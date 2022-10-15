ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Jerry Parralicious
2d ago

How long? As long as the democratic politicians stay in office we are going to have more homelessness. Already been proven that they have failed with all of their ridiculous policies and tax hikes. All of which was supposed to end homelessness.

Pedro Hector Gonzalez Ramirez Alvarez
2d ago

Non-profits and the thrift store racket are total thieves. Trillion dollars a year stolen by middle managers. Period. It's all about the thousands of agencies who take the money and put it into their own salaries. "assistance" is the real racket, they apply 10 percent of the money to payroll and the water and lights and the other 90 is profit for the ones who own the nonprofit. Just like the BLM founder who got rich and where is the BLM agency? On a non-profit registration form. Where's the donations? In her pocket.

Jeff
2d ago

Closing down prisons and to stupid to use those prisons as care court facilities. Instead they will spend billions of dollars that takes years instead of months!

