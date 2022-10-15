Read full article on original website
WLBT
Law enforcement touts new security plan as state fair ends with ‘no incidents to report’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The gates have officially closed at the Mississippi State Fair, and Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Sunday afternoon that there was no incidents to report. It’s a fact that some are breathing a sigh of relief about because that was not the case a little...
WAPT
Jackson Crime Crisis: Jackson mayor subpoenaed to attend crime hearing before state lawmakers
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has been subpoenaed by the Mississippi House of Representatives Judiciary B Committee to discuss Jackson's crime crisis. On Thursday, state and local leaders met with the committee, but the mayor was absent due to an illness, a committee chair said. Lawmakers...
Suspect charged with murder of Yazoo County woman
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A suspect was charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found near a boat ramp in Yazoo City on Saturday, October 1. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said the body of Stacy Lynn Walker, 40, of Yazoo City, was found at the end of Levee Street near […]
Oxford Eagle
Update: University confirms death of student in fatal hit-and-run; police still seeking suspects
Oxford Police continue to seek the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run early Sunday that left one University of Mississippi student dead and another critically injured. Ben Marsh, dean of students, released a statement Sunday afternoon about the incident. “We received the heartbreaking news that...
Mississippi leaders discuss high crime rate in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This year is going down as another violent year in Jackson. Police have investigated more than 100 homicides as of October 2022. Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, said those deaths could have been prevented. “I think that the city could have done more to try to prevent some of these murders. […]
WLBT
Second suspect in custody after deadly hit-and-run involving Ole Miss students
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The second man wanted in connection to a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend is in police custody, according to Oxford Police Department. Seth Rokitka, 24, was arrested Monday at 8:30 a.m. after he and 18-year-old Tristan Holland reportedly struck two Ole Miss students in the parking lot of Oxford City Hall, killing one student and injuring another early Sunday morning.
vicksburgnews.com
Grayer faces county charges in carjacking, Sheriff Pace seeks additional suspect
Cameron Donnell Grayer, 18, of Jackson, was seen in Justice Court to face charges from Warren County in relation to several carjacking incidents that took place early Tuesday morning. Grayer was given a $150,000 bond by Judge Angela Carpenter in Municipal Court on Thursday for the city charges. Sheriff Pace...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run; Second Victim Critically Injured
An Ole Miss student was killed early Sunday morning just off the downtown Square by a hit-and-run driver. Another victim was critically injured. According to the Oxford Police Department, at about 1:14 a.m. Sunday, OPD received a 911 call that two people were injured in the parking lot behind City Hall.
Man found shot, killed in truck on Lynch Street
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a homicide that happened near Newton and Lynch Street. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said officers found Thelvin Carr, 62, dead inside his truck from gunshot wounds. Investigators believe the incident is drug related. Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Jackson Police Department Homicide […]
Fire damages historic Afro-American Hospital
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews responded to a fire at the first hospital for Black people in Mississippi, the Afro-American Hospital of Yazoo City. The Yazoo Herald reported the hospital opened in 1928 and served the area until it closed in the 1970s. It was listed on the National Register of Historical Places in […]
WDAM-TV
2 killed Saturday in Covington County collision
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-car collision in Covington County Saturday morning left two men dead. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said troopers responded about 7:30 a.m. Saturday to a crash site near the intersection of U.S. 84 and Salem Church Road. MHP said a preliminary investigation discovered a 2016...
wcbi.com
Two men wanted for questioning in forgery, stolen vehicle case
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Yalobusha County deputies are searching for two men in a $39,000 forgery case and for a stolen vehicle. Investigators say the unknown man in this picture took the vehicle and is wanted for questioning. They also want to talk to a man named John...
WLBT
12-year-old airlifted to UMMC after being struck by car
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after being reportedly accidentally run over at the Loane Oak Apartments on Sunday. Jones County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Lance Chancellor said Sunday night said the accident occurred when the girl reportedly ran out in...
WLBT
Teen arrested, charged with armed carjacking in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen was arrested for stealing a vehicle at a convenience store in Vicksburg. The Vicksburg Police Department says Camron Grayer, 18, is charged with armed carjacking. According to VPD, officers responded to a carjacking at 3:58 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, at the Circle K...
WLBT
Residents concerned over safety hazard on Jackson road
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson residents along North Prentiss Street are calling on the city to address a safety hazard just outside their homes. Residents say this sinkhole in the middle of the road has caused problems for drivers for about six months. Those who live nearby say they’ve witnessed...
Jackson man faces charges after multiple carjackings
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man is facing multiple charges in connection to a series of carjackings that happened on Tuesday, October 11 in Jackson, Vicksburg and Warren County. The Vicksburg Daily News reported the first carjacking happened near Jackson State University. The next carjacking occurred around 4:00 a.m. at the Circle K […]
Judge rules Mississippi lawmakers can’t funnel tax dollars to private schools
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Chancery Court ruled Mississippi lawmakers illegally tried to spend taxpayer dollars on private schools, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Mississippi. The ruling by Hinds County Chancery Judge Crystal Wise Martin is a victory for Parents for Public Schools. The nonprofit group sued to block […]
WDSU
Mississippi 9-year-old killed in an accidental shooting in Jackson
Jackson police are investigating a shooting that killed a 9-year-old child. According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, the shooting was reported Wednesday evening at the Graystone Hills apartment complex on Chadwick Drive. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the child as Lily Bracey. Jackson Public Schools officials said Bracey was...
WLBT
62-year-old man found dead inside trunk of vehicle with gunshot wounds in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was found dead inside the trunk of his vehicle in Jackson. It happened on Newton and Lynch Street. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says officers arrived on the scene and found 62-year-old Thelvin Carr with gunshot wounds. Investigators with the department say they believe the...
kicks96news.com
Person Shot Today in Leake County
9:56 a.m. – Leake Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Shumaker Rd when a caller reported a break-in was in progress. 1:52 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call from management at Dirt Cheap regarding a shoplifter. 3:07 p.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to possible...
