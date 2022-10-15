ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

IMF chief Georgieva says 'big policy issues' resolved in talks with Egypt

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0chqPo_0iZghO9N00

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund officials have resolved all "big policy issues" with Egyptian authorities in their discussions on a new lending program, and will meet again on Saturday, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Friday.

Georgieva told a news conference that the two sides were still working on smaller technical details, but these were not trivial matters and involved Egyptian exchange rate policies.

Egyptian Finance Minister Mohamed Maiit told a local TV channel late on Friday that Egyptian authorities are in the final stage of negotiations with the fund and he expects his country to sign an IMF deal "very soon."

Maiit did not announce how much Egypt is asking, saying this point is still under negotiation with the IMF, but in a couple of days a final number would be announced.

"The IMF did not make demands regarding the budget, financial policies, and the subsidy program. The fund is keen on this stage that requires social protection and assistance to the segments of society affected by the inflationary wave," he said, adding that the IMF was, however, "keen on exchange rate flexibility."

Egypt has been pushing to tie up a new IMF package during the annual meetings of the IMF and World in Washington this week, hoping to stem a currency crisis that has restricted imports and sparked market unease over foreign debt repayments.

It began talks with the IMF for a financial support package in March, soon after the Ukrainian crisis threw its already unsettled finances into further disarray and led foreign investors to pull nearly $20 billion out of Egyptian treasury markets in a matter of weeks.

Goldman Sachs has calculated that Egypt needs a total support package of $15 billion on top of funds already received from Gulf countries earlier this year.

Maait has told local media that Egypt could expect just $3-$5 billion, but one person familiar with the matter said the package would likely be at the lower end of this range.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder; Additional reporting by Omar Fahmy in Cairo, editing by Jonathan Oatis and Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pakistani finance minister sees gradual recovery from floods

Pakistan’s new finance minister estimated that it could take “close to three years’’ for the south Asian country to recover from devastating floods that killed more than 1,700 people and displaced another 7.9 million.Ishaq Dar, who last month took the finance post for the fourth time in his career, told The Associated Press Friday that losses from the floods were estimated to surpass $32 billion and that the cost of rebuilding damaged infrastructure will exceed $16 billion.Monsoon rains, likely made worse by climate change, hammered Pakistan for months starting in mid-June, damaging or washing away 2 million homes.Rebuilding, Dar...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president

Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS
Reuters

Putin says no need for massive new strikes on Ukraine

ASTANA (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday there was no need for massive new strikes on Ukraine and that Russia was not looking to destroy the country. Putin told a news conference at the end of a summit in Kazakhstan that his call-up of Russian reservists would be over within two weeks and there were no plans for a further mobilisation.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

626K+
Followers
360K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy