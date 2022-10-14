ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, IL

WCIA

Snow fell in Central Illinois Monday evening

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – The first snow of the season fell across much of Central Illinois. While no accumulation fell, it did lead to quite the site for many towns. Reports of snowflakes, at times coming down rather heavy, came from areas as far south as Tuscola and Martinsville. The National Weather Service reports that […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Body found on railroad property in East Peoria

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are investigating after a body was located at a Toledo, Peoria and Western Railway property near Columbia St. in East Peoria Monday. According to a press release, officers were notified that a decomposed body was located at approximately 4:43 p.m. No other information...
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Say it ain’t snow! Central Illinois sees the first snowflakes of the season on Monday

Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — A blast of arctic air is bringing near record cold to Central Illinois this week and is some of the coldest air we’ve seen since late March. The arctic air also brought an unwelcomed guest to the area, snow! While the snow did not stick and resulted in no accumulation, Peoria officially reported a Trace of snow and October 17th, 2022 will go down as the first snowfall for Peoria in the 2022-’23 winter season.
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Rare cancer treatment technology expected to arrive at OSF Healthcare this week

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Rare high-tech equipment is on its way to Peoria to improve cancer treatment. It’s part of OSF Healthcare’s new Cancer Institute, which is currently under construction. Proton beam therapy is a specialized form of cancer treatment that targets tumors without damaging surrounding tissues. The technology is currently only available in around […]
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

South Side Mission breaks ground at new thrift store location

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Monday morning began with a celebration and groundbreaking for South Side Missions’ newest thrift store. The site for the new store is located at 2919 W. Garden Street in Peoria. Like other South Side Mission thrift stores, this one will sell used goods and...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Driving change: AMT responds as local departments forgo their services

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two areas relying on Advanced Medical Transport for ambulance service appear ready to potentially go at it alone. Recently, fire departments across the region have started to take matters into their own hands to offer their own emergency transportation. But AMT – the area’s dominant provider – says they’re going to continue adapting to changes as they come, while serving communities to the best of their ability.
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Spring Valley And Princeton Businesses Victims Of Alleged Thieves

Two women stand accused of stealing cash from Bureau County businesses. Forty-nine-year-old Maria Levine of Ladd and 38-year-old Crystal Holland of Dixon were indicted Friday on two counts apiece of theft. Levine is accused of theft in excess of $500 at a Spring Valley business while Holland is charged with stealing between $10,000 to $100,000 from a Princeton business. Indictment information provided by the Bureau County States Attorney's Office doesn't mention what businesses were the alleged victims.
PRINCETON, IL
1470 WMBD

City Councilman takes on new Peoria County role

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria City Council member now has a new job. District Four Council Member Andre Allen has been announced as Peoria County’s new Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, as of Monday. “This is a dream opportunity for myself and my family,” said Allen, in...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Local thrift store celebrates grand opening at new location

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Hope Chest in Pekin held a ribbon cutting ceremony outside of their new location. It’s a faith-based organization dedicated to helping those in crisis. The new location at 1414 and 1416 North 8th Street offers many improvements including increased and safer parking, donations...
PEKIN, IL
25newsnow.com

Decomposed body discovered in East Peoria

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Authorities are conducting a death investigation after someone found a decomposed body late Monday afternoon on railroad property in the area of Columbia Street in East Peoria. Police said in a news release that a citizen reported seeing the body about 4:45 p.m. Monday,...
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

London Mills Village Board pulls out of Spoon River Scenic Drive

LONDON MILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — The London Mills Village Board voted Thursday to remove itself from its role in the Spoon River Scenic Drive Fall Festival. “We just don’t have the manpower to run it anymore,” said coordinator Tracey Evitch. In a statement to vendors, the village...
LONDON MILLS, IL
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to WEEK-TV Peoria Meteorologist Devan Masciulli?

In just one year at WEEK-TV, Devan Masciulli rose to become Peoria’s favorite meteorologist. However, when her viewers did not see her on the broadcast for the last few days, they wondered what had happened to Devan Masciulli and where she was. The meteorologist has recently announced the reason behind her absence on social media. Devan Masciulli’s family is having a hard time after an unfortunate tragedy. Read on to find out what happened to the meteorologist and her family in this Devan Masciulli wiki.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 15, 2022

PEORIA, ILLINOIS (WMBD) -Central Catholic won their non-conference matchup against Alton Marquette 40-3 to become playoff eligible. Manual lost to Marengo in a non-conference matchup 48-14. In the Big 12 Conference Cross Country meet, the Ironmen of Normal Community got the team win in the girls division while the Normal...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

The Mississippi River low water levels affecting Central Illinois farmers

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The Mississippi River water levels are low. The river is the second-longest river in America, and the Illinois River feeds into it. Alan Knobloch with agricultural company Akron Services said the low water levels cause the barge freight rates for soybeans to rise because barges cannot be packed as full since they have to be out of the water due to low water levels. The merchandising manager said normally the barge freight rate is 70 cents a bushel.
CREVE COEUR, IL
WSPY NEWS

New distribution center coming to Princeton

Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc. will build a distribution center in Princeton. The announcement was made by the company and Illinois officials on Friday. According to a news release, The facility represents a $68 million investment from the company and will create around 145 jobs over the next three years. The 600,000 square foot building will service over 150 stores in the Midwest. It's expected to be done in 2024.
PRINCETON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Expected decline in gas prices after refinery issues: What’s next?

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Drivers may want to take advantage of this week’s price drop as the average gas price in Peoria fell 3.7 cents this week to average $4.28 per gallon Monday. According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices are 51.8 cents...
PEORIA, IL

