The Recorddelta
Upshur County woman violates protective order
BUCKHANNON — Samantha Dawn Workman, age 36 of Buckhannon, was recently charged with domestic battery and violation of a protective order on Wednesday, October 14. According to documentation obtained from the Upshur County Courthouse, criminal complaints were filed by Deputy Cameron Forte of the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department and by Trooper First Class (TFC) P.J. Robinette of the West Virginia State Police. The complaint filed by Deputy Forte revealed that he and Deputy Tanner Collins responded to a domestic incident around 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the victim reported that he and the defendant had been arguing. The victim had been packing his belongings to leave when the defendant had escalated the argument.
Buckhannon-Upshur “Sport”-light: Dalton Auvil
BUCKHANNON — It is important to highlight the youth in Upshur County and the hard work they have put in to excelling in the sports they play. This series of articles has returned to go in-depth with one of Buckhannon-Upshur’s student athletes, allowing readers to get to know a little more about who, athletically, represents the community. This week, Buccaneer Soccer senior goalie Dalton Auvil took time to give the community an inside look at his journey in Upshur County sports.
Varsity Little Lady Buccaneers Volleyball improve to 10-5-1
TENNERTON — The Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School Little Lady Buccaneers Varsity Volleyball, coached by Sheena Westfall, continued to play up to their lofty standard this past week, with a trio of games against Taylor County Middle School, Mountaineer Middle School and Notre Dame Middle School. The Little Lady Buccaneers got...
Buccaneers fall short in Battle for the Pick overtime, 35-34
WESTON — Amongst all the games being played underneath the Friday Night Lights of the Mountain State last Friday night, few, if any had the dramatics, the atmosphere or the sheer level intensity on both sides as the Battle for the Pick, the annual meeting on the gridiron between rivals Buckhannon-Upshur and Lewis County. While the Battle for the Pick is one of North Central West Virginia’s most storied rivalries, with well over a century of shared history between these two programs, the 2022 edition of the game has to rank near the top of the list of the most tightly contested in series history as both team’s thrilled the packed homecoming crowd in Weston throughout the course of an overtime epic.
Soccer Bucs fight to 1-1 tie with University on the road
MORGANTOWN — The Buckhannon-Upshur High School Buccaneers soccer team (5-10-1, 4-4-1 in Big 10 Conference Play), coached by Mike Donato traveled to take on the University Hawks on Saturday, October 8. After a slow start to the game for the attacks of both teams, with each team playing conservatively...
