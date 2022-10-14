Read full article on original website
MONTREAL — The Pittsburgh Penguins play their first road game of the season Monday at the Bell Centre. It is nice not going to Buffalo or Detroit, and the late-night chicken shawarma was pretty good. The Penguins are redrawing assignments involving Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Teddy Blueger is close to healthy. Should the Montreal Canadiens swipe Sonny Milano from the Washington Capitals? The Flyers are playing inspired hockey, Patrik Laine is hurt, and the San Jose Sharks are soff.
The Pittsburgh Penguins are rolling. As Sidney Crosby noted following the Penguins’ 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, wins in October count for the same two points as wins in March. PHN has full Penguins coverage below. Minnesota fans booed Marc-Andre Fleury, and he agreed with them. The NHL cleared Ian Cole. Matt Murray is out for several weeks after injuring his groin in the morning skate. Pat Brisson could lead Hockey Canada, and the Washington Capitals signed an unemployed fan favorite.
Crosby leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK -- Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby, Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid and Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Oct. 16. FIRST STAR - SIDNEY CROSBY, C, PITTSBURGH PENGUINS. Crosby topped the League in scoring for the opening week...
Red Wings lose Tyler Bertuzzi to injury despite win over Devils
Two games, two wins for the Detroit Red Wings. For the first time since the ill-fated 2019-20 NHL season, Hockeytown’s hockey team has earned four of a possible four points to kick off the new campaign thanks to last night’s 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. However, the win may have come at a cost as gritty forward Tyler Bertuzzi was injured when he blocked a shot and did not return to the game.
AP RECAP: Devils (0-2) lose to Red Wings as angry Prudential Center fans boo them off the ice
NEWARK — Alex Nedeljkovic had 37 saves and Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists, leading the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils, who were booed off the Prudential Center ice on Saturday night as fans also chanted for coach Lindy Ruff to be fired.
Preview: October 17 at Seattle
SEATTLE, WA. - The Carolina Hurricanes continue their five-game trip out west Monday, visting Climate Pledge Arena to take on the Seattle Kraken. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 2-0-0 (4 Points, T-1st, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 2-1 Win over the San Jose Sharks on Friday,...
GAMEDAY: Jets at Stars
The Winnipeg Jets begin a three-game road trip tonight as they take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. Stay tuned for the Morning Skate Report and Three Storylines, as well as all the line-up updates as they come available. -- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com. Game Notes. After opening the...
Malkin of Penguins launches 'I'm Score for Kids' initiative
CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Evgeni Malkin will have more reason to score points this season for the Pittsburgh Penguins. On Thursday, the center announced his "I'm Score for Kids" initiative benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Pittsburgh and Morgantown. Malkin, who wears No. 71, has pledged to donate $710 for each point he has in his 17th NHL season.
Women in Hockey: Amanda Winkelmayer
Panthers data engineer combining love of hockey and STEM, setting example for girls. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Florida Panthers data engineer Amanda Winkelmayer:. Name: Amanda Winkelmayer. Job...
Game Preview: 10.17.22 at MTL
WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre for their first road game of the 2022-23 season. Last season, the Penguins won their only game on the road versus the Canadiens in a convincing 6-0 victory. The Penguins' overall record in the 2021-22 season versus the Canadiens was (2-1-0), outscoring them 14-8. Sidney Crosby led the team last year against Montreal with six points (2G-4A) in three games played. Additionally, he has points (4G-14A) in the last nine out of ten games against Montreal. Pittsburgh has points in 11 of its last 14 games against Montreal (10-3-1). In the last 25 games against the Canadiens, the Penguins are 16-7-2 . Here at the Bell Centre, Pittsburgh has wins in three straight games (3-0-0), points in six-straight games (5-0-1) and is 11-2-2 in the last 15 games at Montreal.
Doc's Sports Service
Vancouver Canucks vs Washington Capitals Prediction, 10/17/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Odds/Point Spread: Canucks (+120) Capitals (-143) The Washington Capitals will take on the Vancouver Canucks at Capital One Arena on Monday. The odds on this game have the Canucks at +120 while the Capitals are sitting at -143. The over/under is 6. The...
Update App, Fan Experience
While the team's hockey operations group was busy this past offseason fortifying what stands as an impressive roster, the franchise's innovation and experience team was working hard on game-changing upgrades to the Kraken app. Tech is at the heart of how the Kraken connects with fans, starting with an app developed in-house with developers and designers.
NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 17
* The first full week of the season opens with a nine-game slate Monday, highlighted by Penguins captain Sidney Crosby looking to become the fifth player in NHL history to start a campaign with three consecutive three-point performances. * Head coaches Jim Montgomery, Paul Maurice, Derek Lalonde and Peter DeBoer...
Sharpen Up: October 17, 2022 | 4-game road trip begins Tuesday
Pregame coverage against Oilers starts at 8:30 p.m. on MSG. After practice today, the Sabres will head out west for a four-game road trip. Stick with Sabres.com and the team's social channels for exclusive content all week. Buffalo next plays Tuesday night in Edmonton. Faceoff is at 9 p.m. on MSG with pregame coverage on MSG kicking things off at 8:30.
Sharks, Blackhawks honor Wilson by wearing No. 24 for warmups
Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman, longtime San Jose GM won Norris Trophy with Chicago. The Sharks 1st team captain and former GM, Doug Wilson was honored for his years of service to the organization before tonight's game. 07:00 •. It was the perfect night and the perfect opponent to honor...
NHL statement on Ian Cole
NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League announced today that it had concluded its investigation into anonymous allegations posted on social media against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole, having found no evidence to substantiate the allegations. The investigation of the allegations, which were made anonymously in a social media...
Yardbarker
Travis Konecny scores late as Flyers rally past Canucks
Travis Konecny's late third-period goal propelled the Philadelphia Flyers past the visiting Vancouver Canucks by a 3-2 score on Saturday afternoon. Konecny picked up a tight rebound and made no mistake with just over six minutes to go in the final frame, completing a Flyers comeback after they entered the second period in a 2-0 hole.
Landeskog Visits UCHealth Ahead of 2022-23 Season
Earlier this week and on the eve of Opening Night for the 2022-23 regular season for the Colorado Avalanche, captain Gabriel Landeskog stopped by UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital to pay a visit to the patients and staff. Landeskog, who is currently sidelined with a lower-body injury, spent the afternoon spending...
Three-year, entry-level contract for William Trudeau
MONTREAL - Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced today that the team has agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract (2022-23 to 2024-25) with defenseman William Trudeau. The agreement will see Trudeau earn $750,000 at the NHL level in 2022-23 and contains a signing bonus of $92,500. He...
Strike It Wild
WELCH, Minn. -- It's been three years since Minnesota Wild players took to the lanes of Treasure Island Resort and Casino with fans. Sunday afternoon marked the return of the Minnesota Wild Foundation's premiere event, with tickets selling out in a mere five days. "I think we raised $30,000 in...
