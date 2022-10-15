ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dripping Springs, TX

Austin Westlake vs. Dripping Springs: Live updates, live stream from Texas high school football showdown

By SBLive Sports
 2 days ago

Friday Night Lights has arrived in Dripping Springs, Texas.

Austin Westlake, the No. 1 team in the SBLive Texas Top 50 , faces No. 13 Dripping Springs in a sold out Texas high school football showdown on Friday night. The game kicked off at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Westlake (6-0, 4-0) extended its 46-game winning streak — the longest active streak in Texas high school football — by dismantling Austin Anderson in a dominant 66-17 victory last week. The Chaparrals will face their biggest test of the 2022 season so far against Dripping Springs (6-0, 4-0) in a first-place battle in District 26-6A.

SBLive Sports reporter Andrew McCulloch is at the game to bring you live updates, video highlights and full postgame coverage.

You can watch the game live on the NFHS Network and you can follow it live on SBLive Sports .

Stay with SBLive for live game updates (featured below), big-play highlights and much more:

(Refresh for the latest updates)

4TH QUARTER UPDATES

FINAL: WESTLAKE 29, DRIPPING SPRINGS 10 : The Chaps close it out to extend their win streak to 47 in a row.

WESTLAKE 22, DRIPPING SPRINGS 10 : Westlake junior QB Paxton Land scores on a 22-yard TD run to extend the Chaps' lead with 5:50 left.

3RD QUARTER UPDATES

WESTLAKE 16, DRIPPING SPRINGS 10 : Dripping Springs QB Austin Novosad connects with senior Boston Papp for a 7-yard TD pass to pull Dripping Springs within six points.

WESTLAKE 16, DRIPPING SPRINGS 3 : Westlake junior RB Jack Kayser scored on a 45-yard touchdown run for the first TD of the night.

2ND QUARTER UPDATES

WESTLAKE 9, DRIPPING SPRINGS 3, HALFTIME: The defensive battle continued throughout the second quarter. At halftime all of the scoring has come from field goals.

WESTLAKE 6, DRIPPING SPRINGS 0 : This has been a defensive battle so far. Westlake gets all the way to the Dripping Springs one-yard line, but has to settle for a field goal again.

1ST QUARTER UPDATES

WESTLAKE 3, DRIPPING SPRINGS 0 : The Chaparrals' first drive stalls in the red zone, but they convert a field goal to take an early 3-0 lead.

Dripping Springs receives the opening kickoff, but Westlake's defense stands tall and forces a punt. Check out the hit from Colton Vasek.

PREGAME UPDATES

The stadium is packed.

