Carson City, NV

2news.com

Frey Ranch hosts first Whiskey Harvest Festival in Fallon

Frey Ranch hosted its first annual Whiskey Harvest Festival, in collaboration with Fallon Food Hub, this Saturday. Hundreds of people turned out to Frey Ranch to celebrate the Ground-to-Glass operation that has produced award-winning whiskey in Fallon. Blind Dog Coffee debuted its new barrel-aged coffee produced in collaboration with Frey...
FALLON, NV
2news.com

Walk Held in Downtown Reno for White Cane Awareness Day

On October 15, 2022, blind people from the National Federation of the Blind of Nevada and Northern Nevada Center for Independent Living walked through Downtown Reno in celebration of Blind Equality Achievement Month and White Cane Awareness Day. The group met at RTC 4th Street Station and had lunch after...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Carson City Students Meet Sparky the Fire Dog, Learn Fire Prevention

In observance of the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 9-15, 2022, local firefighters and Sparky the Fire Dog made special appearances and presentations at several elementary schools in the Carson City School District. The visits were designed to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Grand Sierra Resort's Beer & Chili Festival

The annual Chili & Beer Festival at Grand Sierra Resort is going on until 6 p.m. today. Over two dozen local and national craft beer and chili companies are competing for the "People's Choice" title and will win $1,000 dollars that will be donated to a charity of their choice.
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Between Horses & Humans chosen for Carson City Toyota’s Campagni Cares

The success of the Campagni Cares program relies on the community to bring forward valuable organizations in our area, teaching the community about the variety of resources and opportunities offered. This month, the selected recipient is unique, using horses to teach vulnerable youth to become the most capable version of...
CARSON CITY, NV
Sierra Sun

Local resident spearheading sober community effort in Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee resident Jordan Brandt is a self described active person, an MMA/fighting coach dedicated to sober recovery and overall health and he’s made it a mission to help others find their roadmaps to a better life. Brandt came to the decision to be of service...
TRUCKEE, CA
2news.com

'Hauntober' in Virginia City

Whatever is in the recipe for a haunted town, Virginia City, Nevada, has it in spades. The historic mining town, located just 25 minutes from Reno, was once a booming metropolis, responsible for millions of dollars in silver and gold ore and the largest city between Denver and San Francisco.
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
2news.com

Shoe-shaped Hot Air Balloon Stomps at Carson Middle School

The Carson Middle School Cross Country Team helped unpack, inflate and deflate and pack a custom running-shoe-shaped balloon Thursday morning, Oct. 13, 2022. They also had the opportunity to learn about lift and hot air displacement and walk through the inside before they departed for the middle school Tah-Neva Cross Country Championship held at Kahle Park at Stateline in Tahoe later that afternoon.
STATELINE, NV
2news.com

Carson City seeks community input on future of Mills Park

Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space is working on updating the master plan for Mills Park and is seeking community feedback. Mills Park is part of the over 8,000-acre public park system operated and maintained by Carson City, through its Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department. The Department’s mission...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

UNR Ski Swap Returns Oct 21-23

The UNR Ski Swap returns Oct. 21-23 to the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, showcasing new and gently used skis, snowboards, boots, and winter outerwear. Proceeds of the sale will help fuel the Wolf Pack Ski Team's return to NCAA Division 1 status. UNR entered collegiate skiing in 1936 through the leadership...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Food Bank of Northern Nevada announces new Produce on Wheels locations

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada announces that they are bringing their Produce On Wheels program to two new sites beginning in October of 2022. Produce On Wheels is a senior program focusing on providing access to healthy, nutritious foods that can often be out of reach for those on a fixed income.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe: Tee Jay's Corner Cafe

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Yelp's Michael Tragash joins Fox 11's Madison Macay to talk about the Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe!. This week's restaurant is Tee Jay's Corner Cafe. It's #20 on the list and located in Carson City. You can learn...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Hot August Nights Brings On New Leadership

Hot August Nights has new leadership at the helm with the appointment of Deny Dotson as the Executive Director responsible for the organization’s region-wide economic infusion of more than $81 million annually. Dotson previously served as Tourism Director for Virginia City, a position he held for more than 10...
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Small brush fire in Sun Valley on Sunday morning

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue put out a small brush fire early Sunday morning near Lois Allen Elementary School in Sun Valley. There was no damage to buildings ad there were no injuries reported. The fire started near a utility pole.
SUN VALLEY, NV

