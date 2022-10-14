ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to huge Alabama news

The Alabama Crimson Tide are facing their toughest test of the season against the Tennessee Volunteers after barely surviving last week’s game against the Texas A&M Aggies, and it looks like the team is getting quite a boost to its lineup this week: star quarterback Bryce Young. Young suffered...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Lane Kiffin sends message to Tennessee fans ahead of game vs Alabama

Fans may not be fond of Lane Kiffin, but the Ole Miss coach isn’t letting that get in the way of rooting for the Volunteers on Saturday. Ahead of the gigantic SEC showdown with the Alabama Crimson Tide heading to Knoxville, the Rebels coach joined the College GameDay crew for an interview. Ever the polarizing figure with the fanbase, Kiffin had a shocking message for Tennessee fans that got a rise out of the crowd.
KNOXVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Bowl projections: Tennessee replaces Alabama in College Football Playoff with Georgia in top spot

No. 6 Tennessee's stunning 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama not only snapped a 15-game losing streak for the Volunteers in the series, it has also resulted in the Vols replacing the Crimson Tide in the updated College Football Playoff projection. After defeating Alabama for the first time since 2006, Tennessee now sits 6-0 on the season with one of the program's biggest wins of the last two decades.
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

ESPN College GameDay: Picks for Week 7, Alabama at Tennessee

Back in Knoxville for the second time this season, ESPN’s College GameDay couldn’t have been anywhere else on Saturday. While there was a bevy of options, one game simply stood above the rest — Nick Saban and the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide taking on the upstart No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers and Josh Heupel.
COLLEGE SPORTS
lineups.com

Georgia Sports Betting Hangs In The Balance Of The Midterm Elections

In Georgia for example, where Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is running for governor, there have been conversations surrounding sports betting throughout the political campaign process. Abrams Says “Yes” To Sports Betting. In a speech in Atlanta in early August, Abrams cited her support for a constitutional amendment...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy