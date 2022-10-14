Read full article on original website
wpr.org
Tony Evers, Tim Michels agree: Evers’ veto pen is the only obstacle for more than 100 GOP bills
Sometimes it's anyone's guess what candidates for public office would actually do if they're elected. But in the race for Wisconsin governor, voters have been given more than 120 examples of what they can expect. They're all bills that passed the Republican-dominated state Legislature only to be vetoed by Democratic...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Wisconsin’s Could Be Biggest Gubernatorial Race In The Country
With competitive midterm races all across the country, conservatives should not overlook what is quite possibly this year’s most critical gubernatorial race, brewing in Wisconsin. Following a convincing primary win, outsider Tim Michels is keeping pace with the better-funded incumbent. Wisconsin remains vital in the national political landscape. The...
thecentersquare.com
Government spending, inflation key topics in race for Indiana's U.S. Senate seat
(The Center Square) – The economy might be becoming the key issue in the Indiana U.S. Senate race and in other legislative contests throughout the nation. Candidates for Indiana’s U.S. Senate seat provide differing views as to how inflation started and who’s to blame for prices increasing 8% compared to this time last year, according to the Midwest Consumer Price Index Card provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Illinois government unions seek more strike power to get more political
The Cook County College Teachers Union is planning a strike for the end of October unless the college’s students get housing and day care services (the teachers also want more money). They are basically demanding a taxpayer-funded charity, “City Colleges for the Common Good.”. It would subsidize child...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin's tight race for U.S. Senate is bringing in big bucks
MADISON, Wis. — A tight race for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin has brought in more donations for the candidates than the typical election cycle. The latest quarterly reports filed with the Federal Election Commission show current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has outraised incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson by about $8 million. However, Johnson has spent far less and has more money in the bank.
Michels: More competition will improve the education system for all Wisconsin students
According to the Wisconsin department of public instruction, voters statewide will be asked to approve 81 school referendums. One reason: state dollars haven't kept up with costs.
whby.com
Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes Offers His Vision For Wisconsin
With election day just over 3 weeks away, Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes joined Outside the Box with Ben Cominos earlier today to answer some questions about his what his vision for Wisconsin looks like. The conversation covered several topics, the first of which was bail reform. The Lt. Gov. believes...
thecentersquare.com
AG Yost rejects proposal to raise Ohio’s minimum wage
(The Center Square) – A citizen group trying to use a constitutional amendment to raise Ohio’s minimum wage eventually to $15 doesn’t need to start over but it does need to make changes to its plan if it hopes to eventually get it on the ballot. Attorney...
fox47.com
Wisconsin Poor People's Campaign pushes low-income voters to ballots
BELOIT, Wis. — Dozens joined the Wisconsin Poor People’s Campaign in marching through the streets of Beloit on Saturday. It was one of two-dozen demonstrations across the country. The group’s goal is to encourage low-income people to vote, saying the nation needs policies and politicians that center on the needs of poor and low-wealth people.
thecentersquare.com
75 names sent to prosecutors for potential Ohio voter fraud
(The Center Square) – The number of people referred for prosecution for alleged voter fraud during the 2022 election continues to grow. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced the names of 75 additional people have been sent to Attorney General Dave Yost and county prosecutors for additional investigation and possible prosecution.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Has More Than 71,000 Clean Energy Jobs
(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Wisconsin now has more than 71,000 clean energy jobs following declines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the state gained back less than a third of the jobs lost during the economic downturn. According to Danielle Kaeding of Wisconsin Public Radio, the findings are...
thecentersquare.com
Iowa’s state revenue forecast is revised upward
(The Center Square) – Revenue estimates for fiscal year 2023 net General Fund receipts have been adjusted upward $399.6 million over March adjusted estimate. The Revenue Estimating Conference estimates net General Fund receipts, including transfers, for the fiscal year that began July 1 is $9.53 billion, down $269.3 million from actual fiscal year 2022, the Legislative Services Agency October fiscal update said.
thecentersquare.com
More meetings set to discuss Illinois’ no cash bail law
(The Center Square) – Changes are expected to the SAFE-T Act, but what those will be and when they’ll come up remain unclear. Illinois is the first state to impose no cash bail for some criminal suspects with the Pretrial Fairness Act. That’s one of several provisions of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity Today Act lawmakers passed during the final hours of the previous legislature in January 2021.
themadent.com
Governor Evers has Delivered for Small Businesses in Wisconsin
Small businesses are the backbone of Wisconsin’s economy, and in communities across the state, small businesses ranging from flower shops to local bars and restaurants are benefiting from Governor Evers’ common sense leadership. With Governor Evers’ support, small business owners have the tools and opportunities to succeed.
thecentersquare.com
Iowa launches opioid addiction prevention program
(The Center Square) – Iowa is using money from a settlement with consulting firm McKinsey & Co. for a new initiative to prevent opioid addiction in rural communities, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller’s office announced Thursday. The state is launching the Billion Pill Pledge program with Goldfinch Health,...
Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families
Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to fresh fruit — not provided by the state department of corrections. The markups come as decades-high inflation is also squeezing inmates’ families, making it harder for them to help. It’s a burden that families shouldn’t have […] The post Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
captimes.com
Josh Kaul asks Milwaukee stations not to air AG race attack ad
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday sent letters to five Milwaukee-area television stations asking them not to air an ad attacking him, contending the Republican-produced ad “contains multiple assertions that are demonstrably not true.”. The ad, paid for by Wisconsin Freedom PAC, an independent expenditure committee affiliated with...
thecentersquare.com
NFIB questions Oxfam's rating Illinois No. 10 best state to work
(The Center Square) – Illinois has taken the No. 10 spot on Oxfam's Best and Worst States to Work in America 2022. But some say it doesn’t paint a full picture. The index of all data is based on laws and policies in effect as of July 1, 2022, across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. The index consists of three dimensions: wage policies, which comprise 40% of the overall score; worker protection rights, which comprise 35% of the overall score; and rights to organize, which comprise 25% of the overall score. Illinois received index scores of 67.77 overall, 63.17 for wages, 53.57 for worker protection, and 95.00 for the right to organize.
thecentersquare.com
Craig, Kistner vie for Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District
(The Center Square) – Political candidates are fighting for political advantage in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District in the Nov. 8 election. The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan group that analyzes elections, ranks the 2nd Congressional District as a Democrat "toss up." The seat is up for grabs between incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep. Angie Craig and Republican Tyler Kistner.
For the Record: Tough medical decisions in post-Roe Wisconsin, Guv debate recap, and an EMS crisis
Key health official describes ‘gray areas’, doctors facing complex decisions in post-Roe Wisconsin Doctors are facing an increasingly complex array of gray areas when treating pregnant people under Wisconsin’s near-total abortion ban, Dr. Wendy Molaska told Naomi Kowles on For the Record. The president of the Wisconsin Medical Society says the organization is frequently fielding calls for guidance from doctors around...
