Agriculture

CBS News

Haitians protest government's cry for international troops to quell gang chaos as cholera outbreak grows

Port-au-Prince — Thousands of Haitians demonstrated Monday in Port-au-Prince to protest against the government and its call for foreign assistance to deal with endemic insecurity, a humanitarian crisis and a burgeoning cholera epidemic. A day after U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the immediate deployment of a special international armed force to help the crisis-hit Caribbean state, the demonstration in the capital was marred by violence, with police using tear gas to disperse looters, an AFP correspondent said.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Dominican Republic cracks down at border amid Haiti chaos

As Haiti rapidly spirals into chaos, its island neighbor, the Dominican Republic, has responded with crackdowns on migrants and a military buildup the government claims will “guarantee border security.”But some fear those moves will only deepen long-existing xenophobia against Haitian migrants and harm both nations' economies.On Sunday, Dominican President Luis Abinader announced the country’s biggest purchase of military gear since 1961 – six helicopters, ten aircraft, 21 armored vehicles and four anti-riot trucks.If international troops are sent in response to an appeal by Haiti's government for help against gangs, “We would close and block the border. … It’s very...
POLITICS
outbreaknewstoday.com

Haiti cholera outbreak: ‘The situation is evolving rapidly’

The situation is evolving rapidly, and it is possible that earlier or additional cases have not been detected. The surveillance mechanism set up by the Haitian Government, with the support of WHO and other partners, is operating under extremely difficult circumstances. The affected areas are very insecure, and controlled by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Arrests of Haitians crossing border illegally drop 99% in a year

Illegal immigration of Haitian citizens has plummeted by a staggering 99% in the past year after the Biden administration changed its rules about which immigrants could seek refuge at ports of entry. The change in rules, quietly expanded this summer, came after more than 15,000 Haitian citizens came across the...
IMMIGRATION
ABC News

Haiti at breaking point as economy tanks and violence soars

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- Daily life in Haiti began to spin out of control last month just hours after Prime Minister Ariel Henry said fuel subsidies would be eliminated, causing prices to double. Gunshots rang out as protesters blocked roads with iron gates and mango trees. Then Haiti’s most powerful gang...
ECONOMY
The Hill

We need a response to Haiti

The failure of Haiti’s state is likely imminent. This week, in a step that is unusual for Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry, he requested international assistance to “help [Haiti] fight this humanitarian crisis.” Though he did not specify, the gangs are the root cause and have increasingly grown in power since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise a year ago. They have now virtually seized Port-Au-Prince, most recently blockading the entrance to the Varreux fuel terminal.
WORLD
AFP

US, Canada send police equipment to crisis-wracked Haiti

The US and Canadian militaries on Saturday delivered security equipment to Haiti including armored vehicles to help the impoverished Caribbean nation tackle spiralling security and health crises, Washington and Ottawa announced. US and Canadian air force planes landed in Port-au-Prince carrying "vital Haitian government-purchased security equipment, including tactical and armored vehicles," a joint statement from the two governments said.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
outbreaknewstoday.com

Haiti reports more cholera cases, 55 confirmed and 36 deaths

In a follow-up on the Haiti cholera outbreak, the Haitian Ministry of Health (Ministère de la Santé Publique et de la Population) reported as of October 13– the total number of suspected cases increased to 655, including 55 confirmed cases, 197 hospitalized suspected cases, and 36 deaths recorded.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

UN warns cholera cases in Haiti could skyrocket

The United Nations warned Thursday of a possible explosion of cholera cases in crisis-wracked Haiti. The international body called for the creation of a humanitarian corridor to ease a blockage of the country's main fuel import terminal so as to get services running again and make clean water available. Haiti...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Haiti Wants U.S., Canada to Lead Anti-Gang Strike Force, Diplomat Says

(Reuters) - The United States and Canada should take the lead in forming a strike force to confront Haitian gangs that have created a humanitarian crisis by blocking access to a key fuel terminal, Haiti's ambassador to the United States said on Monday. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed "a...
POLITICS
AFP

Thousands march in Haiti to protest calls for intervention

Thousands of Haitians demonstrated Monday in Port-au-Prince to protest against the government and its call for foreign assistance to deal with endemic insecurity, a humanitarian crisis and a burgeoning cholera epidemic. The Haitian government on Friday formalized its request for international assistance to staunch spiraling insecurity.
PROTESTS

