Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

Suspect charged with murder of Yazoo County woman

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A suspect was charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found near a boat ramp in Yazoo City on Saturday, October 1. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said the body of Stacy Lynn Walker, 40, of Yazoo City, was found at the end of Levee Street near […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi leaders discuss high crime rate in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This year is going down as another violent year in Jackson. Police have investigated more than 100 homicides as of October 2022. Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, said those deaths could have been prevented. “I think that the city could have done more to try to prevent some of these murders. […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Second suspect in custody after deadly hit-and-run involving Ole Miss students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The second man wanted in connection to a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend is in police custody, according to Oxford Police Department. Seth Rokitka, 24, was arrested Monday at 8:30 a.m. after he and 18-year-old Tristan Holland reportedly struck two Ole Miss students in the parking lot of Oxford City Hall, killing one student and injuring another early Sunday morning.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run; Second Victim Critically Injured

An Ole Miss student was killed early Sunday morning just off the downtown Square by a hit-and-run driver. Another victim was critically injured. According to the Oxford Police Department, at about 1:14 a.m. Sunday, OPD received a 911 call that two people were injured in the parking lot behind City Hall.
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Man found shot, killed in truck on Lynch Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a homicide that happened near Newton and Lynch Street. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said officers found Thelvin Carr, 62, dead inside his truck from gunshot wounds. Investigators believe the incident is drug related. Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Jackson Police Department Homicide […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Fire damages historic Afro-American Hospital

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews responded to a fire at the first hospital for Black people in Mississippi, the Afro-American Hospital of Yazoo City. The Yazoo Herald reported the hospital opened in 1928 and served the area until it closed in the 1970s. It was listed on the National Register of Historical Places in […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WDAM-TV

2 killed Saturday in Covington County collision

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-car collision in Covington County Saturday morning left two men dead. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said troopers responded about 7:30 a.m. Saturday to a crash site near the intersection of U.S. 84 and Salem Church Road. MHP said a preliminary investigation discovered a 2016...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WLBT

12-year-old airlifted to UMMC after being struck by car

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after being reportedly accidentally run over at the Loane Oak Apartments on Sunday. Jones County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Lance Chancellor said Sunday night said the accident occurred when the girl reportedly ran out in...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Teen arrested, charged with armed carjacking in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen was arrested for stealing a vehicle at a convenience store in Vicksburg. The Vicksburg Police Department says Camron Grayer, 18, is charged with armed carjacking. According to VPD, officers responded to a carjacking at 3:58 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, at the Circle K...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Residents concerned over safety hazard on Jackson road

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson residents along North Prentiss Street are calling on the city to address a safety hazard just outside their homes. Residents say this sinkhole in the middle of the road has caused problems for drivers for about six months. Those who live nearby say they’ve witnessed...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man faces charges after multiple carjackings

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man is facing multiple charges in connection to a series of carjackings that happened on Tuesday, October 11 in Jackson, Vicksburg and Warren County. The Vicksburg Daily News reported the first carjacking happened near Jackson State University. The next carjacking occurred around 4:00 a.m. at the Circle K […]
JACKSON, MS
WDSU

Mississippi 9-year-old killed in an accidental shooting in Jackson

Jackson police are investigating a shooting that killed a 9-year-old child. According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, the shooting was reported Wednesday evening at the Graystone Hills apartment complex on Chadwick Drive. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the child as Lily Bracey. Jackson Public Schools officials said Bracey was...
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Person Shot Today in Leake County

9:56 a.m. – Leake Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Shumaker Rd when a caller reported a break-in was in progress. 1:52 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call from management at Dirt Cheap regarding a shoplifter. 3:07 p.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to possible...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS

