Middletown, Newport Leaders -- Regionalization, Bond Make Sense & Cents
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (OCTOBER 17, 2022) – When it comes to Election Day, regionalization and a $235 million bond, Town Council members said it’s all about education. Despite talk leading up to Nov. 8 about how great a deal financially the proposal was for Newport and Middletown, local leaders said during a presentation Monday night in Town Hall before more than 30 people that students and educators would be the big winners in the end.
Show Your Middletown Pride
Middletown Merchandise is live. Get official Middletown tees, sweatshirts and more for reasonable prices. And better yet, every dollar raised goes to support our playgrounds and parks. Visit Merch for more.
Second Beach Parking Lot Construction Starting
Construction on the main parking lot at Second Beach is scheduled to begin Saturday, Oct. 22. The lot will remain open, but visitors are asked to use caution due to uneven surfaces and the ongoing work. The project will be done before Memorial Day 2023.
Early Voting Begins Wednesday, Oct. 19
Want to get your vote in early? Drop by Town Hall weekdays from 8 am-4 pm starting Wednesday, Oct. 19 to cast an early ballot. Make sure to bring the proper picture ID. Be heard. #MiddletownRI.
COVID-19 is still here. Remember how your last booster helped in the fight? Maybe it's time to get another. Visit Booster to see if you're eligible. #COVID19 #MiddletownRI.
