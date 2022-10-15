Read full article on original website
Robert Ferrari
2d ago
This shows that L.A. is more dangerous than ever. More law enforcement patrol is needed. Helicopters are NOT ENOUGH! I pray for this woman to recover. We shall see if this election gives us leadership that will handle these dangerous people.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I Never Planned to be Divorced and Poor in Middle Age. I Thought I'd Be Married With Money.Elle SilverLos Angeles, CA
Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally OpensGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
Shrimp Tacos At Mobil Station Are A Local FavoriteLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Mark Wahlberg moves his family from Hollywood to NevadaTina HowellNevada State
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in L.A.Terry MansfieldLos Angeles, CA
Related
Pregnant Woman Stabbed in Stomach, Suspect Arrested
Rowland Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A pregnant woman was stabbed early Sunday morning in the Rowland Heights community of Los Angeles County. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department… Read more "Pregnant Woman Stabbed in Stomach, Suspect Arrested"
Homeless man stabs L.A. woman in the head with scissors, throws jar of pickles at 2nd victim
A homeless man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a woman in the head with a pair of scissors and later throwing a jar of pickles at another woman in North Hollywood earlier this week. The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. Monday when the 22-year-old victim was walking south on Lankershim Boulevard near Hatteras Street, […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Orange County man as LA carjacking victim
LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified the victim of a carjacking that started in Los Angeles and ended with him being drug to his death into the city of Inglewood. The L.A. County Coroner identified the victim as La Habra resident Larry Walker, 63. Suspect Joshua Reneau, 31, of...
foxla.com
ATM bombed in Palmdale, no money stolen: LASD
PALMDALE, Calif. - An explosive device was recently used on an ATM in Palmdale, and bomb squad crews are investigating. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crime. Investigators say the explosive device was used on a Bank of America ATM on West Avenue N, but didn't say what kind of explosive was used.
foxla.com
5 shot in Lancaster; deputies investigating
Five people were shot at an apartment complex in Lancaster. Four were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
foxla.com
Horseback rider arrested for DUI in Whittier
WHITTIER, Calif. - A horseback rider was arrested in Whittier for suspected DUI (or shall we say, GUI?) over the weekend, according to police. Officials said the suspect was riding the horse drunk, "galloping through traffic" and "refusing to pull the horse over." The horseback rider even led police on...
NBC Los Angeles
Victim Dragged to Death in Inglewood Carjacking Identified as La Habra Man
A man who became entangled in a seatbelt and was dragged to death in a carjacking in Inglewood was identified Friday as a 63-year-old La Habra man. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office identified the man who died at the horrifying scene Thursday afternoon as Larry Walker. After his SUV was carjacked, allegedly by a man wanted in a murder and robbery earlier this year in the San Fernando Valley, the victim became caught in the seatbelt and was dragged for more than two miles, police said.
foxla.com
Women allegedly steal thousands of dollars in purses from Riverside Nordstrom Rack
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Police in Riverside are searching for three women they say stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Nordrstom store and allegedly threatened store employees with scissors. The robbery happened back on Monday, Oct. 10, according to the Riverside Police Department. Video shows three women — one...
Stabbing suspect sought after video shows victim in wheelchair, 82, attacked at Mar Vista restaurant
The LAPD is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who stabbed an 82-year-old man who uses a wheelchair.
LA carjacking victim dead after being dragged a mile and a half in car driven by murder suspect
A victim in a Los Angeles carjacking was killed Thursday after being dragged behind the victim's own vehicle for a mile and a half during a police chase.
foxla.com
4 people shot , hospitalized in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. - At least four people were shot Sunday evening in Lancaster, and officials are investigating. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to calls of a shooting just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, in the 44200 block of 20th Street E., near the Casa Bonita Apartments. When officials entered...
foxla.com
2 arrested in Lancaster shooting that left 4 wounded
LANCASTER, Calif. - Two people were arrested Monday morning after four people were shot Sunday evening in Lancaster, officials said. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to calls of a shooting just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, in the 44200 block of 20th Street E., near the Casa Bonita Apartments.
Father of 4 is ID'd as victim killed in hit-and-run crash at Pomona taco stand; 12 others injured
Officials released the name of a man who was killed when a hit-and-run driver slammed into a popular taco stand in Pomona, injuring 12 others.
Santa Ana man killed during gang-related shooting
Authorities are investigating a fatal gang-related shooting that left one man dead in Santa Ana on Saturday. According to Santa Ana Police Department, the incident was reported at around 2:40 a.m. near Warren and South Lyon streets. When they arrived, they found a man, since identified as 25-year-old Abelino Fredi Vigueras, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police have indicated that circumstances surrounding the shooting have led them to believe the incident was gang-related, but did not provide further information. They're urging anyone who may know more to contact them at (714) 245-8390.
Man shot to death on corner of Fickett & Cincinnati Streets
A 50-year-old man was fatally shot the night of Oct. 12 in Boyle Heights, according to a spokesperson from the LAPD. The victim was standing in a crowd on the corner of Fickett & Cincinnati Streets when four suspects, identified only as three males and one female, pulled up next to the crowd inside a vehicle.
LAPD searching for driver in South LA hit-and-run that left toddler in critical condition
Los Angeles police are asking for the public's help finding a hit-and-run driver who struck a mother and toddler, leaving the child in the street with life-threatening injuries.
Man stabbed outside Jack in the Box in Ventura, suspect at large
Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed a man outside of a Jack in the Box in Ventura on Friday. The stabbing happened in the restaurant’s parking lot near 2115 S. Victoria Ave. around 2:45 a.m., according to the Ventura Police Department. Officers arriving at the scene found a 40-year-old man who had been […]
Homeless man sentenced to 16 years for violently attacking a woman near Ventura Pier
A transient man was sentenced to 16 years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to violently attacking a woman who was walking near the Ventura Pier in August 2021. The post Homeless man sentenced to 16 years for violently attacking a woman near Ventura Pier appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
2urbangirls.com
Man, woman shot during argument in Hyde Park
LOS ANGELES – A man and a woman were shot during an argument in the Hyde Park neighborhood near Inglewood. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:50 p.m. near a liquor store at 60th Street and Eighth Avenue, east of Crenshaw Boulevard, and upon their arrival they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Hemet street
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was found dead in the middle of the road in Hemet Saturday morning. Deputies from the Hemet Sheriff station responded to the 200 block of Soboba Road around 3:10 a.m. for a report of an unconscious man in the road. When they arrived on scene, […]
Comments / 2