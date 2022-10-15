WESTON — Amongst all the games being played underneath the Friday Night Lights of the Mountain State last Friday night, few, if any had the dramatics, the atmosphere or the sheer level intensity on both sides as the Battle for the Pick, the annual meeting on the gridiron between rivals Buckhannon-Upshur and Lewis County. While the Battle for the Pick is one of North Central West Virginia’s most storied rivalries, with well over a century of shared history between these two programs, the 2022 edition of the game has to rank near the top of the list of the most tightly contested in series history as both team’s thrilled the packed homecoming crowd in Weston throughout the course of an overtime epic.

