgage Interest Rates Today for Oct. 17, 2022: Rates Tick Up

A variety of significant mortgage rates moved higher over the last week. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both were driven higher. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also ticked up. Mortgage rates have been...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Banks Are Now as Leveraged as They Were Before the Great Recession, but Don't Panic

Many new regulations have gone into place since the fallout from the Great Recession. But regional banks now have leverage levels similar to 2007. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
ECONOMY
NBC News

Home buyers turn to riskier loans as interest rates soar

WASHINGTON — Home buyers feeling financially squeezed by higher interest rates are increasingly being steered by real estate agents and mortgage brokers to potentially riskier types of mortgages, similar to those seen ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, causing concern among some consumer advocates and industry analysts. Among the...
REAL ESTATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Mortgage Interest Rates Rise to Highest Level Since 2006

(Reuters) - The average interest rate on the most popular U.S. home loan rose to its highest level since 2006 as the housing sector continued to bear the brunt of tightening financial conditions, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) showed on Wednesday. Mortgage rates have more than doubled since...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Fed interest rate hike: Other central banks raising rates

The Federal Reserve is set to announce another hefty interest rate hike on Wednesday as it battles to tame stubborn inflation that began as the U.S. emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerated following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, several other central banks across the globe are facing the same...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Goldman raises Fed rate hike forecast after Powell's hawkish stance

Goldman Sachs strategists see the Federal Reserve charting an even more aggressive course of interest rate increases after the U.S. central bank took an increasingly hawkish stance during its two-day meeting. The bank's economists — led by Jan Hatzius — said in an analyst note on Thursday that they expect...
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

US debt surpasses $31 trillion

The U.S. national debt reached its all-time high this month, surpassing $31 trillion. Over $11 trillion of the debt was added in the past 10 years alone, $5 trillion of which was a direct result of the debt spending initiated by the Biden administration in 2020. According to The Committee...
U.S. POLITICS
TheStreet

Ugly (Really) Rates and Unemployment Forecast Out From BofA

The $64,000 question in financial markets is whether the Federal Reserve can engineer a soft landing. That would mean raising interest rates enough to quell inflation, but not so much as to send the economy into recession. Bank of America strategists Chris Flanagan and Joseph Leeman are skeptical that the central bank can succeed.
BUSINESS

