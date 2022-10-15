Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
styleblueprint.com
She Works to Make BHAM Real Estate Accessible to All
For Abra Barnes of Barnes & Associates, real estate isn’t simply about selling homes or brokering deals for commercial property. It’s a civil rights issue. That’s why she’s on a mission to help more Black people become homeowners and real estate agents. In addition to being a real estate broker, Abra owns a real estate school and has produced an award-winning documentary on fair housing.
Bham Now
11 of the best places to eat mouth-watering pancakes in Birmingham
Pancakes are a weekend must! Keep reading to find out where to eat the best stacks of pancakes in Birmingham. It is only right to start the list off with this classic restaurant. If you are looking for pancakes in Birmingham with a twist you are in the right spot. Expect to find all types of pancakes from Swedish to Hawaiian to coconut and anything and everything in between on the menu.
Miles grad makes largest alum donation in school history, hopes to be ‘catalyst’ for giving to HBCUs
This is an opinion column. Dale Thornton embodies what can happen when a child is raised by an empowering example. Now, he wants to be one. Dale is the son of Larry Thornton, a man who is a gifted artist, an inspiring author and speaker, one of Alabama’s most successful entrepreneurs, and a respected board member at several prominent companies, including McDonald’s and Coca-Cola. A man, too, who gained custody of his 10-year-old son following a divorce, who attended PTA meetings, washed and folded clothes, who hugged his son — all while birthing his first McDonald’s franchise. A man who taught and showed his son how to be.
Bham Now
20 of the best places to play trivia in Birmingham
The weather may be cooling down, but the trivia scene in The Magic City is hotter than ever. Keep reading to discover where you can play trivia in Birmingham this season. Start your week right by playing some chill (or intense, up to you) trivia in Birmingham. The Casual Pint...
Bham Now
41 New & Coming Soon Home Listings across Birmingham—Oct. 14-16
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 41 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Stephanie Robinson at 205-229-6247 or...
Bham Now
EVENT: Halloween Costume Party at Brock’s Gap Brewing, Oct. 29
Bust out those costumes, Birmingham, Don’t Beer the Reaper at Brock’s Gap Brewing Company is this year’s don’t-miss Halloween party. Read on for all the ghoulish details and grab your tickets to this ghoulish event on Saturday, October 29. About Brock’s Gap Brewing. Established earlier...
wbrc.com
Former WBRC anchor Janet Hall inducted into the UA Hall of Fame
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It was a proud moment for the WBRC family Thursday night when former WBRC anchor and our forever friend Janet Hall was inducted into the University of Alabama College of Communications and Information Sciences Hall of Fame. Janet retired from WBRC in 2020 after spending more...
Jackson-Olin HS Mean Green Marching Machine Band joins CBS 42 Morning News
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jackson-Olin High School Mean Green Marching Machine Band joined CBS 42 Morning News Friday morning ahead of week 8 of high school football.
birminghamtimes.com
Noted Lawyer to Speak in Birmingham on Sunday about ‘Jim Crow’s Legal Executioners’
Margaret Burnham, co-founder of the Civil Rights and Restorative Justice Project, will be at the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. to discuss her new book “By Hands Now Known: Jim Crow’s Legal Executioners.”. Burnham, who was born in Birmingham, said the book,...
wbrc.com
Grand opening for new Woodlawn Marketplace to be held Saturday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The success of Woodlawn’s pop-up Street Market for the last several seasons has led to the opening of a new long-term, brick-and-mortar marketplace in a larger space. The new Woodlawn Marketplace will now be located in the former Woodlawn Cycle Cafe space at 5530 1st...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa City school and family remember Kei’lan Allen with reflections and balloon release
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Westlawn Middle School principal Darlene Atkins focused on who Kei’lan Allen was, and not the tragic circumstances surrounding his death. Atkins was not alone. Kei’lan’s grandmother felt the same way. Before the balloon release in front Westlawn Middle School on October 14, principal...
wbrc.com
Tutor gives tips on how to prevent your students’ grades from slipping
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Report cards are starting to go home across central Alabama for the first quarter of the school year. James Bondurant teaches online and tutors during the evening and weekends. He is seeing pandemic learning loss at all levels, leaving teachers to make some tough decisions. “Now...
Bham Now
Now the Weekend: Greek Food Festival, Tall Bike Joust + more
It’s finally the weekend! You know what that means—we’ve rounded up all of the best weekend events in Birmingham you don’t want to miss. Keep reading for all the deets. Get ready to paint and create at the Smithfield Paint Party this Saturday. Foodies, come on...
ABC 33/40 News
City of Birmingham announces new trash bin system
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The city of Birmingham announced Friday the launch of a new uniform garbage cart system for residential homes across the city. The city said 100,000 garbage carts were purchased to create a more efficient and effective household garbage pick up system. Each Birmingham residential household...
wtvy.com
Preparing your HVAC unit for the winter months
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With colder temperatures rolling in next week, many will turn their heat on for the first time in months. Kerry Adkins with OnTime Service says the number one thing people should be doing right now is getting their furnace ready to come on and the first way to do that is by contacting a professional.
Birmingham, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Birmingham. The Minor High School football team will have a game with Parker High School on October 17, 2022, 16:00:00. The Carver-Birmingham High School football team will have a game with Wenonah High School on October 17, 2022, 16:00:01.
wbrc.com
Experts say affordable housing becoming more difficult to find
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama, along with the United States, is dealing with a housing crisis. Not only do mortgage and rent costs continue to rise, experts say there aren’t enough homes to go around. “We’re underbuilt and that’s true all across the country,” said Brian Tunnel, the CEO...
Bham Now
9 spookiest drinks in Birmingham to celebrate Halloween + where to find them
Ready to get in the Halloween spirit with the spookiest spirits? Look no further because we’ve gathered some of the most ghostly drinks in Birmingham. Read on to find out how to celebrate Halloween through drinks. 1. Pilcrow. For terrifying decor and sinister vibes, find Pilcrow’s secret location, if...
Fall concerts in Alabama 2022: Your guide to 113 shows
Alabama’s fall concert calendar is packed with talent in a wide variety of music styles. Looking for rock? Country? Hip-hop? Jazz or R&B? Take your pick from more than 110 shows listed here, set for mid-October through mid-December 2022 at venues throughout the state. TUBA SKINNY. When: Oct. 13...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Mayor: New trash bins purchased, delivery to begin in November
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has confirmed that the new uniformed trash bins approved by the city council to make trash pickup easier have been purchased and will roll out mid-November. He posted the following to his Facebook page:. The City of Birmingham has purchased 100,000 96...
Comments / 0