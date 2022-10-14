Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Report – Jimmy Uso Not Backstage At SmackDown, Who Was Backstage?
Jimmy Uso was not backstage at Friday night’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings. According to a report from Pwinsider, Jimmy is scheduled to work this weekend’s SmackDown live event in Phoenix, Arizona so this could be a storyline. For what it’s worth, Jimmy was not in New Orleans, LA...
ewrestlingnews.com
Rhea Ripley Says Goodbye To Rey Mysterio, Meet Dominik Mysterio
WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio will be doing an autograph signing at the Cricket Wireless store in Oklahoma City on Monday, October 17 at 10:00 AM local time. Following last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to say goodbye to Rey Mysterio after he left RAW to join the SmackDown brand:
Yardbarker
PHOTOS: WWE’s Sasha Banks sporting a new look
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) has changed up her look once again. Fans are still waiting to see Banks and Naomi back on WWE television after they walked out in the middle of WWE Raw back in May due to creative differences. WrestlingNews.co was the first to report that there was...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Has A Long-Term WrestleMania Plan For Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE last Saturday at the Extreme Rules premium live event shook the foundation of the company and the fandom. Now there is a plan for Wyatt and his rumored stable, leading up to the grand stage of WWE. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest...
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns’ Schedule Leading To WWE Survivor Series Revealed
Roman Reigns has been on a warpath, WWE as the Undisputed Universal Champion, since his return back in 2020. The leader of The Bloodline remains an imposing figure on Friday Night Smackdown. The Tribal Chief became the Undisputed Champion after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. Since then, he has...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Announcer Jojo Offerman Photographed At SmackDown
With the recent change in WWE regime, many former WWE names have returned to the company, including Cathy Kelley making her return as the backstage interview on Monday Night Raw alongside Byron Saxton. The biggest came at the climax of last weekend’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event, when the...
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Didn’t ‘Buy A Word’ Of Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return Promo
Chris Jericho is a wrestling legend. Le Champion has been in the business for over 30 years and continues to do his work with ease and perfection. He had a take on the Bray Wyatt segment on SmackDown. The current ROH World Champion said that he thought it was fake,...
Yardbarker
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson signed a “big money deal” to return to WWE
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned to WWE this past week on Raw when they aided AJ Styles in his battle against The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest). Gallows and Anderson had been working for NJPW before returning to WWE and will continue to...
itrwrestling.com
Two NXT Superstars Compete On WWE Main Event
Two more NXT stars have made appearances on WWE’s main roster. Last week before WWE Monday Night Raw, the company held their Main Event house show in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center, and during the main roster event, two NXT stars showed up: Carmelo Hayes and Von Wagner. With...
itrwrestling.com
Popular NXT Star Slated for WWE Raw Appearance [SPOILER]
According to a new report NXT star Cameron Grimes could be set to appear on the October 17th episode of Monday Night Raw. It has been claimed that Grimes will be present at the taping, although there a number of possibilities for what he may end up doing. As reported...
itrwrestling.com
WWE Currently Has No Plans For Two Former Raw Superstars
According to a new report, former WWE Raw stars Veer Mahaan and Commander Azeez aren’t currently factored into any forthcoming WWE plans. This may be the case for quite some time, given that they’ve reportedly been sent back to the WWE Performance Center for further training. As was...
itrwrestling.com
Upcoming WWE Premium Live Event Cancelled
According to a new report, WWE has cancelled the next edition of its ‘Day 1’ Premium Live Event and there are no plans to replace it. Wrestlenomics broke the news of the cancellation and noted that the event, which would have taken place on New Year’s Day 2023 will not be rescheduled or rebranded.
itrwrestling.com
Released Star Returns During AEW Rampage Taping [SPOILER]
The most recent AEW Rampage taping saw the return of a star who was released from the company earlier this year!. The Dark Order got a little smaller earlier this year when both Alan Angels and Stu Grayson departed the company in May as their AEW contracts expired. Angels has spoken in the past about making the decision not to renew on a per-appearance deal, preferring to try his hand at building a name on the independent scene.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Stars To Wrestle For New Japan Pro Wrestling
Crossover? There are several wrestling promotions in the world but only a handful are among the top named companies. While WWE has been the top promotions in America for the last few decades, but there are others outside of the United States with deep histories of their own. Now the biggest promotion elsewhere will be getting something of a crossover with WWE.
tjrwrestling.net
‘Money Was An Issue’: Dutch Mantell Addresses Canceled Hulk Hogan TNA Rivalry
Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently spoke about the Hulk Hogan-Jeff Jarrett rivalry in 2003 that was canceled. Lasting from 2009 to 2013, Hogan’s run in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling was memorable, but there’s also another thing that he’s known for with the company. Hogan would briefly be with New...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Interested In Bringing Back Jonah
Jonah, formerly known as Bronson Reed, may end up going back to that former name sometime soon. The 6-foot, 330-pound star had a two-year stint in NXT before being released in August 2021. After that, he signed with New Japan and wrestled for the company’s NJPW Strong US brand. By most accounts Jonah improved by leaps and bounds while on Strong; so much so that he was brought in to wrestle in this year’s G1 Climax tournament. And it was during that tournament that he had what many consider his career-best match in a one-on-one contest against Kazuchika Okada.
itrwrestling.com
Rey Mysterio Comments On Move To WWE Smackdown
Rey Mysterio is moving to WWE Friday Night Smackdown. During the most recent episode of the blue brand, Rey Mysterio walked up to Paul “Triple H” Levesque backstage to have a conversation with him about his son Dominik Mysterio, saying that he can’t come around to fighting him. As a result, Mysterio wanted to retire from WWE, however, Triple H would take “Super Niño” to his office to make a new deal with him, allowing Mysterio to continue his career and not having to deal with Dominik.
itrwrestling.com
EC3 Claims He Would Rip Adam Cole “To Shreds”
NXT TakeOver: New Orleans is arguably the most acclaimed of the series, featuring a stacked card that culminated in a brutal Unsanctioned match between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. While that was one of the top feuds in wrestling for the time, it was matched in quality from the show’s opener; a six-man Ladder match.
itrwrestling.com
Dakota Kai Calls For Alba Fyre To Join Damage CTRL
Alba Fyre could soon become the newest member of Damage CTRL, according to Dakota Kai. Since making their debut at WWE SummerSlam, Damage CTRL has been roaring through the women’s division, this despite the recent slump from Bayley. Currently, the faction (Dakota Kai and IYO SKY) has the Women’s Tag Team Championship. With the success that the stable has had early on, Dakota Kai is now interested in expanding the group, already sending an invitation to Alba Fyre to become the newest member.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Extends Offer To 34 Year Old Former Champion To Return
He would be a big get. There are a lot of changes throughout WWE in recent months and several of those have involved wrestlers returning to the company. All kinds of stars are returning to WWE and it has made for several surprise appearances. It can mean a lot to have someone come back, and now WWE is attempting to bring back someone who showed a lot of potential.
Comments / 0