New York State Woman in Hospital After Being Attacked With 70-inch TV
Domestic disputes can often turn ugly, as police say one woman from New York state needed stitches after being attacked recenlty. Law enforcement says that a 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with a number of offenses, including possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child. What...
New York State Man Has Had ID Suspended at Least 28 Times
A New York state man, who officials pulled over Sunday and was found to be driving without a license, has quite the lengthy track record. One county Sheriff has even voiced his frustrations after it was found this very same man has had his ID suspended at least 28 separate times. Is enough being done to keep repeat offenders like this off the roads?
Who is Buried in Old Ulster County New York Roadside Cemeteries
Earlier this year I told you about a roadside cemetery that I came across while traveling on Route 52 through Dutchess County. It was the oddest thing to see old headstones and grave markers just cast aside in what appeared to be a work area. Turns out this old cemetery...
Hudson Valley Man Charged After Dumping Boat at Local Cemetery
If you're visiting the gravesite of a deceased family member or friend, you don't normally plan on seeing a discarded boat lying in the middle of the cemetery. That is exactly what officials say happened, however, as a Hudson Valley man has now been charged with the unusual offense of dumping an old boat at a cemetery.
Hudson Valley Man Killed Getting Out Of Car In New York
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information should call New York State Police. New York State Police from Troop F is continuing to investigate a fatal accident on Route 17 in Orange County, New York. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving a Car and a Pedestrian. On Saturday,...
New York Fisher May Face ‘Federal Violations’ For Catching Shark
Someone fishing in New York State is in some deep waters and may face potential federal violations for illegally catching a shark. Recently, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. In my opinion, the most interesting team was a New York fisherman who illegally caught a shark.
theharlemvalleynews.net
State Police responded to a residence in the town of Mount Hope for a report of shots fired.
State Police responded to a residence in the town of Mount Hope for a report of shots fired. On October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:28 p.m., Orange County 911 dispatched the State Police and the Town of Mount Hope Police to 41 Forrest Drive in the town of Mount Hope for a reported potential suicide. The caller stated they heard a gun go off and believed that a subject had shot himself. Responding officers arrived on scene and encountered Russell J. Teuschler, age 74 armed with a handgun. After numerous attempts to have Mr. Teuschler drop the firearm, he fired his handgun striking himself in the head. Troopers performed life saving measures on Mr. Teuschler but were unable to revive him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Office of the Attorney General of the State of New York was notified and responded to investigate as is required by New York State. The investigation is ongoing by the New York State Police, Town of Mount Hope Police Department and the Office of the Attorney General.
New York Mother Shot On Her Home’s Porch In ‘Safe’ Hudson Valley, Near Child
Police are seeking answers after a mother was shot while on her porch, near her young child, in a "safe" part of the Hudson Valley. Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Port Ewen. Woman Shot On Porch In Ulster County, New York. On...
Mystery Solved: Orange County, NY Gets Answers on New Building
New businesses in the Hudson Valley mean more growth for the community. Locals have more job opportunities and out-of-town visitors can add another pit stop to their list. Unique, locally owned establishments have been joining the small business community. Inglenook Marketplace, also known as the "Best Candles in the Hudson...
Hudson Valley’s Favorite Now Defunct Department Stores
Oh, the department store. So many great memories of these once-thriving Hudson Valley businesses. As a kid growing up in the 1980s and 1990s, the department store was the place to go for a wide range of consumer goods. Stores like Ames for me were important. Whether it was clothes shopping with mom when I was really young, to getting older and shopping on my own for the latest music or electronics.
Inked & Charged: Highland Woman Arrested For Allowing 10 Year Old To Get Tattooed
A Highland woman was arrested last week after allegedly allowing her young child to get a tattoo. 33-year-old Crystal Thomas was arrested on Tuesday, October 4th, as reported by the Town of Lloyd Police, on charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class A misdemeanor. It was alleged that Thomas allowed her 10-year-old son to receive a large permanent ink tattoo on his body.
Stolen Items from New Paltz, NY Later Sold on Social Media
The New York State Police are asking for the publics help in regard to several stolen items in the Ulster County area. In the digital age of social media, we can do it all from the palm of our hands. If you have a smartphone, you can stay in touch with friends and family across the globe, dig up information within seconds and sell things you have no use for anymore for some side money.
Awesome and Terrifying: How New York Radio Towers are Maintained
A critical question has finally been answered for curious minds in the Hudson Valley. Recent photos show an amazing and daring journey to the top of a New York mountaintop for radio tower maintenance. Radio Towers in the Hudson Valley, NY. On both sides of the Hudson River, giant radio...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan County Fraud Task Force makes several arrests
MONTICELLO – The Sullivan County Fraud Task Force announced a number of arrests in the second and third quarters of this year. John Isaacs, 50, of Liberty, was charged with insurance fraud, healthcare fraud and falsifying business records. It is alleged that he would “punch in” via his cell phone as a caregiver for his mother while he was working at his primary job. He would then submit timesheets to Medicaid containing falsified hours.
New York Man Tried To Kill Hudson Valley Cop Near Kids; Sentencing
The New York City man will likely spend the rest of his life in jail. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that Desean Owens, 31, of the Bronx, was sentenced to a total of 58.5 years to life in state prison in connection with the shooting of City of Middletown Police Officer Evan Barone, on August 29, 2020.
Report of U-Haul Driving Erratically Results in Second DWI Arrest For Saugerties Man
For the second time in four months, a Saugerties man was arrested on DWI charges, and for the second time, also tried to flee the scene from officers. 61-year-old Kenneth Beams was arrested on multiple charges following the incident that occurred on Wednesday Evening in Ulster County. Saugerties Man Arrested...
News 12
EXCLUSIVE: Ramapo College student shares frightening ordeal after violent campus abduction ends in Woodbury
Alexis Ruhlen, 19, says she didn’t think she’d survive Thursday after her boyfriend hid in her car at Ramapo College in Mahwah, New Jersey, at the end of class and forced her to drive with a knife to her face and neck. “He said you’re going to drive,...
New York City subway argument turns deadly, police try to stop transit crime
Police said seven of the murder suspects had been arrested, but riders say they are still doubtful about the safety they have in the city's transit system.
New York woman arrested after troopers find marijuana in western Neb. stop
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a New York woman after locating more than 100 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Sunol. At approximately 10:15 p.m. MT Thursday, a trooper observed an eastbound Mazda CX9 speeding on I-80 near mile marker 70....
Mom, 35, killed in 2-crash tragedy on Staten Island remembered as hard worker, active parent
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Maria Martinez, 35, was beginning her commute to work like she did everyday when she walked out of her Westerleigh home Friday morning and to the S66 bus stop just steps away. The young mother was dead a short time later, the victim of a...
