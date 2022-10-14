Read full article on original website
Highland football rides defense and three Lukas Stiles touchdowns to a 30-3 win over Aurora
The Hornets have not allowed more than seven points in a game in eight weeks
Galion Inquirer
Another successful season: Galion golfers place seventh at state
COLUMBUS — Galion boys golf capped off an excellent season on Saturday in Columbus. The Tigers finished seventh in Division II, up from their tenth-place finish last season. It was a two-day tournament for a state championship on the line that saw Galion score a total of 693. The Tigers opened up things with a 338 on day one, which had them in fourth place.
WHIZ
Saturday Scores 10/15/22
Fighting Muskies fall to 3-3 on the year. Baldwin Wallace scored the opening three touchdowns to take a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter. In the game Muskingum senior wide receiver Zuri Edmondson set the school record for the longest touchdown reception when he scored on a 90-yard touchdown off a pass from senior quarterback Jordan Garrett. The previous mark of 83 yards was set in 1992 when Albert Wilhelmy found Reggie Brown for the score. Edmondson ended the day with six receptions for 203 yards and two scores. He also ranks sixth all-time in receiving yards with 1,403. Muskingum next travels to Ohio Northern on Saturday, October 22. The game time is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
Garaway girls golf team in second place midway through Division II state finals
COLUMBUS ― The Garaway girls golf team sits in second place after the first day of the OHSAA Division II state championship tournament at the Ohio State Golf Club Gray Course. Columbus Academy has the lead with a team score of 317, followed by the Pirates with 337. Van...
Woodridge cross country prepares for postseason at Medina
A strong pack of runners excelled at the Medina Cross Country Festival for Woodridge in boys and girls action as the Bulldogs prepped for the league championship meet. This was the second year of the Medina Festival meet honoring late Medina coach Milt Place and the Woodridge athletes responded well to a chilly morning.
HS Roundup: Tri-Valley rolls past Philo to advance
DRESDEN — Yuvi Bastola notched a hat trick and Sam Schott added two goals and an assist, as 11th seed Tri-Valley topped 15th seed Philo 8-1 in Saturday's Division II sectional boys soccer tournament contest at Kenny Wolford Park. The Scotties advanced to face top seed John Glenn at...
Top stars, best performances in Ohio high school football in week 9
From Ty’Waun Clark of Toledo Central Catholic to D.J. Williams of Austintown-Fitch, there were several big-time high school football performances across the state of Ohio
Unioto takes first place in boys and girls Scioto Valley Conference cross country meets
KINNIKINNICK − After another year, Unioto cross country is back on top of the Scioto Valley Conference. It's nothing out of the ordinary. The Shermans are used to being on top of the conference. The boys team has won four of the last five SVC Championships, and the girls team is slowly working itself to fit that trend. ...
