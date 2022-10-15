Read full article on original website
Russian Soldier Nicknamed 'Cannibal' Complains He Needs More Men: Ukraine
A Russian soldier nicknamed "Cannibal" complained he does not have enough troops as losses continue to pile up in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the Ukraine "special military operation" on February 24, hoping for a quick victory, but his military has faced a number of weaknesses including difficulty recruiting and maintaining motivated, well-trained soldiers.
Business Insider
The war in Ukraine may keep Russia's new Su-75 stealth fighter jet out of the air
The Su-75 "Checkmate" is Russia's attempt at building a fifth-generation fighter for export. But the war in Ukraine has isolated Moscow internationally and raised doubts about Russian hardware. Those issues may steer even Russia's traditional defense partners toward other fighter options. The Su-75 "Checkmate" is Russia's attempt at an export...
‘My son has died’: Russia mourns loss of first drafted soldiers in Ukraine
Andrei Nikiforov, a lawyer from St Petersburg, was one of the hundreds of thousands of Russians mobilised since last month to hold the frontlines in his country’s faltering war in Ukraine. On 25 September he received his call-up papers. By 7 October, just two weeks later, he was dead.
Ukraine is no longer low on artillery ammo because Russia abandoned so much in recent retreats, report says
Ukraine's well supplied with artillery ammo taken as Russia retreated, The Wall Street Journal said. Ukraine's forces had faced severe shortages of ammunition earlier in the war. As much of Ukraine's arsenal is Soviet or Russian-made, there are limited sources for resupplying. Ammunition left behind by fleeing Russian troops is...
A retired Marine went missing in Ukraine. His family says he’s severely injured in a Russian hospital.
The family of a retired U.S. Marine believe he is on life support in a separatist-controlled hospital in Ukraine after he went to fight back the Russian invasion alongside the Ukrainian military. His wife and those helping her are now pleading with American officials for greater help in getting him home.
ohmymag.co.uk
Vladimir Putin's potential successor gives alarming warning to Russian citizens
Russia has been taking the global spotlight for all the wrong reasons. By waging war on Ukraine, Russia’s invasion has been horrific. As per Bloomberg, Russia launched fresh air strikes to hit more infrastructure targets. The war started on February24 seems unending. And more issues arose when Russia issued...
msn.com
Ex-CIA officer says Putin is 'completely cornered' and the chances of his using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine are increasing 'by the day'
As military setbacks in Ukraine force Russian President Vladimir Putin into a corner, one former CIA officer argues that the chances he might turn to nuclear weapons are increasing. "I think the chances of his de-escalating are close to zero," Robert Baer, a former CIA case officer, told CNN on...
What retired colonel says could be a 'game changer' for Ukraine
Retired Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton explains the significance of Russian forces retreating from Lyman, a strategic city for its operations in the east.
In the Ukraine war, a shadowy key player emerges: Russia’s private army of mercenaries
BERLIN — As Russia suffers onedevastating military setback after another in Ukraine, a key player in the conflict is stepping out of the shadows: the private army known as the Wagner Group. Despite the Kremlin’s longtime practice of publicly distancing itself from the paramilitary organization, Wagner mercenaries — who...
Retired general predicts what comes next in Ukraine
Retired US Army Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling says that he expects more losses for Russia in the coming months as the Ukrainian forces maintain their momentum.
Four Russian fighter jets are intercepted after flying into Polish air space
Four Russian fighter jets were intercepted and forced to return to base after they infringed on Polish air space, according to Italy's air force. Aeronautica Militare announced that the squadron took off from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania, and flew an aggressive path which took them through Polish skies - though the post did not specify when the infringement occurred.
Kyiv Attacked By Putin's Kamikaze Drones, Says Ukraine: 'Russians Think It Will Help Them'
Ukraine says Vladimir Putin’s Russia attacked Kyiv on Monday with several Iranian drones. What Happened: Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president's staff said on the Telegram messaging app that kamikaze drones hit Kyiv, without giving out many details. “The Russians think it will help them, but these actions...
Putin's Army Fails as Ukraine Fights Back 9 Russian Attacks in One Day—Kyiv
Over the last day, Ukrainian forces have repelled nine Russian attacks as President Vladimir Putin's forces continue to experience a series of setbacks on the battlefield, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Friday. In a daily Facebook update, the General Staff said the attacks were in...
Team Putin Wakes Up: We Never Should’ve Laughed at Ukraine
Russia experienced a number of embarrassing setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, but none of them were as humiliating as an explosion that rocked the Crimean Bridge, also known as Kerch Strait Bridge or Kerch Bridge, early Saturday morning. During his Saturday broadcast on Solovyov Live, Russian state TV host...
Ukraine news latest: Zelensky vows to NEVER negotiate with Putin, as Ukrainian forces destroy 31 Russian tanks
UKRAINE'S President Zelensky has vowed that he won't be entering any negotiations with Russia if President Putin is in power. President Zelensky insisted there was no prospect of constructive talks with President Putin, as Ukraine's impressive counter offensive continued to make huge breakthroughs after destroying 31 Russian tanks aboard a train in transit.
Idaho8.com
‘They hated him.’ Former subordinate recalls serving under Russia’s new top commander in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s devastating war on Ukraine is faltering. Now, there’s a new general in charge — with a reputation for brutality. After Ukraine recently recaptured more territory than Russia’s army took in the last six months, Russia’s Ministry of Defense last Saturday named Sergey Surovikin as its new overall commander for operations in the war.
ohmymag.co.uk
Vladimir Putin could 'possibly lose his life' if he loses war in Ukraine, reveals ex-oligarch
Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the Russian exiled ex-oligarch, now living in the UK, sat down for an exclusive interview for GPS, on CNN, where he described the way he interprets Russian President Vladimir Putin’s mindset during this ‘difficult time’ for him. Putin is all-in on Ukraine. Khodorkovsky was once...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia to evacuate civilians from Kherson
The Russian-installed leader of Ukraine's southern Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, has called on civilians to evacuate - citing daily rocket attacks by advancing Ukrainian forces. He urged them to "save themselves" by going to Russia for "leisure and study", and asked for Moscow's help. His call was later backed up...
BBC
Ukraine war: Vladimir Putin gets a tractor for his 70th birthday
A tractor is one of the odder gifts for Vladimir Putin, as Russia's president, a pariah in the West since his invasion of Ukraine, turns 70. It was given him by his Belarusian ally, Alexander Lukashenko, whose country boasts a tractor works. Mr Lukashenko confirmed the news as he visited...
'Pick Up Your Rifles And Shovels': Putin's Chef Blasts Russian Lawmakers For Not Fighting In Ukraine
Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, who has been dubbed President Vladimir Putin's 'Chef', is daring lawmakers in Moscow to take up arms and form their own paramilitary groups to help the invasion effort in Ukraine. “I’m calling on the talking heads to get together and lead units like Wagner while those...
