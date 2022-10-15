ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Giant gourd weighs 1,783 pounds; heaviest in Colo. history

By Jennifer McRae
 2 days ago

Giant gourd weighs in at 1,783 pounds; heaviest in history of Colorado 00:50

Colorado's heaviest pumpkin in the history of the state is on display at the Denver Botanic Gardens. The monstrous pumpkin was grown by a farmer in Colorado and weighed in at 1,783 pounds.

The giant gourd will be on display through Oct. 26 at the Denver Botanic Gardens. It's expected to be a popular display so gardens officials say it's best to buy tickets early.

As for what will happen to it after Halloween, it will have a fate much like its smaller counterparts.

"We are going to cut it open. We aren't going to carve it but we are going to cut it open and the grower is going to collect some seeds so next year the grower can try to grow a similarly large pumpkin," said Erin Byrd with the Denver Botanic Gardens.

Aurora

The second-largest pumpkin on record in Colorado is on display at Aurora Fire Station 11. That giant was grown by an Aurora firefighter and weighs in at 1,729 pounds.

