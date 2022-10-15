ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

WITN

Man gets up to 15 years in 2017 murder case

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been sentenced to a maximum of 15 years in prison due to a Lenoir County double murder from 2017. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says Tiquon Brown was given that sentence on Tuesday due to a plea arrangement. Deputies say on...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Second man arrested in Larkin Lane murder

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Police have arrested a second suspect in connection to the murder of 32-year-old Morris Carlo Bowser Jr. The murder happened Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 at 111 Larkin Lane in Greenville. Shamel Kellef Webb, 18, was charged with murder, in addition to a 15-year-old juvenile. The...
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Police launch death investigation in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A welfare check Sunday turned into a death investigation, according to Goldsboro police. At about 8:25 a.m., officers said someone called 9-1-1 requesting a welfare check. The location has not been released. When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found someone who was...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Beulaville man sentenced to life without parole

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Beulaville man was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday after being convicted of first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and habitual felon status. Rasheed Teron Freeman was sentenced by Judge Henry L. Stevens IV in Duplin County Superior Court. His life […]
BEULAVILLE, NC
WECT

Victims identified in New Bern shooting that left 4 injured

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Police Department has provided an update on the Thursday night shooting that injured four people at a home on New Bern Avenue. New Bern Police says the victims are Kaihem Hicks, 19, Malcom Goodman, 31, a 16-year old juvenile, and a 17-year-old juvenile. All four are males.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Suspect dies in Williamston shooting, victims identified

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting outside Williamston has died. He and the victims were identified on Friday. Daquan Lamar Smith died on Friday at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was wanted as a suspect in […]
WILLIAMSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Man arrested on possession of cocaine, crack, marijuana, firearms

WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man on multiple illegal drugs and firearm possession. Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine. Manufacturing crack cocaine. Possession of marijuana. Possession of drug paraphernalia. Possession of a firearm by a felon. Possession of a stolen firearm.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man stabbed in moving vehicle; other man in vehicle charged

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Roanoke Rapids man is accused of stabbing another man as the two drove down an Edgecombe County road. Deputies say they were called on Wednesday to Shiloh Farm Road for a vehicle crash. There they found a man who had been stabbed several times and they say that caused the crash.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

Press Conference Held in New Bern to Discuss Multiple Shooting Incidents

Update on Oct, 15, 2022: New Bern Avenue Shooting. The victims are a 16-year-old black male; a 17-year-old black male, Kaihem Hicks, 19-year-old black male, Malcolm Goodman, black male, a 31-year-old. All of New Bern. One victim was treated and released while the other three were transported to ECU Health Medical Center. Last known conditions are stable.
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

One juvenile arrested in Greenville homicide

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — One juvenile has been arrested in the homicide at 111 Larkin Lane in Greenville. It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 12, 2022. Greenville Police responded and found 32-year-old Morris Carlo Bowser Jr. dead from gunshot wounds. Following a brief chase, a 15-year-old male was...
GREENVILLE, NC

