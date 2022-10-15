ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murdochs Consider Recombining Their Media Empire, Report Says

By Alec Karam
 2 days ago
Corbis via Getty

Rupert Murdoch is reportedly flirting with the idea of merging Fox Corporation with News Corp., the two big media companies his family dynasty controls after they were split up in 2013. This would place the channel’s conservative news network under the same roof as the Harper Collins publishing company and The Wall Street Journal . The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that both companies have set up special committees to discuss the possibility of a merger. The Murdoch family’s trust controls about 39 percent of the voting shares of the News Corporation and 42 percent of voting shares in Fox Corporation. Lachlan Murdoch, Rupert’s son, said no decision has been made yet and “there can be no certainty that any transaction will result from its evaluation.”

BUSINESS
