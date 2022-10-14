MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (OCTOBER 17, 2022) – When it comes to Election Day, regionalization and a $235 million bond, Town Council members said it’s all about education. Despite talk leading up to Nov. 8 about how great a deal financially the proposal was for Newport and Middletown, local leaders said during a presentation Monday night in Town Hall before more than 30 people that students and educators would be the big winners in the end.

MIDDLETOWN, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO