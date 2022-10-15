ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rexburg, ID

Newsweek

Russian Soldier Nicknamed 'Cannibal' Complains He Needs More Men: Ukraine

A Russian soldier nicknamed "Cannibal" complained he does not have enough troops as losses continue to pile up in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the Ukraine "special military operation" on February 24, hoping for a quick victory, but his military has faced a number of weaknesses including difficulty recruiting and maintaining motivated, well-trained soldiers.
MILITARY
Business Insider

The war in Ukraine may keep Russia's new Su-75 stealth fighter jet out of the air

The Su-75 "Checkmate" is Russia's attempt at building a fifth-generation fighter for export. But the war in Ukraine has isolated Moscow internationally and raised doubts about Russian hardware. Those issues may steer even Russia's traditional defense partners toward other fighter options. The Su-75 "Checkmate" is Russia's attempt at an export...
MILITARY
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin's potential successor gives alarming warning to Russian citizens

Russia has been taking the global spotlight for all the wrong reasons. By waging war on Ukraine, Russia’s invasion has been horrific. As per Bloomberg, Russia launched fresh air strikes to hit more infrastructure targets. The war started on February24 seems unending. And more issues arose when Russia issued...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Four Russian fighter jets are intercepted after flying into Polish air space

Four Russian fighter jets were intercepted and forced to return to base after they infringed on Polish air space, according to Italy's air force. Aeronautica Militare announced that the squadron took off from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania, and flew an aggressive path which took them through Polish skies - though the post did not specify when the infringement occurred.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheDailyBeast

Team Putin Wakes Up: We Never Should’ve Laughed at Ukraine

Russia experienced a number of embarrassing setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, but none of them were as humiliating as an explosion that rocked the Crimean Bridge, also known as Kerch Strait Bridge or Kerch Bridge, early Saturday morning. During his Saturday broadcast on Solovyov Live, Russian state TV host...
POLITICS
The US Sun

Ukraine news latest: Zelensky vows to NEVER negotiate with Putin, as Ukrainian forces destroy 31 Russian tanks

UKRAINE'S President Zelensky has vowed that he won't be entering any negotiations with Russia if President Putin is in power. President Zelensky insisted there was no prospect of constructive talks with President Putin, as Ukraine's impressive counter offensive continued to make huge breakthroughs after destroying 31 Russian tanks aboard a train in transit.
POLITICS
Idaho8.com

‘They hated him.’ Former subordinate recalls serving under Russia’s new top commander in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s devastating war on Ukraine is faltering. Now, there’s a new general in charge — with a reputation for brutality. After Ukraine recently recaptured more territory than Russia’s army took in the last six months, Russia’s Ministry of Defense last Saturday named Sergey Surovikin as its new overall commander for operations in the war.
MILITARY
BBC

Ukraine war: Russia to evacuate civilians from Kherson

The Russian-installed leader of Ukraine's southern Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, has called on civilians to evacuate - citing daily rocket attacks by advancing Ukrainian forces. He urged them to "save themselves" by going to Russia for "leisure and study", and asked for Moscow's help. His call was later backed up...
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine war: Vladimir Putin gets a tractor for his 70th birthday

A tractor is one of the odder gifts for Vladimir Putin, as Russia's president, a pariah in the West since his invasion of Ukraine, turns 70. It was given him by his Belarusian ally, Alexander Lukashenko, whose country boasts a tractor works. Mr Lukashenko confirmed the news as he visited...
EUROPE

