Upshur County, WV

WDTV

MCSO warns of scammers pretending to be sergeant

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of a scam affecting several people. There are people who reportedly call citizens pretending to be SGT William Tennant saying he has important documents for them. The imposters are then threatening arrest for an outstanding warrant...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Grant County woman sentenced for meth charge

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Betty Arlene Chapman, of Cabins, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 41 months of incarceration for her role in a methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution operation, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Chapman, 44, pled guilty in April 2021 to one count of “Possession with Intent...
GRANT COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Elkins woman arrested for Medicaid fraud

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An arrest was executed Thursday in relation to an incident of Medicaid Fraud. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy L.R. Elbon, along with Sgt. B. W. Cogar and Cpl. S.D. Kyle executed an arrest warrant on Thursday for Carrie Collins of the Elkins area of Randolph County.
ELKINS, WV
WDTV

Woman charged for defrauding state Medicaid Program nearly $10K

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County woman has been charged after officials said she defrauded the West Virginia Medicaid Program of almost $10,000. Carrie Collins, of Beverly, was employed by her mother and grandmother through a Kanawha County business as a federally contracted employer agent, according to a criminal complaint.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Four Horseman raises money to help three men hit by drunk driver

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four Horseman in Morgantown is raising money for three men hit by a drunk driver last weekend. After coming back from a Pokémon convention in Illinois, Three local men, Tiger Hickman, Mark Lafferty, and Drake Lemensky from Buckhannon and Lost Creek were hit by a drunk driver.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Control

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Chrissy from Lewis-Upshur Animal Control joined First at 4. She brought RJ, an 8-month-old cat, with her and talked about adopting RJ and how many other animals are at the facility, including 80 dogs that were seized from an Upshur County trailer earlier this month. You...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Suspected drunk driver rams Clarksburg home

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Police in Clarksburg report a suspected intoxicated woman rammed her car into a home on South 2nd Street early Thursday. At 12:35 a.m. Jennifer Yost, 24, of Clarksburg, crashed into the home and attempted to flee on foot, but was captured. Yost admitted to consuming alcohol,...
CLARKSBURG, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Police: Area Man Killed as Result of Farming Accident

The Randolph County Sheriff's Department has said that an elderly man was killed last week as the result of a farming accident on 7 Pine Drive, which is in Elkins. When police arrived, they reported the man was trapped under a farm tractor's back wheel behind his residence. The man in question would later die as the result of the injuries caused where the tractor was on his chest and neck area.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle went home to be with his HeavenlyFather on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Waynesburg Pa. on November 3rd, 1952, to the late Rev. 0.G. Pyle and Viola “Vickie” (Lahew) Pyle.Cam worked at many jobs over the years and was last employed as store manager for Rider Pharmacy in Fairmont. He was assistant Pastor at Sunrise Chapel in Monongah and was a member of Fairmont #9 Masonic Lodge in Fairmont. He served 4 years in the U.S. Navy.Cam loved and enjoyed his family and working around hishome. Over the years he had sang with The Gospel Ambassadors, The Rising Sons, Perfect Harmony and was currently singing with Gideons Call.In addition to his parents, Cam was preceded in death by his loving wife of 41 1/2 years, Dorothy (Dottie) Holepit Pyle; his in laws, Edward and Dorothy Holepit and his brother, Butch Pyle.Cam is survived by his son, Spencer (Cam) Pyle II and his wife, Teresa Brumage Pyle of Monongah, his daughter, Wendy M. Pyle Comer of Fairmont. Four beautiful granddaughters which he loved and enjoyed, Cameron Pyle and Delayne Pyle of Monongah, Kaylee Comer and Kenzee Comer of Fairmont. Six brothers and sisters, Helen Triplett and late her husband, Sennett of Morgantown, Sioux Ryan and her late husband, Buddy of Fairmont, Mary Pyle-Prince and her husband, Bill of Fairmont, Ray Pyle and his wife, Debbie of Fairmont, Martha Johnson and her husband, Roger of Fairmont and Mattie Vincent and her husband, Bud of Fairmont; his sister in law, Debbie Rogers and her husband, Bill of VirginiaBeach Va. A brother in law, Eddie Holepit and his wife, Sandy of Morgantown. Several nieces and nephews and his family at Rider Pharmacy.Family and friends may call at Carpenter and Ford FuneralHome on Merchant St. in Fairmont on Tuesday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Snyder, officiating. Intermit will follow at Peaceful Valley Cemetery at Mt. Harmony Community Church. Masonic Rites will be given at the grave site by Fairmont Lodge #9.Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
BRIDGEPORT, WV

