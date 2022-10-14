Read full article on original website
Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found in trunk after pursuit
Nebraska State Patrol has released the identity of a woman who was found in a vehicle involved in a pursuit on Thursday.
News Channel Nebraska
Woman identified after body found in trunk
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The name of a woman whose body was found in the trunk of a car on Friday has been released. The Nebraska State Patrol said they identified the body as 49-year-old Michelle Roenz. Law enforcement had reportedly sent out an alert for Roenz on Oct. 13 from Harris County, Texas.
KETV.com
I-80 pursuit leads Nebraska State Patrol to body in car's trunk
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol said troopers located a body in the trunk of a car following a pursuit Friday afternoon. NSP said they were chasing a vehicle alerted to them by the Harris County Sheriff's Office in Texas around 2:45 p.m. The vehicle was believed to...
NebraskaTV
Grand Island Police investigating weekend shooting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating after a man was shot over the weekend. Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of Fourth and Cedar Streets for a report of a 20-year-old man who had been shot in the clavicle. Capt. Jim Duering said...
klkntv.com
NSP finds over 100 pounds of suspected marijuana during traffic stop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska state troopers recovered 103 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop Thursday evening. A trooper initiated the stop on 48-year-old Victoria Chin of Brooklyn, New York, after observing her speeding on Interstate 80 near Sunol. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the trooper...
News Channel Nebraska
Texas man sentenced for threatening to shoot people at McCook Walmart
MCCOOK, Neb. -- A Texas man was sentenced Thursday to more than two years in prison for threatening to shoot Walmart employees in McCook. The US Attorney announced that 26-year-old Rogelio Salas Jr. of Texas, was sentenced by the US District Judge to 33 months in prison for threatening to shoot employees and a specific victim who worked at the McCook Walmart.
Nebraska officials reveal new hotline for human trafficking
Nebraska has a new local hotline for the public to report suspected cases of sex trafficking and labor trafficking.
klkntv.com
Grand Island Realtor to get tased, pepper-sprayed to support fallen police officer’s family
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Grand Island real estate agent is going above and beyond to support a fallen Grand Island police officer’s family. Jimmy Reed, a sales associate for Berkshire Hathaway Home Services’ Da-Ly Realty, said on Facebook that he’s trying to raise $20,000 for the family of Chris Marcello.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Police investigating home robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Police Department is investigating a reported robbery. According to police, the incident was called in around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of West 10th Street. GIPD said a homeowner reported that a man came to his house claiming to be...
KSNB Local4
Here comes the frigid side of autumn
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Tri-Cities have escaped a killing freeze up to now, but there’s no escaping what will be the coldest temperatures of the season due to arrive the next couple of days. Cold air continues to spill into Nebraska overnight, allowing temperatures to fall below freezing and stay there from 4 AM through 9 AM Monday morning.
Nebraska has abundant fur harvesting opportunities
Nebraska offers long seasons and abundant opportunities to harvest furbearers and coyotes throughout the state. These animals are common in Nebraska, and most are found statewide. Regulated harvest of these mammals is an important management tool for controlling populations to reduce problems they can cause people and property. Hunting and...
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns have 3 solutions
Twenty Nebraska counties had a child poverty rate higher than the national average in 2020. All 20 counties have populations under 40,000.
KETV.com
Nebraska's disappearing Democrats follows national trend, expert says
OMAHA, Neb. — Seven months ago, Nebraska's voter registration data started illuminating a trend: thousands of Democrats were switching parties to vote in the Republican primary. While it was an abnormal uptick, it was following a normal trend. "There's been quite a large shift toward Republican affiliation across the...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Examiner: Legion members protest pardon for Grand Island man
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A protest is planned after a Grand Island man who served time for a violent rape was pardoned in September. That's the report from the Nebraska Examiner. When NTV News last saw John Paul Arias in May, he was being sworn in as a mentor...
KSNB Local4
“Super pest” returns to Nebraska, threatens potato farmers
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Farmers are once again seeing a familiar foe that can cause significant damage to their crops. The Colorado Potato Beetle is a “super pest” that’s been around since 1859. It has Nebraska roots with its origin being the Grand Island and Kearney area.
Kearney Hub
Collage in Kearney, Grand Island creates beauty from the unexpected
KEARNEY — The words on the wall at the Collage Center explain its mission: “In the gentle depths of the soul, everyone deserves to feel beautiful.”. Collage offers support to women experiencing unexpected pregnancies and gives them a shoulder to lean on as they decide how to proceed. Collage is neither pro- nor anti-abortion. It refrains from politics.
Buff City Soap - offering customizable suds - opens latest Nebraska location in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND — Buff City Soap, which offers ready-made and customizable soap products, recently celebrated the opening of its Grand Island location. The business features plant-based soaps in 30 unique scents, among dozens of soap products, including bar soap, laundry detergent and bath bombs. It safe to say, however,...
