Read full article on original website
Related
Mississippians enjoy last weekend of state fair
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of people were out at the Mississippi State Fair Saturday night to join in on all the fun before it wraps up Sunday. People spent all day at the fair enjoying the rides, playing games and enjoying the fair food. Organizers said they’re pleased with this year’s turnout. “We’re having […]
KNOE TV8
Farmers promote agricultural industry at 163rd Mississippi State Fair
JACKSON, Miss. (KNOE) - Mississippi farmers are utilizing the 163rd Mississippi State Fair as an opportunity to strengthen the agricultural industry in the state. State Commissioner Andy Gipson of Agriculture and Commerce says agriculture is the backbone of the annual fair. Ag-related programs range from livestock shows, farmers promoting their products, rodeos, daily wild west shows and Mississippi’s residents’ well-known reputation for buying local.
kicks96news.com
Freeze Watch Posted in Mississippi
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for most of Mississippi for Tuesday night with temperatures expected to fall to between 28 and 32 degrees by Wednesday morning. Much of north Mississippi is under a frost advisory and there’s a freeze warning for counties near the Tennessee line.
Entergy Mississippi offers electric bill assistance: Here’s how to apply
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi is offering a one-time bill assistance credit to some electric customers who meet certain criteria. The credit is part of a $3.2 million Operations Bill Assist program to help low-income customers in Mississippi lower the cost of their bills and is funded with $1.1 million, according to Entergy officials. “The economy […]
WLOX
Opening of new Mississippi Veterans Home pushed back to 2024
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Veterans hoping to move into the state’s newest veterans home will have to wait a little longer. Officials now say the $64 million project won’t open until early 2024. A groundbreaking was held back in 2019 for the 100-bed Mississippi Veterans Home at...
What to expect at Mississippi State Fair this weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be more events for people to take part in during the 163rd Mississippi State Fair on between Friday, October 14 and Sunday, October 16. All of the events take place on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. Ride specials for Friday will include Kids Day (one fewer coupon from 12:00 p.m. […]
WLOX
Analysis: Most Miss. law enforcement agencies don’t comply with state law because of how they report crimes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four years after Mississippi lawmakers required every law enforcement agency in the state to change how they track and report crimes, fewer than half of those organizations have actually done that, according to data provided by the state’s department of public safety. The initiative, which...
wtva.com
Showers and Storms are on going overnight into Sunday
Showers and storms are ongoing in Northeast Mississippi this afternoon and into this evening due to a cold front just north of our area. This will cause chances for rainfall to start to stick around as we go into the later afternoon and evening for our Northern counties. We will see chances of rain remain in our area and spread more to our central and southern counties as we go into our Sunday. Some of the rainfall could be on the heavy side in a few areas. We could also see a few of the thunderstorms get a little on the hefty side at times. Our main culprits will be in the form of some large hail and some strong and gusty winds at times. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will be in the upper 70s to mid 80.
impact601.com
Mississippi has 72 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Mississippi using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
desotocountynews.com
MDOT road projects continue in northwest Mississippi
The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced updates to several maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi. “There’s no shortage of needs in Northwest Mississippi. Keeping these and other projects on track will improve our overall transportation network,” said Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell. “Hopefully, these and others will prove to be a sign of more to follow.”
One dead in crash involving five vehicles on Mississippi interstate
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving five vehicles on Interstate 20 near Bovina on Friday at about 8:26 a.m. Gary L. Bevis, 42 of Horatio, AR, was pronounced dead on the scene. The 1998 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving westbound on Interstate 20 collided with the rear of a westbound FedEx tractor-trailer driven by Angel J. Rodriguez, 59 of Ralto, CA. Neither Rodriguez nor his passenger, Alexander Carlosama of Oceanside, CA, received injuries.
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Oct. 14-16
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 14-16) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Pumpkin Adventure – Friday & Saturday – Jackson Snack on milk and cookies while taking a hayride or self-guided tour […]
tippahnews.com
Mississippi State Fire Academy holds dual graduations
JACKSON–Two classes recently graduated from the Mississippi State Fire Academy (MSFA) in Jackson. On Thursday, the graduation for Firefighter Class 199 and the MS Executive Fire Officer (MEFO) Program was held inside the No. 1 Fire Academy Auditorium. Congressman Michael Guest was the guest speaker at the prestigious event.
WLBT
New MSDH programs to help patients as hospitals in the Delta struggle
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The future of hospitals in the Mississippi delta looks grim. In the last three months, two large maternal and infant health units closed their doors leaving expectant moms to find other care options. “We’re looking at 15 plus hospitals throughout the delta. And out of that,...
brproud.com
P-EBT benefits released for SNAP children under six in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) and the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) have started releasing P-EBT benefits to children who were under six years old and received SNAP benefits during the 2021-2022 school year or summer 2022. The P-EBT cards will be mailed...
WTOK-TV
House committee holds hearing focused on Jackson crime and looking for ways to help
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Could the state find ways to help the capital city’s crime problem? One House committee spent hours today questioning leaders to find those answers. The Judiciary B Chairman says even if you don’t live in Jackson, what happens in the city is important since it’s our state capital.
Mississippi State, Tougaloo agree to expand STEM opportunities
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) and Tougaloo College will parter again to expand educational opportunities in the state. MSU President Mark E. Keenum and Tougaloo President Carmen J. Walters signed a memorandum of understanding this week to enhance educational and research opportunities for students and faculty, particularly in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) fields. The […]
Hollywood Minute: 'Till' looks at shocking Mississippi murder
'Till' puts the spotlight on Emmett Till's mother, and the documentary 'Sell/Buy/Date' looks at the sex industry. David Daniel reports.
Comments / 0