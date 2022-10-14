Jonah, formerly known as Bronson Reed, may end up going back to that former name sometime soon. The 6-foot, 330-pound star had a two-year stint in NXT before being released in August 2021. After that, he signed with New Japan and wrestled for the company’s NJPW Strong US brand. By most accounts Jonah improved by leaps and bounds while on Strong; so much so that he was brought in to wrestle in this year’s G1 Climax tournament. And it was during that tournament that he had what many consider his career-best match in a one-on-one contest against Kazuchika Okada.

WWE ・ 3 HOURS AGO