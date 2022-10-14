WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre for their first road game of the 2022-23 season. Last season, the Penguins won their only game on the road versus the Canadiens in a convincing 6-0 victory. The Penguins' overall record in the 2021-22 season versus the Canadiens was (2-1-0), outscoring them 14-8. Sidney Crosby led the team last year against Montreal with six points (2G-4A) in three games played. Additionally, he has points (4G-14A) in the last nine out of ten games against Montreal. Pittsburgh has points in 11 of its last 14 games against Montreal (10-3-1). In the last 25 games against the Canadiens, the Penguins are 16-7-2 . Here at the Bell Centre, Pittsburgh has wins in three straight games (3-0-0), points in six-straight games (5-0-1) and is 11-2-2 in the last 15 games at Montreal.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO