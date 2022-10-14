ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, VA

WDBJ7.com

Roanoke man sentenced to 12 years for using gun in fatal drug crime

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Monday on a federal gun charge, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia. 23-year-old Demarcus Glenn pleaded guilty in July to one count of possessing, brandishing, and discharging a firearm in...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fatal Lynchburg house fire deemed accidental

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: According to the Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire is believed to have been caused by an accident with a type of electrical fault or overloaded circuits, with estimated damages at over $30,000. EARLIER: One person was found dead in the aftermath of a...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

1 dead, another in critical condition as crews investigate Early Street fire

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One person is dead and another is critically injured following a house fire on Tuesday morning in the Hill City. The Lynchburg Fire Department told ABC13 that there were two people in the home on the 1200 block of Early Street when the call came. They say two bystanders were trying to help get people out of the home.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Disabled tractor-trailer on I-81N in Montgomery County cleared

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The scene is now cleared, according to VDOT. A disabled tractor-trailer is impacting traffic on Interstate 81 northbound in Montgomery County, according to VDOT. Authorities the tractor-trailer broke down at the 128.3 mile marker. As of 7:19 a.m., the north left shoulder and left...
WSLS

Woman recognized after helping with 911 baby delivery call in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, va. – Campbell County officials are recognizing one Communications Officer for her help in bringing a baby into the world this past summer. On July 31, 2022, leaders said LaToya Skates, a 911 Communications Officer, took a 911 call regarding a mother in labor. LaToya coached the...
WSLS

State police investigating fatal crash in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A 33-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday in Roanoke County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say the crash occurred at 10:46 p.m., on Interstate 81 northbound, at mile marker 134.5. A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north when it ran off...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

33-year-old dead in Salem crash: VSP

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — A fatal crash happened in Salem on Friday. The crash occurred at 10:46 p.m. on Interstate 81 northbound in Roanoke County, police said. Police also said a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north of Interstate 81 at the 134.5-mile marker when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man taken to hospital after Lynchburg motorcycle crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Saturday morning along Old Graves Mill Road near Robins Drive around 11 a.m. According to Lynchburg Police, officers and Lynchburg Fire & EMS responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and found the driver to be the only one who was riding.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville woman arrested in connection to vandalism at Anglers Park

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman has been arrested in relation to vandalism at Anglers Park, according to the Danville Police Department. 22-year-old Karissa Dix was arrested Thursday night. Police say video was recovered from the evening of October 6 showing Dix driving with an unidentified female in a...
DANVILLE, VA

