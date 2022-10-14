Showers and storms are ongoing in Northeast Mississippi this afternoon and into this evening due to a cold front just north of our area. This will cause chances for rainfall to start to stick around as we go into the later afternoon and evening for our Northern counties. We will see chances of rain remain in our area and spread more to our central and southern counties as we go into our Sunday. Some of the rainfall could be on the heavy side in a few areas. We could also see a few of the thunderstorms get a little on the hefty side at times. Our main culprits will be in the form of some large hail and some strong and gusty winds at times. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will be in the upper 70s to mid 80.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO