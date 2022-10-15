Read full article on original website
The Recorddelta
Lesson Learned (October 15)
Louella Wentz Hansford grew up in the rural Mount Nebo Community, where she attended six years in a one-room school. Her elder sister by more than 17 years functioned like an aunt. Also remarkable to who she is happens because her father, Harvey Wentz, served Upshur County Schools as our Truant Officer. My personal admiration for Lou comes from her superb leadership she continues to provide to the Buckhannon-Upshur High School Class of 1966. She “herds cats” well. Surely that is a skill learned in a one-room school.
Bridgeport girl finally gets her ‘Make-A-Wish’ granted
11-year-old Jaelyn Myers from Bridgeport had her "Make-A-Wish" granted on Sept. 19-23 with a total VIP package trip to Los Angeles from Make-A-Wish® Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
WDTV
Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle went home to be with his HeavenlyFather on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Waynesburg Pa. on November 3rd, 1952, to the late Rev. 0.G. Pyle and Viola “Vickie” (Lahew) Pyle.Cam worked at many jobs over the years and was last employed as store manager for Rider Pharmacy in Fairmont. He was assistant Pastor at Sunrise Chapel in Monongah and was a member of Fairmont #9 Masonic Lodge in Fairmont. He served 4 years in the U.S. Navy.Cam loved and enjoyed his family and working around hishome. Over the years he had sang with The Gospel Ambassadors, The Rising Sons, Perfect Harmony and was currently singing with Gideons Call.In addition to his parents, Cam was preceded in death by his loving wife of 41 1/2 years, Dorothy (Dottie) Holepit Pyle; his in laws, Edward and Dorothy Holepit and his brother, Butch Pyle.Cam is survived by his son, Spencer (Cam) Pyle II and his wife, Teresa Brumage Pyle of Monongah, his daughter, Wendy M. Pyle Comer of Fairmont. Four beautiful granddaughters which he loved and enjoyed, Cameron Pyle and Delayne Pyle of Monongah, Kaylee Comer and Kenzee Comer of Fairmont. Six brothers and sisters, Helen Triplett and late her husband, Sennett of Morgantown, Sioux Ryan and her late husband, Buddy of Fairmont, Mary Pyle-Prince and her husband, Bill of Fairmont, Ray Pyle and his wife, Debbie of Fairmont, Martha Johnson and her husband, Roger of Fairmont and Mattie Vincent and her husband, Bud of Fairmont; his sister in law, Debbie Rogers and her husband, Bill of VirginiaBeach Va. A brother in law, Eddie Holepit and his wife, Sandy of Morgantown. Several nieces and nephews and his family at Rider Pharmacy.Family and friends may call at Carpenter and Ford FuneralHome on Merchant St. in Fairmont on Tuesday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Snyder, officiating. Intermit will follow at Peaceful Valley Cemetery at Mt. Harmony Community Church. Masonic Rites will be given at the grave site by Fairmont Lodge #9.Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
Survey finds a quarter of Americans will not celebrate Halloween this year
A recent survey from TopCashback.com reported that only 71 percent of Americans plan to celebrate Halloween this year, among other interesting findings.
First ‘Pumpkin Festival’ starts up in Weston
Appalachian Oddities held its first Inaugural "Pumpkin Festival" that started up at 10 a.m. and ran until 10 p.m. on Oct. 15 at 468 Main Avenue in Weston.
The Recorddelta
Buckhannon-Upshur “Sport”-light: Dalton Auvil
BUCKHANNON — It is important to highlight the youth in Upshur County and the hard work they have put in to excelling in the sports they play. This series of articles has returned to go in-depth with one of Buckhannon-Upshur’s student athletes, allowing readers to get to know a little more about who, athletically, represents the community. This week, Buccaneer Soccer senior goalie Dalton Auvil took time to give the community an inside look at his journey in Upshur County sports.
The Recorddelta
Theta Xi aid in community clean up at Buckhannon City Park
BUCKHANNON — The Kappa Tau Chapter of Theta Xi Fraternity continues to help the community by beautifying the Buckhannon City Park. The brothers of the chapter arrived at the Buckhannon City Park around noon on Friday, October 7, 2022, along with Chip Allen, Alumni of Theta Xi. The brothers grabbed their rakes and shovels in preparation to pick up around the area.
Local Applebee’s to let ‘Kids Eat Free’ this Halloween
Select Applebee's are offering a special limited time deal that will allow kids to eat free on Oct. 31.
The Recorddelta
Varsity Little Lady Buccaneers Volleyball improve to 10-5-1
TENNERTON — The Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School Little Lady Buccaneers Varsity Volleyball, coached by Sheena Westfall, continued to play up to their lofty standard this past week, with a trio of games against Taylor County Middle School, Mountaineer Middle School and Notre Dame Middle School. The Little Lady Buccaneers got...
West Virginia communities team up for ‘Active People, Health Nation’ initiative
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The American Heart Association and the Elk River Trail Foundation partnered with local leaders this week to bring the CDC’s “Active People, Health Nation” initiative to the Mountain State. According to the American Heart Association, the Mayors Kay Summers of Clendenin, J.D. Hoover of Sutton, Josh Shamblin of Clay, and Richie […]
SportsZone Highlights: Oak Hill at Buckhannon Upshur
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Oak Hill defeated Buckhannon Upshur (2-5) by a final score of 27-7. Next week, Buckhannon Upshur will play Grafton.
WDTV
5th Quarter: Week 8 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week 8 is done and away! Check out highlights from this week’s contests:. Philip Barbour - River (OH)
SportsZone Highlights: Liberty at East Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – East Fairmont (5-2) defeated Liberty (4-3) by a final score of 48-7. Next week, East Fairmont will take on Berkeley Springs, and Liberty will face Lincoln.
Prep Football: Grizzlies smash Renegades
SUMMERSVILLE – Class AA No. 7 Nicholas County scored 55 points in the first half to steamroll Westside Friday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Kaleb Clark scored three times, while Devin Nash, Wes Hill, Eden Addair and Coleton Hellems added one score each. The Grizzlies defense only allowed 93...
WVNews
WVU Basketball Bob Huggins Front.JPG
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Just as Thursday night's football meeting with Baylor turned o…
Prep Football: Red Devils top Buckhannon-Upshur
Buckhannon – Ethan Vargo-Thomas kicked a pair of field goals and went 2-for-2 on PATs as Oak Hill secured a 27-7 road win at Buckhannon-Upshur Friday night. J.D. Mauritz paced the Red Devils on the ground with 94 yards on 15 carries, scoring a touchdown. Malachi Lewis and Alex Baxter each added a rushing touchdown in the win.
voiceofmotown.com
The Powers That Be at West Virginia Still Believe in Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – While Neal Brown has fairly faced criticism for his performance as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, it seems that the two people that matter the most in regards to his future, director of athletics Shane Lyons and West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee, both still believe in Neal Brown and the direction of the football program.
SportsZone Highlights: Ravenswood at Doddridge County
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) – Doddridge County (7-0) defeated Ravenswood by a final score of 46-6. Next week, Doddridge is set to take on Roane County.
West Virginia Trick-or-Treat times 2022
These are the trick-or-treating dates and times in north central West Virginia that have already been announced.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Control
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Chrissy from Lewis-Upshur Animal Control joined First at 4. She brought RJ, an 8-month-old cat, with her and talked about adopting RJ and how many other animals are at the facility, including 80 dogs that were seized from an Upshur County trailer earlier this month. You...
