Massive Carved Stones Made By Prehistoric People is the Oldest Structure on Earth
Göbekli Tepe, which means "belly hill" in Turkish, is located in South Eastern Turkey and is considered to be the oldest structure in the world. Carbon dating points to the fact that Göbekli Tepe is not only older than the pyramids but also predates Stonehenge.
Thonis-Heracleion: The sunken ancient Egyptian city submerged undersea for 1000 years
Like many past ancient cities, Thonis-Heracleion was tragically lost to time — submerged along with its traditions, culture, and maybe even its people. The lost city was rediscovered in 1933, and by 2000, archaeologists started uncovering what was once considered a myth.
natureworldnews.com
Archaeologists Discover New Ancient Mosaics on the Shore of the Sea of Galilee
Researchers discovered in their digging stone structures said to be made from basalt, plastered walls, water cisterns, and magnificent colorful ceramics and mosaic floors. The discovery will help to understand the area where the Caliph's palace of Khirbat al-Minya was said to be built on the Sea of Galilee. Moreover,...
hypebeast.com
Archaeologists Unearth Neolithic Structure Older Than Stonehenge and the Egyptian Pyramids of Giza
Located in the outskirts of Prague, Czech Republic. Archaeologists have discovered a mysterious stone structure on the outskirts of Prague, Czech Republic that dates back over 7,000 years — older than Stonehenge and the Egyptian pyramids of Giza. The site measures approximately 180 feet and has been referred by...
IFLScience
Shrine With Never-Before-Seen Ritual Discovered In Egyptian Temple
Archaeologists have discovered a shrine in a temple in Egypt that describes a ritual never seen before. It comes from the religious complex of the ancient seaport of Berenike, a city that dates back to the third century BCE. The complex itself is a lot more modern having been built over 700 years later, during the decline and final century of the Western Roman Empire.
3,300-year-old cave 'frozen in time' from reign of Ramesses II uncovered in Israel
Construction workers in Israel unexpectedly broke into a 3,300-year-old cave that looks like an "Indiana Jones film set."
Prominent Egyptologist Claims He Has Discovered the Lost Mummy of Queen Nefertiti
A prominent Egyptologist has boldly claimed to have solved one archaeology’s greatest mysteries: the location of Queen Nefertiti’s mummified remains. Zahi Hawass, the previous Minister of State for Antiquities Affairs in Egypt, is part of the Egypt-led team that undertook a high-profile excavation in Luxor’s Valley of the Kings that allegedly uncovered amulets once owned by King Tut. The team announced last December that they had also unearthed several unnamed mummies, one of which Hawass believes is the famed ruler. “We already have DNA from the 18th dynasty mummies, from Akhenaten to Amenhotep II or III, and there are two unnamed mummies labeled KV21a...
Archaeologists unearth 2,000-year-old statue of Roman god Hercules in several pieces at site in Greece's ancient city of Philippi
Archaeologists unearthed a well-preserved statue of the Roman god Hercules during excavations at a site in Greece's ancient city of Philippi. A team from Aristotle University found the statue, which was in a few pieces but still in good condition, in an area that was once part of the Roman and Byzantine empires.
ohmymag.co.uk
Ancient skeleton with an amputated arm replaced it with an unusual item
In 2018, archaeologists made a surprising discovery in a medieval Italian tomb. A man whose amputated hand had been replaced by a knife. Found in a Lombard necropolis in northern Italy, his skeleton, buried alongside hundreds of others, including several animals, is believed to date from between the 6th and 8th centuries AD.
New Discovery Near The Sea of Galilee Places Christian or Jewish Inhabitants In Settlements Long Before Khirbat al-Minya
Recently, in Israel, an excavation team from Johannes Gutenberg University Mains (JGU) used geomagnetic surface surveys and hands-on digging to discover an ancient settlement near the caliph's palace Khirbat al-Minya. The palace is considered to be "one of the earliest mosques in Israel," built during the reign of the caliph, chief Muslim and religious ruler al-Walid I, dated 705-715 CE. [i]
Remains of the world's largest land animal were only found in one country
The T.rex may be one of the largest dinosaur predators but it does not hold the record for being the largest dinosaur. The Argentinosaurus may be the largest dinosaur found on Earth. Its remains have been discovered since 1987. Initially, it was thought that the fossil was just a large chunk of wood. It took until 1993 for the fossil to be identified as that of the Argentinosaurus.
The real life of Tutankhamun uncovered in All About History 122
Inside All About History 122: Discover what Tutankhamun, boy king of Egypt, was really like.
3,000-Year-Old Sarcophagus of King Ramses II’s Treasurer Found in Egypt
The huge granite sarcophagus of King Ramses II’s treasurer, Ptah-em-wia, was discovered by archaelogists at Saqqara, an ancient necropolis roughly 20 miles south of Cairo. The surface of the coffin was complete with inscriptions dedicated to the late treasurer, which helped researchers confirm identification. The inscriptions detailed his closeness to Ramses II and included emblems of deities such as the sky goddess Nut to protect the deceased. The burial chamber and sarcophagus, which have remained undisturbed for thousands of years, could provide a greater understanding of Egyptian rule after the death of King Tutankhamun. Ramses II is believed to have ruled during the...
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists In Egypt Just Found 2,600-Year-Old Cheese Inside Clay Vessels
The halloumi cheese is around 2,600 years old and was discovered in clay vessels decorated with Demotic script. Researchers working at a site in Egypt’s Giza Governorate recently reported a surprising discovery. Within ancient clay pots decorated with Demotic script, an ancient Egyptian form of writing found on the famous Rosetta Stone, they found blocks of white cheese dating back 2,600 years.
King Solomon's mines were abandoned and became a desert wasteland. Here's why.
Copper mines in southern Israel that may have inspired the legend of King Solomon's mines of gold were abandoned 3,000 years ago. Now we may know why.
Ancient Babylon, the iconic Mesopotamian city that survived for 2,000 years
Ancient Babylon was an influential city that served as a center of Mesopotamian civilization for nearly two millennia, from roughly 2000 B.C. to 540 B.C. It was located near the Euphrates River, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) south of Baghdad in what is now Iraq. Babylon had a significant impact...
Things ancient humans had that we don't: They owned pesticide beds, could walk on lava, and cohabited with other species
As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything, our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
IFLScience
Skull Confirms Taiwanese Legends Of Ancient Peoples Who Preceded The Austronesians
Around 6,000 years ago Taiwan was settled by Austronesians, who brought with them Neolithic technology and still make up around 2 percent of the island’s population. However, 15 of the 16 Austronesian groups on the island have stories of small, dark people already living in the island’s forests and perhaps surviving alongside the Austronesians until quite recently. The discovery of a skull confirms the tales and helps place the lost people in the human family tree.
Who was the ancient Egyptian god of death?
The ancient Egyptians were obsessed with the afterlife. So who did they view as the deity of death?
natureworldnews.com
New Found Fossil in Australia Could be the World's Largest Bird Species to Ever Walked the Earth
The world's largest bird species to ever roam the Earth could have been found already following the discovery of a new fossil in Australia. The fossil contains unique remains of the ancient bird's pair of legs during an excavation site in Central Australia, holding potential remains could still be in the area waiting to be unearthed.
AFAR
