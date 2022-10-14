POMONA – Detectives are searching for anyone responsible for the death of a man found near railroad tracks Saturday afternoon. It is not publicly clear when the man the man was shot or where, but officers responded to a call of a man down in the 100 block of Newman Street around 1:13 p.m. The man was found suffering an apparent gunshot wound and declared dead at the scene.

