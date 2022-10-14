ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball

Comments / 0

Related
Galion Inquirer

Another successful season: Galion golfers place seventh at state

COLUMBUS — Galion boys golf capped off an excellent season on Saturday in Columbus. The Tigers finished seventh in Division II, up from their tenth-place finish last season. It was a two-day tournament for a state championship on the line that saw Galion score a total of 693. The Tigers opened up things with a 338 on day one, which had them in fourth place.
GALION, OH
WHIZ

Saturday Scores 10/15/22

Fighting Muskies fall to 3-3 on the year. Baldwin Wallace scored the opening three touchdowns to take a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter. In the game Muskingum senior wide receiver Zuri Edmondson set the school record for the longest touchdown reception when he scored on a 90-yard touchdown off a pass from senior quarterback Jordan Garrett. The previous mark of 83 yards was set in 1992 when Albert Wilhelmy found Reggie Brown for the score. Edmondson ended the day with six receptions for 203 yards and two scores. He also ranks sixth all-time in receiving yards with 1,403. Muskingum next travels to Ohio Northern on Saturday, October 22. The game time is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
NEW CONCORD, OH
Times Recorder

HS Roundup: Tri-Valley rolls past Philo to advance

DRESDEN — Yuvi Bastola notched a hat trick and Sam Schott added two goals and an assist, as 11th seed Tri-Valley topped 15th seed Philo 8-1 in Saturday's Division II sectional boys soccer tournament contest at Kenny Wolford Park. The Scotties advanced to face top seed John Glenn at...
DRESDEN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy