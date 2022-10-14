Read full article on original website
msn.com
‘We are in deep trouble’: Billionaire investor Druckenmiller believes Fed’s monetary tightening will push the economy into recession in 2023
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a “hard landing” for the U.S. economy by the end of 2023 as the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary tightening will result in a recession. “I will be stunned if we don’t have a recession in ‘23. I don’t know the timing but...
‘The economy will crumble’: Another billionaire investor calls on the Fed to pull back its interest rate hikes
Barry Sternlicht is the latest billionaire to criticize the Federal Reserve over its string of interest rate hikes, saying “the economy will crumble” if rates aren’t lowered. The CEO of investment firm Starwood Capital Group said Tuesday on CNBC’s Squawk Box that the Fed should pause after...
Could Mortgage Rates Fall to 4.5% Next Year?
Many experts think mortgage rates will keep rising, but several experts see a big reversal.
Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation
The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
mailplus.co.uk
Ex-Bank governor: Age of low interest rates is over
HOUSEHOLDS have been living in a ‘fool’s paradise’ because they have mistakenly assumed low interest rates would last forever, former Bank of England chief Mervyn King said this weekend. Lord King warned rates are returning to ‘normal levels’. But he insisted the economy will benefit...
Stimulus Update: An Important Inflation Update Comes Out This Week
It's information you'll want to look out for. Inflation has been hurting consumers for well over a year. Later this week, we should get a big update on inflation levels. There's a reason so many consumers have been calling for stimulus checks this year. Inflation has been making it very difficult to keep up with standard living costs, and many people feel they need a lifeline to avoid depleting their savings and racking up scores of credit card debt just to stay afloat.
CNBC
It's bad enough mortgage rates are over 7% – now it's harder to qualify for a home loan
Mortgage rates are soaring, and credit availability is the lowest it's been in over nine years. The rate on the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is over 7%. Lenders are concerned a weaker economy can lead to a rise in mortgage delinquencies. It's a double whammy for would-be homebuyers. Not only...
30-Year Fixed Mortgages Nearly Jump To This (Not) Nice Round Number
The average rate on 30-year mortgages rose from 6.66% the previous week to 6.92% this week, Freddie Mac data showed on Thursday. It marks the highest reading for mortgage rates since 2002 and further indicates the rate depression that followed the Great Recession has come to an end. The Federal...
CNET
Mortgage Interest Rates Today for Oct. 17, 2022: Rates Tick Up
A variety of significant mortgage rates moved higher over the last week. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both were driven higher. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also ticked up. Mortgage rates have been...
Banks Are Now as Leveraged as They Were Before the Great Recession, but Don't Panic
Many new regulations have gone into place since the fallout from the Great Recession. But regional banks now have leverage levels similar to 2007. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Bank of America beats profit estimates as interest rates climb
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) on Monday reported a smaller-than-expected 9% drop in quarterly profit, as its interest income was bolstered by rising interest rates that offset a slump in investment banking.
Home buyers turn to riskier loans as interest rates soar
WASHINGTON — Home buyers feeling financially squeezed by higher interest rates are increasingly being steered by real estate agents and mortgage brokers to potentially riskier types of mortgages, similar to those seen ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, causing concern among some consumer advocates and industry analysts. Among the...
US News and World Report
U.S. Mortgage Interest Rates Rise to Highest Level Since 2006
(Reuters) - The average interest rate on the most popular U.S. home loan rose to its highest level since 2006 as the housing sector continued to bear the brunt of tightening financial conditions, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) showed on Wednesday. Mortgage rates have more than doubled since...
CNET
Are We in a Recession? What's Going on with Layoffs, Interest Rates and the Stock Market
This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. Inflation is showing few signs of cooling, as signaled in this week's Consumer Price Index report, making it more likely that the Federal Reserve will hike up interest rates even higher at next month's meeting.
U.S. Treasury asks major banks if it should buy back bonds
Oct 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department is asking primary dealers of U.S. Treasuries whether the government should buy back some of its bonds to improve liquidity in the $24 trillion market.
FOXBusiness
Fed interest rate hike: Other central banks raising rates
The Federal Reserve is set to announce another hefty interest rate hike on Wednesday as it battles to tame stubborn inflation that began as the U.S. emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerated following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, several other central banks across the globe are facing the same...
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: October 16, 2022 | High rates have slowed the housing market
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Mortgage rates are officially the highest...
FOXBusiness
Goldman raises Fed rate hike forecast after Powell's hawkish stance
Goldman Sachs strategists see the Federal Reserve charting an even more aggressive course of interest rate increases after the U.S. central bank took an increasingly hawkish stance during its two-day meeting. The bank's economists — led by Jan Hatzius — said in an analyst note on Thursday that they expect...
cryptoslate.com
US debt surpasses $31 trillion
The U.S. national debt reached its all-time high this month, surpassing $31 trillion. Over $11 trillion of the debt was added in the past 10 years alone, $5 trillion of which was a direct result of the debt spending initiated by the Biden administration in 2020. According to The Committee...
Ugly (Really) Rates and Unemployment Forecast Out From BofA
The $64,000 question in financial markets is whether the Federal Reserve can engineer a soft landing. That would mean raising interest rates enough to quell inflation, but not so much as to send the economy into recession. Bank of America strategists Chris Flanagan and Joseph Leeman are skeptical that the central bank can succeed.
