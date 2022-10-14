ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Wisconsin’s Could Be Biggest Gubernatorial Race In The Country

With competitive midterm races all across the country, conservatives should not overlook what is quite possibly this year’s most critical gubernatorial race, brewing in Wisconsin. Following a convincing primary win, outsider Tim Michels is keeping pace with the better-funded incumbent. Wisconsin remains vital in the national political landscape. The...
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Government spending, inflation key topics in race for Indiana's U.S. Senate seat

(The Center Square) – The economy might be becoming the key issue in the Indiana U.S. Senate race and in other legislative contests throughout the nation. Candidates for Indiana’s U.S. Senate seat provide differing views as to how inflation started and who’s to blame for prices increasing 8% compared to this time last year, according to the Midwest Consumer Price Index Card provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
INDIANA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin's tight race for U.S. Senate is bringing in big bucks

MADISON, Wis. — A tight race for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin has brought in more donations for the candidates than the typical election cycle. The latest quarterly reports filed with the Federal Election Commission show current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has outraised incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson by about $8 million. However, Johnson has spent far less and has more money in the bank.
WISCONSIN STATE
whby.com

Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes Offers His Vision For Wisconsin

With election day just over 3 weeks away, Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes joined Outside the Box with Ben Cominos earlier today to answer some questions about his what his vision for Wisconsin looks like. The conversation covered several topics, the first of which was bail reform. The Lt. Gov. believes...
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

AG Yost rejects proposal to raise Ohio’s minimum wage

(The Center Square) – A citizen group trying to use a constitutional amendment to raise Ohio’s minimum wage eventually to $15 doesn’t need to start over but it does need to make changes to its plan if it hopes to eventually get it on the ballot. Attorney...
OHIO STATE
fox47.com

Wisconsin Poor People's Campaign pushes low-income voters to ballots

BELOIT, Wis. — Dozens joined the Wisconsin Poor People’s Campaign in marching through the streets of Beloit on Saturday. It was one of two-dozen demonstrations across the country. The group’s goal is to encourage low-income people to vote, saying the nation needs policies and politicians that center on the needs of poor and low-wealth people.
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

75 names sent to prosecutors for potential Ohio voter fraud

(The Center Square) – The number of people referred for prosecution for alleged voter fraud during the 2022 election continues to grow. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced the names of 75 additional people have been sent to Attorney General Dave Yost and county prosecutors for additional investigation and possible prosecution.
OHIO STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Has More Than 71,000 Clean Energy Jobs

(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Wisconsin now has more than 71,000 clean energy jobs following declines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the state gained back less than a third of the jobs lost during the economic downturn. According to Danielle Kaeding of Wisconsin Public Radio, the findings are...
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Iowa’s state revenue forecast is revised upward

(The Center Square) – Revenue estimates for fiscal year 2023 net General Fund receipts have been adjusted upward $399.6 million over March adjusted estimate. The Revenue Estimating Conference estimates net General Fund receipts, including transfers, for the fiscal year that began July 1 is $9.53 billion, down $269.3 million from actual fiscal year 2022, the Legislative Services Agency October fiscal update said.
IOWA STATE
thecentersquare.com

More meetings set to discuss Illinois’ no cash bail law

(The Center Square) – Changes are expected to the SAFE-T Act, but what those will be and when they’ll come up remain unclear. Illinois is the first state to impose no cash bail for some criminal suspects with the Pretrial Fairness Act. That’s one of several provisions of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity Today Act lawmakers passed during the final hours of the previous legislature in January 2021.
ILLINOIS STATE
themadent.com

Governor Evers has Delivered for Small Businesses in Wisconsin

Small businesses are the backbone of Wisconsin’s economy, and in communities across the state, small businesses ranging from flower shops to local bars and restaurants are benefiting from Governor Evers’ common sense leadership. With Governor Evers’ support, small business owners have the tools and opportunities to succeed.
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Iowa launches opioid addiction prevention program

(The Center Square) – Iowa is using money from a settlement with consulting firm McKinsey & Co. for a new initiative to prevent opioid addiction in rural communities, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller’s office announced Thursday. The state is launching the Billion Pill Pledge program with Goldfinch Health,...
IOWA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families

Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to fresh fruit — not provided by the state department of corrections. The markups come as decades-high inflation is also squeezing inmates’ families, making it harder for them to help.  It’s a burden that families shouldn’t have […] The post Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Josh Kaul asks Milwaukee stations not to air AG race attack ad

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday sent letters to five Milwaukee-area television stations asking them not to air an ad attacking him, contending the Republican-produced ad “contains multiple assertions that are demonstrably not true.”. The ad, paid for by Wisconsin Freedom PAC, an independent expenditure committee affiliated with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
thecentersquare.com

NFIB questions Oxfam's rating Illinois No. 10 best state to work

(The Center Square) – Illinois has taken the No. 10 spot on Oxfam's Best and Worst States to Work in America 2022. But some say it doesn’t paint a full picture. The index of all data is based on laws and policies in effect as of July 1, 2022, across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. The index consists of three dimensions: wage policies, which comprise 40% of the overall score; worker protection rights, which comprise 35% of the overall score; and rights to organize, which comprise 25% of the overall score. Illinois received index scores of 67.77 overall, 63.17 for wages, 53.57 for worker protection, and 95.00 for the right to organize.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Craig, Kistner vie for Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District

(The Center Square) – Political candidates are fighting for political advantage in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District in the Nov. 8 election. The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan group that analyzes elections, ranks the 2nd Congressional District as a Democrat "toss up." The seat is up for grabs between incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep. Angie Craig and Republican Tyler Kistner.
MINNESOTA STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

For the Record: Tough medical decisions in post-Roe Wisconsin, Guv debate recap, and an EMS crisis

Key health official describes ‘gray areas’, doctors facing complex decisions in post-Roe Wisconsin Doctors are facing an increasingly complex array of gray areas when treating pregnant people under Wisconsin’s near-total abortion ban, Dr. Wendy Molaska told Naomi Kowles on For the Record. The president of the Wisconsin Medical Society says the organization is frequently fielding calls for guidance from doctors around...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy