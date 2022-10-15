Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Cardinals Fall to Kings at Buzzer
The Winlock football team found itself in the rare eight-man slugfest Friday, and lost it by the cruelest of endings, falling to Muckleshoot Tribal 28-22 on the last play of the game. A game that went into the fourth quarter tied at 8-8 finally found some offense late, with the...
Chronicle
Tigers Take Down Fishermen on Homecoming Night
NAP — Ashton Demarest 10-yard run, PAT failed. NAP — Demarest 15-yard pass to Karsen Denault, PAT good. NAP — Demarest 25-yard pass to James Grose, PAT good. NAP — Demarest 10-yard pass to Colin Shields, PAT good. NAP — Demarest 33-yard pass to Denault, PAT...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Peggy Dean: 1924-2022
Peggy Mae (Kellogg) Dean, 97 years old, of Centralia, went to be reunited with her beloved husband and to be with the Lord on Sept. 29, 2022. She was born Dec. 3, 1924 in Huron, South Dakota to Marion Lee and Hazel Eunice (Derscheid) Kellogg. In 1943, Peggy married her high school sweetheart, Russell (Rusty) Burton Dean. On April 9, 2012, they celebrated 69 years together and Rusty preceded her in death on Feb. 18, 2013.
Chronicle
'Wow, It Really Has Been That Long': Lewis County M's Fans Celebrate Return to Playoffs
In 2011, the baseball season wound down, and Ichiro, for the first time in his 11 years in the MLB, failed to reach 200 hits. Over an hour’s drive away from then-SafeCo Field, Matt King remembers coming to a realization. “I was like, ‘Wow, he’s had this incredible career,...
Chronicle
Titans Upset Rival Ravens in South Bend
RSB — Austin Snodgrass 46-yard pass to Kai Heuy, PAT good. PWV — K. Fluke 35-yard pass to Kannyon Clements, two-point failed. PWV — K. Fluke 24-yard pass to Derek Fluke, two-point failed. PWV — Garrett Keeton 35-yard field goal. PWV — Blake Howard 7-yard run,...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Patrick Swinth: 1947-2022
Patrick Neal Swinth, 75, passed away Sept. 19, 2022, in Tacoma, Washington, due to a cardiac arrest from an acute pulmonary embolism. He was born March 30, 1947, to Elmer Swinth and Gertrude Walch Swinth James in Chehalis, Washington, where Patrick resided his entire life. He attended school in Adna,...
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Storm Carrying Hurricane Strength Winds Hits Western Washington Causing Millions of Dollars in Damage
Storms bringing hurricane force winds struck Western Washington on Friday, Oct. 12, and Saturday Oct. 13, 1962. The Chronicle published several front page stories on the storm and its aftermath in its Monday, Oct. 15, 1962, edition. “Damage to Lewis County from the Columbus Day storm will be enormous —...
Nakia Creek Fire expands to Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuations
The Nakia Creek Fire near Camas, WA hasn't grown in recent days, but due to dangerous fire conditions evacuation levels around the blaze are increasing.
Chronicle
WinCo to Construct 84,000-Square-Foot Grocery Store at Centralia Station
Note: This story was produced by the Economic Alliance of Lewis County as part of its montlhy supplement of The Chronicle. WinCo Foods announced this summer the company has entered a real estate contract with the Port of Centralia to construct a proposed 84,000-square-feet grocery store. The project will be...
thurstontalk.com
Lincoln Creek Lumber: Hardware Store in Tumwater Exemplifies Passion in Service for All Your Hardware, Construction and DIY Needs
Small businesses are the foundation of any great community. Big box stores simply cannot compete with the personal experience and individualized service offered at local businesses, run by our neighbors and fellow residents. Lincoln Creek Lumber – a hardware store in Tumwater, Centralia and Chehalis – exemplifies a mission of quality and service in their passion for people and commitment to community. There, you are more than just a number. You are a valued part of the Lincoln Lumber family, and as such you can always expect the highest level of service. From construction materials to paint, garden and canning supplies, to repair kits, you’ll find everything you need and get the help you deserve from knowledgeable, friendly staff.
Homeowners nervously await evacuation orders as Washington’s Nakia Creek Fire explodes in size
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. – The Nakia Creek Fire in Washington state is inching its way closer to homes as warm and dry air allowed the blaze to explode in size on Sunday, growing from about 150 acres to approximately 2,000.
Smoky Skies, Worsening Air Quality Will Continue For Days In Washington
Thick smoke from ongoing wildfires has been affecting the region for weeks.
q13fox.com
Nakia Creek Fire near Vancouver breaks containment, evacuations ordered
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. - The Nakia Creek Fire burning east of Vancouver has broken containment lines, and residents living within 3.5 miles are being told to evacuate their homes immediately. Fed by gusty winds and low humidity, the growth of the fire prompted authorities to order evacuations as the blaze...
Chronicle
Ribbon Cutting Set for Bitchin’ Britches Boutique in Centralia
The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Bitchin’ Britches Boutique — formerly Sparkles N’ Spurs Boutique — at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. The business is located at 1210 Lum Road in Centralia. Owner Melinda Wilkes will be on hand to celebrate...
Chronicle
More Delays Are Coming to Southbound I-5 Between Thurston, Lewis Counties Next Week
Travelers using southbound Interstate 5 between Thurston and Lewis counties should expect more delays for an entire work week. It’s been less than two weeks since the area was reduced to one lane for maintenance work, and there’s plenty more to come. According to a news release from...
Chronicle
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Near Westport
An Aberdeen man died Tuesday afternoon following a crash involving his motorcycle and a dump truck near Westport. William Everett Meeks, 76 was driving a 2003 Harley Davidson southbound on Highway 105. Meeks attempted to go around the dump truck in the right shoulder as the dump truck, driven by a 37-year-old Washington man, was taking a right turn. The motorcycle struck the dump truck, totalling the motorcycle and resulting in Meeks' death, according to a Washington State Patrol report.
Police: DUI driver leads officers on chase around Longview
A car chase with police in Longview, Washington ended after officers outmaneuvered an "erratic" driver, authorities said.
q13fox.com
Record heat, wildfire smoke and fire danger
Buckle up for rounds of wildfire smoke this weekend. Even though it will be warm, the haze could be uncomfortable and even dangerous for some people. Highs will skyrocket well above-average. Temps could easily break new records in places like Sea-Tac Airport, Olympia and Bellingham. An Air Quality Alert is...
Chronicle
Washington State Patrol Alerts Public About Missing, Possibly Endangered Thurston County Woman
The Washington State Patrol is asking for the public's help to locate a missing and possibly endangered Lacey woman. The State Patrol announced the alert about 5 p.m. Sunday after Lacey Police were dispatched earlier in the day to a domestic violence situation in the 3800 block of Rossberg Street Southeast, which is in the area of 37th and College Street in Lacey.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: We Are Truly Safer With Snaza, Says Patrol Sergeant
There has been an overabundance of rhetoric and unsubstantiated information recently concerning our sheriff of Lewis County. I would like to clear the air as a member of the Lewis County Sheriff's Office (LCSO). This is my opinion and not representative of the LCSO. I have been an employee of...
