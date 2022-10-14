Read full article on original website
Related
WHNT-TV
ALS Walk for a Cure
ALS impacts thousands of Americans. There is not currently a cure, but many are raising money contributing to the search for one. Dozens gathered for Saturday’s walk in Scottsboro. ALS Walk for a Cure. ALS impacts thousands of Americans. There is not currently a cure, but many are raising...
WHNT-TV
Athens woman dead after Limestone County car accident
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) say that one is dead after an accident early Saturday morning. Around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Korday E. Moore, 24, of Athens, was killed when her car veered off the road and overturned. According to ALEA, Moore...
Comments / 0