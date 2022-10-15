Read full article on original website
Related
montanarightnow.com
'I'm plenty pissed': No. 3 Montana loses the Little Brown Stein to Idaho for first time since 1999
MISSOULA — Trailing 22-16 with just over four minutes left in Saturday's game, the Montana football team earned one last opportunity at a comeback by forcing an Idaho punt. It would undoubtedly be their biggest drive of the year, and their last hope at saving their undefeated season and retaining the Little Brown Stein for the eighth-consecutive time.
Comments / 0