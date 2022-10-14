Read full article on original website
Americans under felony indictment have a right to buy guns, judge rules
Sept 20 (Reuters) - A federal law prohibiting people under felony indictment from buying firearms is unconstitutional, a federal judge in Texas has concluded, citing a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that significantly expanded gun rights.
Oregon DA announces immigration reform policy to balance deportation risk when prosecuting cases
Prosecutors in Oregon have adopted an immigration reform policy that would protect immigrants from deportation.
Rep. Biggs' bill would allow states to pass immigration enforcement laws, in response to ‘historic invasion’
Legislation introduced Friday by Rep. Andy Biggs would give more power to states to enact immigration laws, in response to a "historic invasion" at the southern border.
WTVC
Tennessee DACA recipients among thousands in legal limbo following federal decision
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — DACA was established a decade ago, protecting undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children from deportation. But now, their advocates are concerned a federal decision could put their legal status back in question once again. A federal court's decision last Wednesday affirmed a Texas...
'We're trying to build communities': New Bedford resident wary of DACA ruling
NEW BEDFORD — The legal travails of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program are familiar to 33-year old Abdourahmane Doumbouya. He registered for DACA in 2012, when the Obama Administration made it official policy. ...
Employees in anonymous letter ask Biden to remove DHS inspector general
A group of employees who work for the internal watchdog at the Department of Homeland Security are calling on President Biden to remove their boss, saying they’ve lost hope the “ship will right itself.”. The request comes after numerous congressional panels have asked DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari...
Federal agency to Arizona governor: Remove containers from border
PHOENIX -- Federal officials want Gov. Doug Ducey to remove shipping containers he ordered placed along the border near Yuma and abandon his plans to put more there. In a letter Friday to ...
Trump won’t have to say if he thinks FBI planted documents as judge overrules special master she appointed
The Florida federal judge who has repeatedly intervened in the FBI’s investigation of Donald Trump’s hoarding of government-owned documents after his term ended in 2021 has once again stepped in to assist the ex-president’s efforts to delay review of documents seized during the 8 August search of his Florida residence.
MSNBC
The FBI did the right thing suspending an agent. These Trump-loving congressmen did not.
A self-styled FBI whistleblower effectively blew the whistle on himself and other FBI agents who like him are responsible for investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, but are sympathetic to the suspects they are ordered to investigate and arrest. As many as 14 FBI employees have...
Jan. 6 defendant wants his guns back
Americus attorney William McCall Calhoun Jr. is awaiting trial on felony charges related to his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack, but he asked a federal judge on Wednesday to return his firearms taken by the FBI when he was arrested a few days after the riot.
Ron DeSantis flying migrants to Martha's Vineyard may have unintentionally opened the door for them to remain in the US permanently
A Texas sheriff certified the Martha's Vineyard migrants as victims of a crime, allowing them to apply for a "U visa," which can lead to a green card.
buzzfeednews.com
Border Agents Keep Sending Immigrants To Wrong Addresses With Little Regard For How It Could Affect Their Court Cases, Advocates Say
By the time the men made it to the downtown Sacramento address that a US immigration official had written on their forms, the sandals they were given at the border had been destroyed. Instead of space at a shelter they were promised, they stood in front of a closed office building.
Judge overrules special master order for Trump to give 'final' objections on FBI search inventory
U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon on Thursday overruled an order by Special Master Raymond Dearie that said former President Donald Trump needed to provide any "final" objections or disputes regarding the items seized by the FBI during its unprecedented raid on Mar-a-Lago last month. Last week, Dearie asked the...
VP Harris calls Abbott dropping off migrants at her residence ‘political theater’
During a late-night talk show appearance Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris called it "political theater" for Gov. Greg Abbott to drop off migrants outside her residence after they're bused from Texas.
Click2Houston.com
Migrant encounters at the border are higher today than they were before Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star began
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For the past year and a half, Gov. Greg Abbott has made border security his priority and the centerpiece of his reelection campaign. He’s put $4 billion on the line...
DC attorney general launches investigation into Gov. Greg Abbott's migrant busing program
The office is also looking into Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has emulated Abbott's program of sending migrants to Democrat-controlled cities.
thecentersquare.com
Report: ICE spent over $131.8 million on technology for foreign nationals released into U.S. to self-report to immigration hearings
(The Center Square) – According to a new report published by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement about its Alternatives to Detention Program (ATD), the agency spent $361,218 a day on three kinds of technology to monitor those it released into the U.S., or $131,844,570 a year. The report states...
Ron DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard Stunt Might Help Migrants Stay in the U.S. on Special Visas
In a surprising twist, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' move last month to fly dozens of migrants to Martha's Vineyard may end up putting those migrants on a pathway to obtaining a special visa—and potentially lawful permanent residence in the United States. Legal questions quickly arose after DeSantis used state...
coloradopolitics.com
Federal judge for Colorado Springs formally sworn in
Maritza Dominguez Braswell, a former corporate litigator and high-ranking official in the Colorado Attorney General's Office, was formally sworn in on Friday as the lone federal judge stationed in Colorado Springs. "It strikes me that we have formed a society that sometimes makes life difficult. For some, life is more...
D.C. Attorney General Opens Investigation Into Republican Governors’ Shipping of Immigrants to the Capital
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and others have been sending thousands of immigrants to Washington, Karl Racine, the district’s attorney general, is investigating whether immigrants have been deceived.
