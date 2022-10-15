Austin Westlake vs. Dripping Springs: Live updates, live stream from Texas high school football showdown

Friday Night Lights has arrived in Dripping Springs, Texas.

Austin Westlake, the No. 1 team in the SBLive Texas Top 50 , faces No. 13 Dripping Springs in a sold out Texas high school football showdown on Friday night. The game kicked off at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Westlake (6-0, 4-0) extended its 46-game winning streak — the longest active streak in Texas high school football — by dismantling Austin Anderson in a dominant 66-17 victory last week. The Chaparrals will face their biggest test of the 2022 season so far against Dripping Springs (6-0, 4-0) in a first-place battle in District 26-6A.

SBLive Sports reporter Andrew McCulloch is at the game to bring you live updates, video highlights and full postgame coverage.

4TH QUARTER UPDATES

FINAL: WESTLAKE 29, DRIPPING SPRINGS 10 : The Chaps close it out to extend their win streak to 47 in a row.

WESTLAKE 22, DRIPPING SPRINGS 10 : Westlake junior QB Paxton Land scores on a 22-yard TD run to extend the Chaps' lead with 5:50 left.

3RD QUARTER UPDATES

WESTLAKE 16, DRIPPING SPRINGS 10 : Dripping Springs QB Austin Novosad connects with senior Boston Papp for a 7-yard TD pass to pull Dripping Springs within six points.

WESTLAKE 16, DRIPPING SPRINGS 3 : Westlake junior RB Jack Kayser scored on a 45-yard touchdown run for the first TD of the night.

2ND QUARTER UPDATES

WESTLAKE 9, DRIPPING SPRINGS 3, HALFTIME: The defensive battle continued throughout the second quarter. At halftime all of the scoring has come from field goals.

WESTLAKE 6, DRIPPING SPRINGS 0 : This has been a defensive battle so far. Westlake gets all the way to the Dripping Springs one-yard line, but has to settle for a field goal again.

1ST QUARTER UPDATES

WESTLAKE 3, DRIPPING SPRINGS 0 : The Chaparrals' first drive stalls in the red zone, but they convert a field goal to take an early 3-0 lead.

Dripping Springs receives the opening kickoff, but Westlake's defense stands tall and forces a punt. Check out the hit from Colton Vasek.

PREGAME UPDATES

The stadium is packed.