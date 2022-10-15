Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Halloween Ends. Proceed with caution. For a few years now, every major Hollywood production seems to have an end credits scene, frequently pointing to future installments of a beloved franchise. However, before the Marvel Cinematic Universe made them a rule, end credits scenes were primarily used in horror movies to tease the return of a villain we thought was dead. So, with Halloween Ends being one of the most-anticipated releases of 2022 and a horror movie that’s part of a long-running franchise, many of us might wonder if the sequel has any kind of extra scene. The answer, however, is no. Halloween Ends does not have an end credits scene. But there’s a good reason for that, as David Gordon Green not only brings his blood-soaked trilogy to an end but promises to wrap up the entire slasher franchise created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill in 1978.

