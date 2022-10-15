(SPRINGFIELD) With the Medicare open enrollment period set to begin tomorrow, October 15th, older adults looking to change their existing Medicare plan can receive free assistance through the Illinois Department on Aging’s Senior Health Insurance Program. During the open enrollment, which runs through December 7th, people who are already enrolled in Medicare have the opportunity to review their current coverage and switch to a different plan for the following year. For more, go to the IDA website online, at ilaging.illinois.gov.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO