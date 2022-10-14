ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Woman identified after body found in trunk

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The name of a woman whose body was found in the trunk of a car on Friday has been released. The Nebraska State Patrol said they identified the body as 49-year-old Michelle Roenz. Law enforcement had reportedly sent out an alert for Roenz on Oct. 13 from Harris County, Texas.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Grand Island Police investigating weekend shooting

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating after a man was shot over the weekend. Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of Fourth and Cedar Streets for a report of a 20-year-old man who had been shot in the clavicle. Capt. Jim Duering said...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

NSP finds over 100 pounds of suspected marijuana during traffic stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska state troopers recovered 103 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop Thursday evening. A trooper initiated the stop on 48-year-old Victoria Chin of Brooklyn, New York, after observing her speeding on Interstate 80 near Sunol. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the trooper...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Texas man sentenced for threatening to shoot people at McCook Walmart

MCCOOK, Neb. -- A Texas man was sentenced Thursday to more than two years in prison for threatening to shoot Walmart employees in McCook. The US Attorney announced that 26-year-old Rogelio Salas Jr. of Texas, was sentenced by the US District Judge to 33 months in prison for threatening to shoot employees and a specific victim who worked at the McCook Walmart.
MCCOOK, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Police investigating home robbery

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Police Department is investigating a reported robbery. According to police, the incident was called in around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of West 10th Street. GIPD said a homeowner reported that a man came to his house claiming to be...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Here comes the frigid side of autumn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Tri-Cities have escaped a killing freeze up to now, but there’s no escaping what will be the coldest temperatures of the season due to arrive the next couple of days. Cold air continues to spill into Nebraska overnight, allowing temperatures to fall below freezing and stay there from 4 AM through 9 AM Monday morning.
HASTINGS, NE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska has abundant fur harvesting opportunities

Nebraska offers long seasons and abundant opportunities to harvest furbearers and coyotes throughout the state. These animals are common in Nebraska, and most are found statewide. Regulated harvest of these mammals is an important management tool for controlling populations to reduce problems they can cause people and property. Hunting and...
NEBRASKA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska's disappearing Democrats follows national trend, expert says

OMAHA, Neb. — Seven months ago, Nebraska's voter registration data started illuminating a trend: thousands of Democrats were switching parties to vote in the Republican primary. While it was an abnormal uptick, it was following a normal trend. "There's been quite a large shift toward Republican affiliation across the...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

“Super pest” returns to Nebraska, threatens potato farmers

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Farmers are once again seeing a familiar foe that can cause significant damage to their crops. The Colorado Potato Beetle is a “super pest” that’s been around since 1859. It has Nebraska roots with its origin being the Grand Island and Kearney area.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Collage in Kearney, Grand Island creates beauty from the unexpected

KEARNEY — The words on the wall at the Collage Center explain its mission: “In the gentle depths of the soul, everyone deserves to feel beautiful.”. Collage offers support to women experiencing unexpected pregnancies and gives them a shoulder to lean on as they decide how to proceed. Collage is neither pro- nor anti-abortion. It refrains from politics.
KEARNEY, NE

