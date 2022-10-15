ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Robert Ferrari
2d ago

This shows that L.A. is more dangerous than ever. More law enforcement patrol is needed. Helicopters are NOT ENOUGH! I pray for this woman to recover. We shall see if this election gives us leadership that will handle these dangerous people.

Related
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Orange County man as LA carjacking victim

LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified the victim of a carjacking that started in Los Angeles and ended with him being drug to his death into the city of Inglewood. The L.A. County Coroner identified the victim as La Habra resident Larry Walker, 63. Suspect Joshua Reneau, 31, of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

ATM bombed in Palmdale, no money stolen: LASD

PALMDALE, Calif. - An explosive device was recently used on an ATM in Palmdale, and bomb squad crews are investigating. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crime. Investigators say the explosive device was used on a Bank of America ATM on West Avenue N, but didn't say what kind of explosive was used.
PALMDALE, CA
foxla.com

Horseback rider arrested for DUI in Whittier

WHITTIER, Calif. - A horseback rider was arrested in Whittier for suspected DUI (or shall we say, GUI?) over the weekend, according to police. Officials said the suspect was riding the horse drunk, "galloping through traffic" and "refusing to pull the horse over." The horseback rider even led police on...
WHITTIER, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Victim Dragged to Death in Inglewood Carjacking Identified as La Habra Man

A man who became entangled in a seatbelt and was dragged to death in a carjacking in Inglewood was identified Friday as a 63-year-old La Habra man. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office identified the man who died at the horrifying scene Thursday afternoon as Larry Walker. After his SUV was carjacked, allegedly by a man wanted in a murder and robbery earlier this year in the San Fernando Valley, the victim became caught in the seatbelt and was dragged for more than two miles, police said.
INGLEWOOD, CA
foxla.com

4 people shot , hospitalized in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. - At least four people were shot Sunday evening in Lancaster, and officials are investigating. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to calls of a shooting just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, in the 44200 block of 20th Street E., near the Casa Bonita Apartments. When officials entered...
LANCASTER, CA
foxla.com

2 arrested in Lancaster shooting that left 4 wounded

LANCASTER, Calif. - Two people were arrested Monday morning after four people were shot Sunday evening in Lancaster, officials said. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to calls of a shooting just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, in the 44200 block of 20th Street E., near the Casa Bonita Apartments.
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

Santa Ana man killed during gang-related shooting

Authorities are investigating a fatal gang-related shooting that left one man dead in Santa Ana on Saturday. According to Santa Ana Police Department, the incident was reported at around 2:40 a.m. near Warren and South Lyon streets. When they arrived, they found a man, since identified as 25-year-old Abelino Fredi Vigueras, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police have indicated that circumstances surrounding the shooting have led them to believe the incident was gang-related, but did not provide further information. They're urging anyone who may know more to contact them at (714) 245-8390.
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

Man stabbed outside Jack in the Box in Ventura, suspect at large

Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed a man outside of a Jack in the Box in Ventura on Friday. The stabbing happened in the restaurant’s parking lot near 2115 S. Victoria Ave. around 2:45 a.m., according to the Ventura Police Department. Officers arriving at the scene found a 40-year-old man who had been […]
VENTURA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man, woman shot during argument in Hyde Park

LOS ANGELES – A man and a woman were shot during an argument in the Hyde Park neighborhood near Inglewood. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:50 p.m. near a liquor store at 60th Street and Eighth Avenue, east of Crenshaw Boulevard, and upon their arrival they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Hemet street

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was found dead in the middle of the road in Hemet Saturday morning. Deputies from the Hemet Sheriff station responded to the 200 block of Soboba Road around 3:10 a.m. for a report of an unconscious man in the road. When they arrived on scene, […]
HEMET, CA

