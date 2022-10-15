Read full article on original website
Related
Hunters Discuss Killing Michigan's One-in-a-Million 'Spirit Bear'
The future of the white bear is uncertain. Speculation it has already been killed by wolves has been dismissed as unlikely by a wildlife official.
The Biggest Nontypical Whitetails of All Time
The Boone and Crockett Club has compiled big game records since 1932, when they published the first copy of Records of North American Big Game. These records are not for chest-thumping bravado but to keep tabs on and indicate potential trends in North American big game populations. One eyebrow-raising trend that we can glean from the records deals with nontypical whitetails and why, every few years, a new trophy breaks into the top 10.
Idaho Driver Stumbles Upon Two Wolves Attacking A Moose In Broad Daylight
This isn’t something you see every day. Moose are one of my favorite animals. They are just so large, cool and if you’ve ever had the opportunity to try moose meat, it’s very tasty. Meanwhile wolves are an outstanding predator who seem to have similar tastes to...
‘Highly Aggressive’ Grizzly Bear Charges and Bites Car in Montana
Wildlife officials in Montana were forced to euthanize a grizzly bear after it charged a landowner’s vehicle twice in one day. In a press release, the state’s Fish, Wildlife and Parks agency explained that the landowner was driving on a two-track farm road in Bynum late in the afternoon on Wednesday, September 22 when the bear “emerged from a small cattail patch” and charged his vehicle.
Bull Moose Comes Into 2-Yards And Gets Hit With A Hard Front Shot From Bowhunter
Yup, I want more of this. Nothing in the hunting world seems as thrilling as bagging a smasher of a bull moose with a bow. You have to get the largest member of the deer family within a very close distance to be able to get an ethical shot off.
New York State Has A Warning For Hunters About Deadly Urine
As deer hunting season begins, the New York Department of Environmental Conservation is issuing a warning about a dangerous neurological disease. To wipe out this untreatable disease that attacks the brain, the DEC is asking hunters about their urine. Bowhunting has already started in the Adirondacks and North Country. October...
Yellowstone Wolf Pack Surrounds Grizzly Bear In “Once In A Lifetime” Footage
Every year, millions and millions of people visit Yellowstone National Park, but not everybody gets a show like this. Captured by Yellowstone Adam Brubaker of Tied to Nature, the video picks up in the Hayden Valley area of Yellowstone with a couple of wolves from Wapiti Lake Pack and a curious grizzly bear.
Bear Attacks Alaska Boy, 9, As He Hunts for Moose
The bear, which had a cub nearby, mauled the boy as he was out hunting with a relative. During the attack, the relative shot and killed the bear on the spot.
Nearly 700-Pound Grizzly Bear Attacks Man Hunting Near Montana Creek
When you go outdoors, you never know what might happen. A Washington bird hunter in Montana suffered a grizzly bear attack. The 51-year-old was out with his wife in the Montana wilderness and ended up on the wrong end of this bear’s path. The grizzly bear weighed 677 pounds...
Two Bull Moose Take The Fight Into The Bed Of A Truck In Colorado Driveway
This is dangerously close. Living in upstate South Carolina my whole life, the only things you really need to watch out for are copperhead snakes and meth head tweakers. It’s hard to even comprehend the thought of having to look out for bears, elk, bison, or the occasional bald eagle that may swoop in and attempt to steal your pet sitting in the front yard.
Watch oblivious Yellowstone tourist snap photos of kids as huge bull elk approaches
The man seems surprisingly blasé about the animal coming within a few feet of his children
Bull Elk Is Surrounded And Mauled By Hungry Wolf Pack At Yellowstone National Park
The brutality of nature at its finest. Considering an elk’s diet mainly consists of grass, leaves, twigs, and other shrubbery, the elk typically doesn’t pose much of a threat to a wolf, let alone a pack of them. An elk can only defend itself for so long before...
Vermont Hunter Accidentally Shoots Man He Thought Was A Bear
Any hunter knows the hazards of not wearing blaze orange when hunting. In addition, any hunter knows the dangers of brush hunting, meaning, hearing a noise in the brush and shooting in that direction, thinking it’s a game animal. According to Fox News, Vermont, 35-year-old James Cameron was shot...
Montana Officials Detail Why They Euthanized Grizzly Bear Near Yellowstone
A grizzly bear that became too comfortable around humans was put down Wednesday, after it was caught near Yellowstone National Park. On Thursday, officials with the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Department stated that the adult female bear had a long history of confrontations. It had been relocated twice before being captured Tuesday on private property, USA Today reports.
WATCH: Two Bull Moose Caught Sparring on New Hampshire Trail Cam
Two bull moose were caught sparring over a cow moose on a trail camera in New Hampshire. Their mating season runs from mid-September through mid-October. These bulls are sparring to defend a cow they are trying to pursue, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game. Officials say after the rut,...
Wild Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park
Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story… Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles. Established in 1872, it’s the first national park in the United States and widely accepted as the first national park in the […] The post Wild Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Wildlife officials: Waterfowl hunters 'may need to work a bit harder' this season
Waterfowl hunters might be wise to temper expectations this fall and winter, when ducks and geese migrate through the state. That's according to a recent Colorado Parks and Wildlife news release, which hinted "hunters may need to work a bit harder" for their targets in the 2022-23 season. With drought lingering across the region, officials suspect some wetlands and reservoirs won't be suitable homes for the passing birds.
Grizzly Ambushes Mother Moose And Her Two Calves In Denali National Park
This here is an absolute killer of an animal. The ambush is a classic hunting technique used be hunters across the globe. The old “hurry up and wait” game. It involves setting up in an area where an animal is likely to pass through and waiting there quietly until that happens.
Grizzly Bear Tries To Chase Down Three Mature Moose In Wyoming
Despite the moose probably have a weight advantage, they want no parts of a grizzly bear. But, who would? There’re not many things that would hang around a grizz unless their young were with them. Only a mother’s love can keep something willing to stay close to a predator like this.
Mule Deer Bucks Fight To The Death Over A Doe In Arizona
A lot of people think deer hunting is a brutal hobby, and for anybody that just doesn’t like the thought of killing an animal, that perfectly fair. It’s not for everybody. But I will say this… a clean shot through the heart is FAR less brutal than what can happen in the wild.
