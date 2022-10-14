Read full article on original website
College football world reacts to huge Alabama news
The Alabama Crimson Tide are facing their toughest test of the season against the Tennessee Volunteers after barely surviving last week’s game against the Texas A&M Aggies, and it looks like the team is getting quite a boost to its lineup this week: star quarterback Bryce Young. Young suffered...
Lane Kiffin sends message to Tennessee fans ahead of game vs Alabama
Fans may not be fond of Lane Kiffin, but the Ole Miss coach isn’t letting that get in the way of rooting for the Volunteers on Saturday. Ahead of the gigantic SEC showdown with the Alabama Crimson Tide heading to Knoxville, the Rebels coach joined the College GameDay crew for an interview. Ever the polarizing figure with the fanbase, Kiffin had a shocking message for Tennessee fans that got a rise out of the crowd.
Bowl projections: Tennessee replaces Alabama in College Football Playoff with Georgia in top spot
No. 6 Tennessee's stunning 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama not only snapped a 15-game losing streak for the Volunteers in the series, it has also resulted in the Vols replacing the Crimson Tide in the updated College Football Playoff projection. After defeating Alabama for the first time since 2006, Tennessee now sits 6-0 on the season with one of the program's biggest wins of the last two decades.
ESPN releases updated FPI Top 25 rankings following wild Week 7 of college football
College football season has already been wild with lots of upsets and exciting finishes. Week 7 might have been the best weekend of action yet. Following all of the results from a memorable Week 7, ESPN has updated its FPI Top 25 rankings with plenty of changes. The biggest matchup...
How Alabama can still make the College Football Playoff after loss to Tennessee
Here is what Alabama has to do to make the College Football Playoff after losing to Tennessee. It is not season-over for Alabama fans, but it sure feels like it after losing on the road to Tennessee. For the first time since Nick Saban called Tuscaloosa home, the Crimson Tide...
ESPN reveals updated bowl, College Football Playoff predictions following Week 7
Week 7 games dramatically shook up the latest projections for the postseason College Football Playoff and bowl season. ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach reshuffled their matchups heading into Week 8, which features another large slate of consequential top-25 games. Alabama’s takedown at the hands of the Tennessee Volunteers...
Trojans fall, down goes Bama: College Football Power Rankings after a wild week 7
What a wonderful sport we follow. With several marquee matchups on the docket for week seven, including three games featuring undefeated teams, Saturday promised to be a fantastic day for college football. It lived up to the hype. Tennessee and Alabama played a barn burner, with the Volunteers coming out...
Why Tennessee football fans should support Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin joined Tennessee fans with a singular hope Saturday: Please, beat Alabama.
College football top plays: Vols upset Bama, USC-Utah in action
Week 7 of the college football season kicked off with a bang as No. 5 Michigan put on a rushing clinic in an impressive victory over No. 10 Penn State. pulled off a memorable 52-49 upset victory over No. 3 Alabama. In other action, fans were treated to a pair...
Betting Preview: No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee
Josh Pate and Dennis Dodd join Tommy Tran and Jaclyn DeAugustino to share their picks for No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee.
ESPN College GameDay: Picks for Week 7, Alabama at Tennessee
Back in Knoxville for the second time this season, ESPN’s College GameDay couldn’t have been anywhere else on Saturday. While there was a bevy of options, one game simply stood above the rest — Nick Saban and the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide taking on the upstart No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers and Josh Heupel.
