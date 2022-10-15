ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Man Killed Getting Out Of Car In New York

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information should call New York State Police. New York State Police from Troop F is continuing to investigate a fatal accident on Route 17 in Orange County, New York. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving a Car and a Pedestrian. On Saturday,...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

State Police responded to a residence in the town of Mount Hope for a report of shots fired.

State Police responded to a residence in the town of Mount Hope for a report of shots fired. On October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:28 p.m., Orange County 911 dispatched the State Police and the Town of Mount Hope Police to 41 Forrest Drive in the town of Mount Hope for a reported potential suicide. The caller stated they heard a gun go off and believed that a subject had shot himself. Responding officers arrived on scene and encountered Russell J. Teuschler, age 74 armed with a handgun. After numerous attempts to have Mr. Teuschler drop the firearm, he fired his handgun striking himself in the head. Troopers performed life saving measures on Mr. Teuschler but were unable to revive him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Office of the Attorney General of the State of New York was notified and responded to investigate as is required by New York State. The investigation is ongoing by the New York State Police, Town of Mount Hope Police Department and the Office of the Attorney General.
MOUNT HOPE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley’s Favorite Now Defunct Department Stores

Oh, the department store. So many great memories of these once-thriving Hudson Valley businesses. As a kid growing up in the 1980s and 1990s, the department store was the place to go for a wide range of consumer goods. Stores like Ames for me were important. Whether it was clothes shopping with mom when I was really young, to getting older and shopping on my own for the latest music or electronics.
RETAIL
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Inked & Charged: Highland Woman Arrested For Allowing 10 Year Old To Get Tattooed

A Highland woman was arrested last week after allegedly allowing her young child to get a tattoo. 33-year-old Crystal Thomas was arrested on Tuesday, October 4th, as reported by the Town of Lloyd Police, on charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class A misdemeanor. It was alleged that Thomas allowed her 10-year-old son to receive a large permanent ink tattoo on his body.
HIGHLAND, NY
101.5 WPDH

Stolen Items from New Paltz, NY Later Sold on Social Media

The New York State Police are asking for the publics help in regard to several stolen items in the Ulster County area. In the digital age of social media, we can do it all from the palm of our hands. If you have a smartphone, you can stay in touch with friends and family across the globe, dig up information within seconds and sell things you have no use for anymore for some side money.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan County Fraud Task Force makes several arrests

MONTICELLO – The Sullivan County Fraud Task Force announced a number of arrests in the second and third quarters of this year. John Isaacs, 50, of Liberty, was charged with insurance fraud, healthcare fraud and falsifying business records. It is alleged that he would “punch in” via his cell phone as a caregiver for his mother while he was working at his primary job. He would then submit timesheets to Medicaid containing falsified hours.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy