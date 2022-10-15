ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Timberwolves to Sign, Waive Emmanuel Mudiay

Mudiay, 25, is 6-foot-3 and was drafted by the Nuggets with the No. 7 overall pick in 2015. He has been a solid pro, but fairly inconsistent since, carrying career averages of 11.0 points, 3.8 assists and 2.9 rebounds. He signed a 10-day hardship exception with the Kings in December.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans waive Cheatham, Martin, Plowden, and Smart

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived Zylan Cheatham, Kelan Martin, Daeqwon Plowden, and Javonte Smart. Cheatham, 6-5, 220, averaged 1.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in four preseason games with New Orleans. Cheatham has appeared in five NBA games with New Orleans and Utah, holding averages of 2.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
silverscreenandroll.com

Russell Westbrook, Dennis Schröder day-to-day with injuries

The Los Angeles Lakers are listing Russell Westbrook as day-to-day moving forward with what they are for now only terming “left hamstring soreness.” The issue forced Westbrook out of the team’s final preseason game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, and his designation leaves it unclear if he’ll be ready in time for Tuesday’s season opener against the Golden State Warriors, a game Dennis Schröder may miss with his own finger injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Preseason: Mavs End on High Note vs. Jazz; Lakers Blown Out By Kings

Despite having some things to iron out on the court, the Dallas Mavericks are heading into the regular on a high note after their preseason finale on Friday night. The Los Angeles Lakers? Well … preseason or not, they don’t look like a team that’s poised to do much in the stacked Western Conference.
DALLAS, TX
theScore

Rockets extend Porter on 4-year, $82.5M deal

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. agreed to a four-year, $82.5-million contract extension, his agent told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Only the first year of his deal is fully guaranteed for $15.86 million, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports. The contract includes June trigger dates to guarantee his salary, but the deal allows the Rockets to release Porter without paying the full amount, Charania adds.
HOUSTON, TX
The Ringer

The 2022-23 NBA Entrance Survey

With a new NBA season tipping off Tuesday night, we paneled our NBA staff to answer the biggest questions heading into the 2022-23 season. Before the action officially begins (so long, preseason basketball), here are our predictions for the Finals, individual awards, and more. Which team are you most excited...
NBA
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Utah Jazz

Although the Utah Jazz finished with a respectable 49-33 record last season, the Jazz ended up losing in the first round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks. The Jazz did not have any picks in this year's NBA Draft, so the assumption was that the organization was going to stay put with their core and make another playoff run this season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

When is the 2022 NFL trade deadline?

The NFL’s in-season trade deadline typically pales in comparison to the fast-paced action in the NBA or MLB. Most years, teams are content to hold fast to their roster builds with half a season still left to be played. It’s pretty rare that any major moves are made in October.
NFL

