NME
‘The Grinch’ slasher horror movie coming this Christmas
The Grinch is set to get the slasher horror treatment in a new film coming this Christmas. The Mean One follows an incarnation of the green creature (played by David Howard Thornton) who lives above the town of Newville, still despising Christmas. Cindy You-Know-Who’s (Krystle Martin) parents were killed by...
37 horror movies that will actually scare you
For filmmakers, horror is one of the toughest genres to get right.Mastering a scare is something that only the most gifted of directors can manage, and there are a lot of films out that that fall very short when trying to terrify their audience.Those that do deliver, though, succeed with aplomb: John Carpenter, George Romero and Get Out director Jordan Peele to name but a few.For those on the hunt for scares, it can be quite hard out there, but fret no more – we’ve compiled the scariest horror films on offer, ranging from German Expressionist films from the...
Evil Dies Tonight? We Ranked All 13 'Halloween' Movies Worst to Best, Including 'Halloween Ends'
Over four decades later, you still can't kill the boogeyman. With the release of Halloween Ends finally upon us (it's now playing in theaters and on Peacock), we're rounding up and ranking every film in the iconic slasher franchise, centered (mostly) around expressionless, masked, soullessly evil death dealer Michael Myers.
'Halloween Ends' Finally Puts the 'Halloween' Franchise to Bed — Is There a Post-Credits Scene?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Halloween Ends. The Halloween franchise fills us with so much joy that we'd feel no remorse in requesting John Carpenter's illustrious theme song at the club. The score to 1978's Halloween is a work of art, what can we say? And over four decades later, us horror aficionados, movie buffs, and gorehounds are still frothing at the mouth over new Halloween releases.
How to Watch ‘Halloween Ends’ Online for Free: Stream the End of the ‘Halloween’ Trilogy on Peacock
Finally closing the chapter on Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, the Halloween sequel trilogy is coming to an end with one final confrontation. Even thought we’re still a few weeks of spooky season away from actual Halloween, but you can watch one of the most-anticipated Halloween horror movies online for free. Halloween Ends, the latest slasher flick from the Halloween franchise, is playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock. Halloween Ends Release Date, Where to Watch Halloween Ends, the third and final chapter to the Halloween trilogy, and the 13th installment in the overall Halloween franchise hit cinemas on Friday, October 14th...
New Netflix horror series just broke world record for most jump scares in single episode
A new Netflix horror series has more jump scares in a single episode than any other TV show - despite its creator previously being vocal about hating them. With Halloween just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to get your teeth into a spooky new show and Netflix has got your back.
15 Must-See 2022 Horror Movies for Halloween and Where to Watch Them
Here's a look at the top 15 horror movies for audiences to add to their watch list for Halloween 2022.
Every Halloween-themed Disney Channel original movie, ranked from worst to best
Viewers sang their praises for festive seasonal films like "Halloweentown" but gave spooky DCOMS like "Tower of Terror" poor reviews.
Halloween Fun on a Budget
If you would like to have a Halloween get-together with your friends but the thought of paying an arm and a leg for the supplies scares you, consider instead having a movie night. Everyone likes to watch a scary movie for Halloween, so you can invite your friends over and have a movie fright night.
ComicBook
How Halloween Ends Pays Major Respect to Halloween III: Season of the Witch
While Halloween III: Season of the Witch is considered the outlier of the Halloween franchise, it still has a number of passionate fans, which includes Halloween Ends director David Gordon Green. In fact, Green is such a proponent of the film that the credits in Halloween Ends are entirely modeled after the color scheme of the titles in Season of the Witch, which not only serves as a tribute to that film, but also reminds audiences that the two adventures have quite a few things in common, namely how they are both departures from what audiences are expecting. Halloween Ends is in theaters and on Peacock now.
AOL Corp
'The Curse of Bridge Hollow' Is Your New Must-Watch Halloween Movie
Halloween is already spooky enough. Now, imagine if those "harmless" holiday decorations suddenly came to life. Hopefully, that doesn't happen to you this Halloween, but that's reality for the cast of Netflix's The Curse of Bridge Hollow. Comedy and horror combines when a Halloween-hating dad must team up with his...
Halloween Season Thrills & Chills! 'Saw' Actor Michael Emerson Reveals What Scares Him The Most In Horror Movies
Michael Emerson has a long history of playing unique and intriguing characters from the master manipulator Leland Townsend in CBS' supernatural drama Evil to the sinister hospital orderly Zep Hindle in the first Saw film. Despite his penchant for playing the occasional spine-chilling antagonist, the former Lost star, 68, exclusively revealed to OK! that while he's always enjoyed Halloween, he has a complicated relationship with gory horror films. For Emerson, it's the subtler details that send a tingle down his spine. When asked which concepts scare him the most, he pauses before thoughtfully replying, "Just the unknown."PRIME DAY: SAVE BIG...
Collider
'Samurai Jack's Creepy Haunted House Episode Is an All-Time Horror Banger
If there’s one thing that encapsulates the Halloween spirit more than horror movies, it’s a special spooky-themed episode of your favorite TV show. From your great pumpkins to your treehouses of horror and everything in between, few things in life feel as nostalgic as that one time the show you were watching decided to get really scary out of nowhere. Even in today’s shifting landscape there’s still plenty of episodes to choose from, but few to this day stack up to what many consider to be an all-timer of a creepy childhood experience with the 35th episode of Genndy Tartakovsky’s Samurai Jack, also known by fans as “Jack and the Haunted House.”
It's a scary time in Hollywood. But the horror studio behind hits like 'Halloween Ends' is making a killing
It's a scary time in Hollywood.
8 Horror Films That Deserve A Sequel
Before you go see the trilogy ender that is 'Halloween Ends,' take a look at 8 classic horror films that we believe deserve a sequel as well.
pethelpful.com
Hilarious German Shepherd Is Everyone Who Hates Scary Movies
Spooky season usually means it's time for all the networks to start airing horror movies, and either you're a big fan of them or you'd rather watch the Real Housewives. Some people just don't enjoy scary movies and that's totally fine!. But some people find getting scared by watching a...
PETS・
