Denver, CO

Denver Broncos sponsor blood drive, all donors entered into raffle for chance to win a prize

By Andrea Herrera
 2 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Coloradans who participate in a blood drive next week could walk away with a little extra award. Anyone who donates blood will automatically be entered into a raffle for an autographed Denver Broncos football or jersey.

"We help patients who are experiencing trauma, we help cancer patients who need platelets and so many other patients for so many different reasons," said Vitalant Communications Manager Brooke Way.

The Vitalant Center and the Denver Broncos have been partners for 25 years. This year marks their last year of hosting a blood drive with the team.

"I do it because I can, the needle doesn't bother me, the looking at my blood doesn't bother me," said blood donor, Mark Siever.

The Bronco-sponsored blood drive begins October 17 and runs through January 8, 2023. There are 11 locations throughout the state people can donate, including in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. People are encouraged to go wherever it's most convenient for them.

To schedule an appointment, click here .

Colorado Springs, CO
