Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
MCSO warns of scammers pretending to be sergeant
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of a scam affecting several people. There are people who reportedly call citizens pretending to be SGT William Tennant saying he has important documents for them. The imposters are then threatening arrest for an outstanding warrant...
lootpress.com
Grant County woman sentenced for meth charge
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Betty Arlene Chapman, of Cabins, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 41 months of incarceration for her role in a methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution operation, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Chapman, 44, pled guilty in April 2021 to one count of “Possession with Intent...
Motorcyclist killed in Preston County collision
One person was killed in a two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Friday night on WV Route 26.
Elkins woman arrested for Medicaid fraud
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An arrest was executed Thursday in relation to an incident of Medicaid Fraud. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy L.R. Elbon, along with Sgt. B. W. Cogar and Cpl. S.D. Kyle executed an arrest warrant on Thursday for Carrie Collins of the Elkins area of Randolph County.
WDTV
Drunken woman charged for crashing into Clarksburg home, police say
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a woman crashed into a Clarksburg home while driving drunk. Clarksburg Police responded to the crash at a home on S. 2nd St. around 12:35 a.m. Thursday. The driver, Jennifer Yost, 24, of Clarksburg, tried to run from the scene but was quickly caught,...
WDTV
Woman charged for defrauding state Medicaid Program nearly $10K
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County woman has been charged after officials said she defrauded the West Virginia Medicaid Program of almost $10,000. Carrie Collins, of Beverly, was employed by her mother and grandmother through a Kanawha County business as a federally contracted employer agent, according to a criminal complaint.
Terra Alta man involved in fatal Maryland crash
A Maryland man has died after getting into a two vehicle accident in Friendsville, Md.
FBI, other law enforcement involved in ‘large operation’ in Philippi, West Virginia
The Philippi Police Department, Barbour County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, Barbour County Prosecutor's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted a "large operation" in north Philippi Tuesday morning, the Philippi Police Department wrote on its official Facebook page.
West Virginia woman allegedly hid drugs under her son’s PlayStation
A Fairmont woman was charged after police found drugs and uncapped needles near her teen son's PlayStation.
WDTV
Four Horseman raises money to help three men hit by drunk driver
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four Horseman in Morgantown is raising money for three men hit by a drunk driver last weekend. After coming back from a Pokémon convention in Illinois, Three local men, Tiger Hickman, Mark Lafferty, and Drake Lemensky from Buckhannon and Lost Creek were hit by a drunk driver.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Control
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Chrissy from Lewis-Upshur Animal Control joined First at 4. She brought RJ, an 8-month-old cat, with her and talked about adopting RJ and how many other animals are at the facility, including 80 dogs that were seized from an Upshur County trailer earlier this month. You...
West Virginia man suspected of taking $21K from elderly woman, troopers say
A Gilmer County man is facing charges of financial exploitation of an elderly person after an investigation that stemmed from a report made by a nursing home employee.
Man receives maximum sentence in West Virginia woman’s overdose death
A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday for the 2020 overdose death of Lauren Cole, the inspiration behind Morgantown nonprofit, Lauren's Wish.
wajr.com
Suspected drunk driver rams Clarksburg home
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Police in Clarksburg report a suspected intoxicated woman rammed her car into a home on South 2nd Street early Thursday. At 12:35 a.m. Jennifer Yost, 24, of Clarksburg, crashed into the home and attempted to flee on foot, but was captured. Yost admitted to consuming alcohol,...
WVDOH to build ADA compliant ramps in two counties
The West Virginia Division of highways is moving forward with plans for ADA compliant ramps in Harrison and Marion Counties.
connect-bridgeport.com
Police: Area Man Killed as Result of Farming Accident
The Randolph County Sheriff's Department has said that an elderly man was killed last week as the result of a farming accident on 7 Pine Drive, which is in Elkins. When police arrived, they reported the man was trapped under a farm tractor's back wheel behind his residence. The man in question would later die as the result of the injuries caused where the tractor was on his chest and neck area.
Elderly man dies after Elkins, West Virginia farming accident
An elderly man succumbed to the injuries he sustained during a farming accident that happened in Elkins last Friday.
West Virginia man threatens to ‘rob this place and get my money’ after bank issue, police say
A man has been charged after allegedly threatening to rob a bank in Fairmont.
WDTV
Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle went home to be with his HeavenlyFather on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Waynesburg Pa. on November 3rd, 1952, to the late Rev. 0.G. Pyle and Viola “Vickie” (Lahew) Pyle.Cam worked at many jobs over the years and was last employed as store manager for Rider Pharmacy in Fairmont. He was assistant Pastor at Sunrise Chapel in Monongah and was a member of Fairmont #9 Masonic Lodge in Fairmont. He served 4 years in the U.S. Navy.Cam loved and enjoyed his family and working around hishome. Over the years he had sang with The Gospel Ambassadors, The Rising Sons, Perfect Harmony and was currently singing with Gideons Call.In addition to his parents, Cam was preceded in death by his loving wife of 41 1/2 years, Dorothy (Dottie) Holepit Pyle; his in laws, Edward and Dorothy Holepit and his brother, Butch Pyle.Cam is survived by his son, Spencer (Cam) Pyle II and his wife, Teresa Brumage Pyle of Monongah, his daughter, Wendy M. Pyle Comer of Fairmont. Four beautiful granddaughters which he loved and enjoyed, Cameron Pyle and Delayne Pyle of Monongah, Kaylee Comer and Kenzee Comer of Fairmont. Six brothers and sisters, Helen Triplett and late her husband, Sennett of Morgantown, Sioux Ryan and her late husband, Buddy of Fairmont, Mary Pyle-Prince and her husband, Bill of Fairmont, Ray Pyle and his wife, Debbie of Fairmont, Martha Johnson and her husband, Roger of Fairmont and Mattie Vincent and her husband, Bud of Fairmont; his sister in law, Debbie Rogers and her husband, Bill of VirginiaBeach Va. A brother in law, Eddie Holepit and his wife, Sandy of Morgantown. Several nieces and nephews and his family at Rider Pharmacy.Family and friends may call at Carpenter and Ford FuneralHome on Merchant St. in Fairmont on Tuesday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Snyder, officiating. Intermit will follow at Peaceful Valley Cemetery at Mt. Harmony Community Church. Masonic Rites will be given at the grave site by Fairmont Lodge #9.Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
Comments / 0