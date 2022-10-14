ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Employees in anonymous letter ask Biden to remove DHS inspector general

A group of employees who work for the internal watchdog at the Department of Homeland Security are calling on President Biden to remove their boss, saying they’ve lost hope the “ship will right itself.”. The request comes after numerous congressional panels have asked DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari...
POTUS
coloradopolitics.com

Federal judge for Colorado Springs formally sworn in

Maritza Dominguez Braswell, a former corporate litigator and high-ranking official in the Colorado Attorney General's Office, was formally sworn in on Friday as the lone federal judge stationed in Colorado Springs. "It strikes me that we have formed a society that sometimes makes life difficult. For some, life is more...

