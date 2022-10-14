Read full article on original website
WSET
62 people indicted as a result of extended drug investigation in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Narcotics Division with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has continued an extended drug investigation resulting in 62 individuals receiving 121 indictments directly related to drug activity. According to data released by the department on Tuesday, 66% of the arrestees are aged 31...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke man sentenced to 12 years for using gun in fatal drug crime
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Monday on a federal gun charge, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia. 23-year-old Demarcus Glenn pleaded guilty in July to one count of possessing, brandishing, and discharging a firearm in...
WDBJ7.com
Fatal Lynchburg house fire deemed accidental
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: According to the Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire is believed to have been caused by an accident with a type of electrical fault or overloaded circuits, with estimated damages at over $30,000. EARLIER: One person was found dead in the aftermath of a...
WSLS
Deadly Lynchburg house fire likely accidental in nature, Fire Marshal’s Office says
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE 3:45 p.m.:. The Fire Marshal’s office has provided an update on the cause of the fire that left one person dead and one person in the hospital Tuesday morning in Lynchburg. Around 8:30 a.m., crews were called to the 1200 block of Early Street...
WSET
1 dead, another in critical condition as crews investigate Early Street fire
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One person is dead and another is critically injured following a house fire on Tuesday morning in the Hill City. The Lynchburg Fire Department told ABC13 that there were two people in the home on the 1200 block of Early Street when the call came. They say two bystanders were trying to help get people out of the home.
WSLS
Authorities searching for two suspects after armed robbery in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for two males they say are responsible for an armed robbery Sunday. On Sunday at 11:50 p.m., Lynchburg PD said they responded to the Lakeside Drive Quik-E Food Store for a report of an armed robbery. The caller reported two...
WSLS
Disabled tractor-trailer on I-81N in Montgomery County cleared
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The scene is now cleared, according to VDOT. A disabled tractor-trailer is impacting traffic on Interstate 81 northbound in Montgomery County, according to VDOT. Authorities the tractor-trailer broke down at the 128.3 mile marker. As of 7:19 a.m., the north left shoulder and left...
WSET
3 people hospitalized after crash involving multiple trapped in Gretna: Authorities
GRETNA, Va. (WSET) — Three people have been hospitalized following a serious accident involving a trailer in Gretna on Sunday. Gretna Fire and Rescue said at around 11:50 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 10500 block of E Gretna Road for a reported vehicle accident. When crews arrived on...
WSET
Rustburg crews respond to accident after minivan crashes, tree falls on top
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a crash involving a minivan and a tree on Sunday evening. The department said they arrived to find a minivan off the road with a tree on top of it and across Brown's Mill Road. Crews said...
WSLS
Four-month-old puppy rescued near dumpsters in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A puppy is now fighting for his life after he was found abandoned at a dumpster. Saturday night, a call came into the Franklin County Animal Shelter about a dog that was found near dumpsters. He was alone and very sick. “Weak, couldn’t stand, barely...
WSET
New pup in charge! Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office welcomes new K-9
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has a new friendly, and furry, face around their station. The Office of the Sheriff announced that their newest K-9 officially started training on Monday. K-9 Bono and his handler, Sgt. Knight, will be in training until the end...
WSLS
Woman recognized after helping with 911 baby delivery call in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, va. – Campbell County officials are recognizing one Communications Officer for her help in bringing a baby into the world this past summer. On July 31, 2022, leaders said LaToya Skates, a 911 Communications Officer, took a 911 call regarding a mother in labor. LaToya coached the...
WSET
One man in critical condition after motorcycle crash on Old Graves Mill Road: Police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A man is in critical condition as a result of a motorcycle crash Saturday morning, police said. Officers of the Lynchburg Police Department and Lynchburg Fire & EMS personnel responded to Old Graves Mill Rd in the area of Robins Dr. around 11:00 a.m. for a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.
WSLS
State police investigating fatal crash in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A 33-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday in Roanoke County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say the crash occurred at 10:46 p.m., on Interstate 81 northbound, at mile marker 134.5. A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north when it ran off...
WSET
33-year-old dead in Salem crash: VSP
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — A fatal crash happened in Salem on Friday. The crash occurred at 10:46 p.m. on Interstate 81 northbound in Roanoke County, police said. Police also said a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north of Interstate 81 at the 134.5-mile marker when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
WSET
Former Bedford Co. bus driver sentenced, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A former Bedford County school bus driver who is accused of picking up children in her personal vehicle while she was under the influence, was sentenced on Friday. According to court documents, Kimberly Ricketts pleaded guilty in court to Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) First Offense...
WSLS
Family displaced after home destroyed by fire in Appomattox County
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – A family will now need a new place to live after a fire destroyed their home in Appomattox County, according to the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department. Authorities say it happened at about 3:30 a.m. early Monday morning in the 10000 block of Stonewall Road. When...
WDBJ7.com
Man charged with attempted murder for shooting at Lynchburg restaurant
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have charged a man with second-degree attempted murder for a shooting at Buffalo Wild Wings Thursday night. Police say they responded at 8:21 p.m. to Buffalo Wild Wings at 3812 Wards Rd for a report of shots being fired. 911 callers reported a man...
WDBJ7.com
Man taken to hospital after Lynchburg motorcycle crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Saturday morning along Old Graves Mill Road near Robins Drive around 11 a.m. According to Lynchburg Police, officers and Lynchburg Fire & EMS responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and found the driver to be the only one who was riding.
WDBJ7.com
Danville woman arrested in connection to vandalism at Anglers Park
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman has been arrested in relation to vandalism at Anglers Park, according to the Danville Police Department. 22-year-old Karissa Dix was arrested Thursday night. Police say video was recovered from the evening of October 6 showing Dix driving with an unidentified female in a...
