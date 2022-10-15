Read full article on original website
Atmore Advance
APD seeking information on suspect in robbery of downtown business
The Atmore Police Department is looking for a suspect in an alleged robbery of a downtown business, according to officials. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release the APD is looking for a black male, approximately 6-foot-3 with a medium build. McMann said the suspect was wearing an extra large lighter colored shirt, dark colored pants and casual style shoes which were possibly grey in color.
WEAR
Deputies: Suspect dead after woman reports being shot in the face in Cantonment
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was reportedly shot in the face and the suspect was found dead with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning in Cantonment. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a report of an unknown problem around...
Mother charged in 2021 death of six-year-old son in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 45-year-old woman is behind bars charged with chemical endangerment of a child that led to his death. Kristina Rankins was booked into the Mobile Metro Jail just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning. In December of last year, a 6-year-old boy was found dead at Oak Knoll Apartments. That investigation started […]
Victim continues recovery after life-altering shooting at store in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This weekend marks one month since the owner of a Mobile convenience store was seriously wounded in a robbery. Grover Stewart’s family said he continues to remain upbeat despite a life-changing injury. Friends said Grover Stewart has been a pillar of the community, working for the people around him and now […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile woman charged in death of her six-year-old child
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police today arrested 45-year-old Kristina Rankins in the death of her child, charging her with Chemical endangerment of a child. On December 1, 2021 Mobile Police responded to an unresponsive female in a vehicle on Schillinger Road South, At Home Furniture Store parking lot. When they arrived they found Kristina Rankins unconscious. She was then taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
WALA-TV FOX10
Cody Dearman accused in another stabbing off DIP
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect is facing even more charges after Mobile police say he’s responsible for another assault. On Oct. 13, the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force took Cody Dearman into custody. Police said Dearman stabbed another man off Dauphin Island Parkway. The victim...
utv44.com
Kidnapped Pensacola two-year-old found safe in Mississippi
PENSACOLA, Ala. (WPMI) — A 22-year-old woman is in jail after allegedly kidnapping a two-year-old girl and a 17-year-old. An amber alert was issued Saturday night around 10:30p.m. for two-year-old Jazarah Stallworth. Police say Alyanna Gulley kidnapped Jazarah and a 17-year-old from Sterling Hills Apartment on North Davis Highway...
Atmore Police looking for man, allegedly robbed New York Fashions
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Atmore Police Department is searching for a man who they said robbed New York Fashions on North Main Street Saturday, according to a news release. It says police responded to the store Saturday, Oct.15 after a customer found the victim with a “head wound.” The customer called 911. According to […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Juvenile charged as an adult in shooting death
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office has release a statement regarding a shooting that happened in Bay Minette Friday night. “On October 14, 2022 around 7:30 p.m., Deputies and medical personnel responded to the 42000 block of Nicholsville Rd. in Bay Minette for a call about a shooting.
WALA-TV FOX10
Semmes swears in first police squad
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - History was made in Semmes as the city sworn in its first squad of police officers Friday. The public attended the swearing-in ceremony at Semmes Honor Park for the ceremony. The news officers include Sgt. Laun Duke Bagsby, Officer Michael Anderson, Officer Alex Cook and Officer...
Boyfriend allegedly stabs, strangles girlfriend: Mobile Police search for suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a man who they claim stabbed and strangled his girlfriend early Thursday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Police said they responded to University Hospital Thursday, Oct. 13 at around 1:00 a.m. in reference to one stabbed. Through an investigation, officers learned […]
WEAR
Troopers: Cantonment man dead after another vehicle runs stop sign in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Cantonment man is dead and a juvenile is in serious condition following a vehicle crash in Okaloosa County Saturday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 8:37 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 85 and County Road 393, a truck failed to see a stop sign and collided with a sports utility vehicle.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: 2 suffer non-life-threatening injuries in Moffett Road wreck
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people injured in a horrendous wreck on Moffett Road are expected to be OK, according to authorities. The two-vehicle crash occurred Saturday afternoon on Moffett Road near Bear Fork Road. One of the vehicles, an Acura, was split in two. Mobile police have not said...
WEAR
Deputies: Student arrested with loaded gun at Escambia County Middle School in Atmore
ATMORE, Ala. -- An Escambia County Middle School student in Atmore was arrested for having a loaded gun on campus Friday. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were told that a student might be armed on campus and that the school was placed on lockdown. Escambia County Alabama deputies said...
WPMI
Juvenile booked in fatal Bay Minette shooting
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office, on October 14, 2022 around 7:30 p.m., Deputies and medical personnel responded to the 42000 block of Nicholsville Rd. in Bay Minette for a call about a shooting. Once on scene, deputies located a 22-year-old victim who...
WLOX
Victim identified following fatal Gautier shooting
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - 19-year-old Zachieous Stephens has been identified as the victim of a shooting in Gautier after being found dead on Thursday. Stephens was found on the property of a vacant house on Parkdale Drive around 4 p.m. after a neighbor of the home called police to report a possible death.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man arrested for shooting on Lyons Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was booked Mobile County Metro Jail Wednesday after police say he shot two people on Lyons Street last week. According to police, Cheekco Peebles walked inside a home in the 1000 block of Lyons Street on Oct. 3, while people were playing cards then walked up to a man, pulled out a gun and started shooting at him due to an ongoing argument they have been having. The male victim was struck multiple times along with a female victim at the residence. Peebles ran away before officers arrived, according to MPD.
Lucedale Police warn of potential fentanyl exposure from found cash
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The Lucedale Police Department is warning of the risks of fentanyl exposure, especially on found money. Police say a folded $50 bill was turned into the department Wednesday after being found in a parking lot. Officers tested the bill and preliminary results indicated that it contained traces of fentanyl. “The Lucedale […]
Semmes swears in first police officers for brand-new department
On Friday, the city of Semmes swore in the first four police officers for its new force, the first in the city’s ten-year history. “The weather couldn’t have turned out better,” Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook said. “I think that’s a sign we’re doing the right thing.”
Prichard police looking for teen runaway, possibly driving car
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard are asking for publics help in locating a missing teenager. Symoria Brown, 14, ran away from home in the early morning hours of Oct. 13, according to officials. It is unknown what Symoria could have been wearing when she left home. Officials said she may […]
