Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
South Lake Tahoe Installs Ban of Single-Use Plastic Water BottlesAnthony J LynchSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
2news.com
Frey Ranch hosts first Whiskey Harvest Festival in Fallon
Frey Ranch hosted its first annual Whiskey Harvest Festival, in collaboration with Fallon Food Hub, this Saturday. Hundreds of people turned out to Frey Ranch to celebrate the Ground-to-Glass operation that has produced award-winning whiskey in Fallon. Blind Dog Coffee debuted its new barrel-aged coffee produced in collaboration with Frey...
2news.com
Walk Held in Downtown Reno for White Cane Awareness Day
On October 15, 2022, blind people from the National Federation of the Blind of Nevada and Northern Nevada Center for Independent Living walked through Downtown Reno in celebration of Blind Equality Achievement Month and White Cane Awareness Day. The group met at RTC 4th Street Station and had lunch after...
KOLO TV Reno
All aboard the Harvest Train this weekend at the Nevada State Railroad Museum
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Families of all ages are invited to climb aboard the Harvest Train and enjoy a variety of fall activities at the Nevada State Railroad Museum. Adam Michalski stopped by Morning Break to encourage folks to dress up in Halloween costumes and come out Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16.
KOLO TV Reno
Atlantis Casino creates one of a kind menus for special monthly dinners that feature regional wines and spirits
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Once a month at the Atlantis Casino, one of the restaurants host a specially curated dinner that features a menu designed specifically for a local or regional alcoholic beverage. This month, the Atlantis Steakhouse is partnering with Alpha Omega Winery from St. Helena, Calif. Assistant executive...
2news.com
Carson City Students Meet Sparky the Fire Dog, Learn Fire Prevention
In observance of the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 9-15, 2022, local firefighters and Sparky the Fire Dog made special appearances and presentations at several elementary schools in the Carson City School District. The visits were designed to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take...
2news.com
Grand Sierra Resort's Beer & Chili Festival
The annual Chili & Beer Festival at Grand Sierra Resort is going on until 6 p.m. today. Over two dozen local and national craft beer and chili companies are competing for the "People's Choice" title and will win $1,000 dollars that will be donated to a charity of their choice.
2news.com
Community organizations invited to participate in Reno’s 2022 Veterans Day Parade
The City of Reno is proud to host its annual Veterans Day Parade on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11:11 a.m. Community organizations are invited to sign up to enter the parade now through Monday, October 24, 2022 at 5 p.m. The theme for Veterans Day 2022 is “Honor,” reflecting...
Nevada Appeal
Between Horses & Humans chosen for Carson City Toyota’s Campagni Cares
The success of the Campagni Cares program relies on the community to bring forward valuable organizations in our area, teaching the community about the variety of resources and opportunities offered. This month, the selected recipient is unique, using horses to teach vulnerable youth to become the most capable version of...
Sierra Sun
Local resident spearheading sober community effort in Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee resident Jordan Brandt is a self described active person, an MMA/fighting coach dedicated to sober recovery and overall health and he’s made it a mission to help others find their roadmaps to a better life. Brandt came to the decision to be of service...
2news.com
'Hauntober' in Virginia City
Whatever is in the recipe for a haunted town, Virginia City, Nevada, has it in spades. The historic mining town, located just 25 minutes from Reno, was once a booming metropolis, responsible for millions of dollars in silver and gold ore and the largest city between Denver and San Francisco.
2news.com
Shoe-shaped Hot Air Balloon Stomps at Carson Middle School
The Carson Middle School Cross Country Team helped unpack, inflate and deflate and pack a custom running-shoe-shaped balloon Thursday morning, Oct. 13, 2022. They also had the opportunity to learn about lift and hot air displacement and walk through the inside before they departed for the middle school Tah-Neva Cross Country Championship held at Kahle Park at Stateline in Tahoe later that afternoon.
2news.com
Carson City seeks community input on future of Mills Park
Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space is working on updating the master plan for Mills Park and is seeking community feedback. Mills Park is part of the over 8,000-acre public park system operated and maintained by Carson City, through its Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department. The Department’s mission...
2news.com
UNR Ski Swap Returns Oct 21-23
The UNR Ski Swap returns Oct. 21-23 to the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, showcasing new and gently used skis, snowboards, boots, and winter outerwear. Proceeds of the sale will help fuel the Wolf Pack Ski Team's return to NCAA Division 1 status. UNR entered collegiate skiing in 1936 through the leadership...
2news.com
Food Bank of Northern Nevada announces new Produce on Wheels locations
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada announces that they are bringing their Produce On Wheels program to two new sites beginning in October of 2022. Produce On Wheels is a senior program focusing on providing access to healthy, nutritious foods that can often be out of reach for those on a fixed income.
FOX Reno
Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe: Tee Jay's Corner Cafe
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Yelp's Michael Tragash joins Fox 11's Madison Macay to talk about the Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe!. This week's restaurant is Tee Jay's Corner Cafe. It's #20 on the list and located in Carson City. You can learn...
Reno, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Reno. The Truckee High School football team will have a game with Hug High School on October 14, 2022, 18:45:00. The Las Vegas High School football team will have a game with Bishop Manogue Catholic High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
Humane Society cat shelter in Reno dealing with outbreak
A Nevada Humane Society facility in Reno is temporarily not taking any cats and kittens in the midst of a deadly virus outbreak, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported Friday.
2news.com
Hot August Nights Brings On New Leadership
Hot August Nights has new leadership at the helm with the appointment of Deny Dotson as the Executive Director responsible for the organization’s region-wide economic infusion of more than $81 million annually. Dotson previously served as Tourism Director for Virginia City, a position he held for more than 10...
KOLO TV Reno
Small brush fire in Sun Valley on Sunday morning
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue put out a small brush fire early Sunday morning near Lois Allen Elementary School in Sun Valley. There was no damage to buildings ad there were no injuries reported. The fire started near a utility pole.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Celebration of life Saturday for local pro snowboarder who died in motorcycle crash
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A celebration of life is 11 a.m. Saturday at Sierra-at-Tahoe for a professional snowboarder who was killed Monday after his motorcycle went off Highway 4 in Alpine County. A viewing for Robert Rucker Minghini, 36, is 7-9 p.m. Friday at McFarlane Mortuary in South...
