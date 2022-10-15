Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Get Heroic Savings On 10 PC Games Through This $5 Fanatical Bundle
Fanatical’s new Heroic bundle offers 10 Steam games for just $5. Considering the bundle’s contents would normally total over $153, this is a major steal. The bundle includes two Oddworld games: the HD remaster of the action-shooter hybrid Stranger’s Wrath, and the “New and Tasty” remake of the original 2D puzzle platformer Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysey. Both games are excellent introductions to this wacky (and sometimes unsettling) world for newcomers, and great excuses for existing fans to return to these cult classics.
NME
‘Gotham Knights’ will run at 30 FPS on consoles, with no performance mode
Gotham Knights will run at 30 FPS on consoles with no performance mode available when the game launches on October 21. That’s according to Gotham Knights executive producer Fleur “Flaoua” Marty (as spotted by Wario64 on Twitter) speaking in the game’s Discord server, where she directly addressed console players.
techunwrapped.com
Steam Deck can now run original Game Boy cartridges
The Steam Deck It has only been with us for a short time, but it has already become a benchmark for portable consoles. In addition to being able to play PC titles lying on the couch, Valve’s machine has also proven to be a perfect device for emulating old games. If you like retro and have many game boy cartridges at home, do not miss what we are going to tell next.
Resident Evil Village DLC makes unforgivable change to Lady Dimitrescu
The Mercenaries: Additional Orders, the DLC for the time trial mode in Resident Evil Village, is letting players step into the shoes of Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg and Lady Dimitrescu. However, Capcom has had to make an unforgivable change to our fearsome femme fatale in order for her to be playable: she's now shorter than she was.
NME
Epic Games reveals ‘Fallout 3’ and more as next week’s free titles
Epic Games has unveiled the games that will be going free-to-play on its platform next week, and the collection includes Fallout 3. Starting from October 20 and running through to October 27, players will be able to grab Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition and Evoland Legendary Edition for free on Epic’s PC platform.
The top ten must play PlayStation 4 games
THE sun is slowly setting on Sony’s PlayStation 4, as we watch the powerhouse that is the PlayStation 5 rise over the horizon. Now is the perfect chance to look back with fondness at all the incredible games the PS4 had to offer. Its library is broad. From RPG...
Sonic Frontiers shows off combat and upgrades in new trailer
Sonic has a skill tree now. Are you excited yet?
IGN
Rivalia: Dungeon Raiders - Launch Trailer
Here's your look at Rivalia: Dungeon Raiders, the comical action-RPG and roguelike game, featuring a cartoonish style. Meet the characters, take a peek at their world, enemies, and more, and join Ashelin, Halmor, Yhorm, and Evanya on their quest to end the curse of Rivalia and return the kingdom to normal.
makeuseof.com
How to Play Retro Nintendo Games on Your Switch
Nintendo has a wide variety of classic and retro games that span multiple platforms. With Nintendo Switch, a large amount of NES, SNES, and N64 titles have been made available through emulation and Nintendo Switch Online. But what titles are available, and how can you play retro games on your...
Xbox Game Pass Ventures into VR with Meta Quest 2
The Meta Connect 2022 event had some ground breaking news for fans of Xbox and virtual reality gaming. After introducing plans for the Meta Quest Pro, a high-end VR being positioned to replace your desktop computer, Mark Zuckerberg was joined by Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella, to make the announcement about their upcoming partnership.
Persona 5 Royal comes to Xbox, PC and Switch and it’s still perfect
At long last, after more than two years of waiting, the phenomenal Persona 5 Royal has stepped out of the bounds of the PlayStation 4 and come to PlayStation 5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. It’s a big day for JRPG fans who don’t own a PS4, and indeed many more gamers, as P5R is one of Metacritic’s best ever titles.
Xbox Series S is holding back multiplatform new-gen games, claims developer
A Gotham Knights developer took to Twitter with a controversial opinion on the Xbox Series S - it's the culprit of the new-gen hardware clique that is holding multiplatform titles back with its "potato" GPU. Of course, we are above the tribalism of the console wars of yore, appreciating the...
ComicBook
Pokemon Journeys Synopsis Teases an Ash vs. Leon Twist
Ash Ketchum has been the Pokemon anime's protagonist for decades, with the latest season seeing both himself and his trusty Pikachu working their way to the top in becoming combatants in the Masters 8 Tournament. With the final battle between Ash and Leon set to take place over the course of four episodes, a new synopsis reveals how the battle will begin while also revealing that while there will be flashbacks that highlight Ketchum's past, the fight will not be interrupted.
Red Dead Redemption 2 8K update looks stunning
Despite releasing almost four full years ago now, Red Dead Redemption 2 remains one of the most visually impressive games available on modern consoles. And that’s without a new-gen upgrade. The title is so pretty, in fact, that a screenshot of it recently won an award at the London...
Konami announces a Silent Hill 'Transmission' with the 'latest updates' for the series
It'll be broadcast this week.
Steam Deck Can Play All the Games Your PC Can, but How Do You Find the Keyboard?
The Steam Deck plays all the games a PC can with nearly as much performance. A lot of those games only have the complete experience if you're able to talk with other players, whether you're planning a raid or just socializing. But the Steam Deck looks like a Nintendo Switch and only has the buttons you'd find on a handheld. There's no way to input text, or is there? Luckily, the Steam Deck team realized just how essential communication is to modern video games and added a virtual keyboard.
techeblog.com
What The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Looks Like in 8K with Reshade Ray-Tracing Running on an RTX 4090 Graphics Card
CD Projekt’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt doesn’t require a heavy duty gaming PC to run, although if you install over 100 mods, including 8K with ray-tracing, you’ll need at least an NVIDIA RTX 4090 graphics card. Digital Dreams did just that and added Reshade Ray-Tracing to make the graphics look even better on an AMD Ryzen 9 7950XX powered system.
PS5 Pro and enhanced Xbox Series models already in the wild, says insider
Prolific Grand Theft Auto leaker Tez2 has corroborated the report that there is a PlayStation 5 Pro and a new version of the Xbox Series X and S on the way, stating that these dev kits are already in the hands of AAA developers. Spicy. In May, TCL Technology suggested...
dotesports.com
Silent Hill fans, get ready for a big Wednesday—new teasers have just begun
The Halloween season brings all the scary games out of the woodwork, with titles revealing new cosmetics and new spooky-themed events, but some games in the horror genre bring whole titles to go alongside the Spook-tober fun. The long-awaited reboot of the Silent Hill franchise might be rearing its head,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Gaming News: Emerging developer unveils new ARPG as this ‘Kick-Ass’ star requests an unusual video game role
It’s that time again. What could await us in the magical realm of gaming? Last time, we flexed our biology muscles with reports of heart arrhythmias occurring from overexposure to multiplayer war games such as Call of Duty. While many children suffered cardiac arrest, studies had revealed undiagnosed heart conditions among family members. Elsewhere, BIPOC gamers were taking a stand against racism in gaming by founding Melanin Gamers and ‘The Watch’ project, which encourages anyone experiencing or witnessing virtual racism to report it immediately. Further outfield, the ‘Among Us’ VR beta closed in for a Nov. 10 release.
