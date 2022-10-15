Read full article on original website
1 stabbed after gang members involved in ‘large fight’ at Rocky Mount bar, police say
The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. by off-duty police inside Moe & D's Restaurant Grill & Bar on Church Street in downtown Rocky Mount.
2-year-old shot, killed in Benson
Johnston County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 2-year-old was shot and killed Sunday.
3 charged after large fight spreads outside downtown Rocky Mount bar, police say
The incident was reported around 1:45 a.m. by off-duty police at Aroma Bar and Bistro, Rocky Mount police said.
WITN
Man gets up to 15 years in 2017 murder case
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been sentenced to a maximum of 15 years in prison due to a Lenoir County double murder from 2017. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says Tiquon Brown was given that sentence on Tuesday due to a plea arrangement. Deputies say on...
wcti12.com
Second man arrested in Larkin Lane murder
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Police have arrested a second suspect in connection to the murder of 32-year-old Morris Carlo Bowser Jr. The murder happened Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 at 111 Larkin Lane in Greenville. Shamel Kellef Webb, 18, was charged with murder, in addition to a 15-year-old juvenile. The...
WITN
Suspect in Martin County triple shooting dies; victims identified
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a man who they say shot three members of a Martin County family and later shot himself has died. The shooting happened at a home on Poplar Point Road outside of Williamston Wednesday night. Killed were Venus Bond, 50, and her 20-year-old daughter,...
neusenews.com
Lenoir County Sheriff's Office: Suspect sentenced in 2020 shooting to 51-64 months
On December 7, 2020, Lenoir County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a shooting incident at 2400 Beechnut Drive in Kinston. Upon arrival, deputies found a victim, Montez Garner, deceased from a gunshot wound. Deputies arrested Clayton Fernado Clark Jr. at the scene in regards to this incident. As a result of...
1 dead in early morning double shooting in Selma
Two people were shot in Selma early in the morning, according to investigators.
wcti12.com
New Bern police, Craven County Sheriff's Office investigating shootings
NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department and the Craven County Sheriff's Office had a joint news conference about a recent rash of shootings. Police said they do not believe the public to be in danger even though they would not say if the shootings are related.
cbs17
Police launch death investigation in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A welfare check Sunday turned into a death investigation, according to Goldsboro police. At about 8:25 a.m., officers said someone called 9-1-1 requesting a welfare check. The location has not been released. When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found someone who was...
Beulaville man sentenced to life without parole
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Beulaville man was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday after being convicted of first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and habitual felon status. Rasheed Teron Freeman was sentenced by Judge Henry L. Stevens IV in Duplin County Superior Court. His life […]
Man in critical condition after early-morning shooting in Goldsboro, police say
Goldsboro police say a man is in critical condition after someone shot him in the upper body early Saturday morning.
WECT
Victims identified in New Bern shooting that left 4 injured
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Police Department has provided an update on the Thursday night shooting that injured four people at a home on New Bern Avenue. New Bern Police says the victims are Kaihem Hicks, 19, Malcom Goodman, 31, a 16-year old juvenile, and a 17-year-old juvenile. All four are males.
Suspect dies in Williamston shooting, victims identified
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting outside Williamston has died. He and the victims were identified on Friday. Daquan Lamar Smith died on Friday at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was wanted as a suspect in […]
wcti12.com
Man arrested on possession of cocaine, crack, marijuana, firearms
WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man on multiple illegal drugs and firearm possession. Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine. Manufacturing crack cocaine. Possession of marijuana. Possession of drug paraphernalia. Possession of a firearm by a felon. Possession of a stolen firearm.
cbs17
Man arrested for indecent exposure at 4 businesses around Selma, police say
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Selma police say they have arrested a man who was wanted for a number of indecent exposure incidents around the town of Selma. DeShawn Lamont Hodges was arrested Tuesday afternoon after officers on routine patrol spotted him in the Knights Inn, according to the sheriff’s office.
WITN
Man stabbed in moving vehicle; other man in vehicle charged
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Roanoke Rapids man is accused of stabbing another man as the two drove down an Edgecombe County road. Deputies say they were called on Wednesday to Shiloh Farm Road for a vehicle crash. There they found a man who had been stabbed several times and they say that caused the crash.
newbernnow.com
Press Conference Held in New Bern to Discuss Multiple Shooting Incidents
Update on Oct, 15, 2022: New Bern Avenue Shooting. The victims are a 16-year-old black male; a 17-year-old black male, Kaihem Hicks, 19-year-old black male, Malcolm Goodman, black male, a 31-year-old. All of New Bern. One victim was treated and released while the other three were transported to ECU Health Medical Center. Last known conditions are stable.
Suspect in Martin Co. double murder located, in hospital after shooting self
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect in a double murder that happened Wednesday night just outside Williamston was taken to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was located inside his home early Thursday. Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright that Daquan Lamar Smith, 24, was located inside his home […]
wcti12.com
One juvenile arrested in Greenville homicide
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — One juvenile has been arrested in the homicide at 111 Larkin Lane in Greenville. It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 12, 2022. Greenville Police responded and found 32-year-old Morris Carlo Bowser Jr. dead from gunshot wounds. Following a brief chase, a 15-year-old male was...
