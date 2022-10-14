Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rare cancer treatment technology expected to arrive at OSF Healthcare this week
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Rare high-tech equipment is on its way to Peoria to improve cancer treatment. It’s part of OSF Healthcare’s new Cancer Institute, which is currently under construction. Proton beam therapy is a specialized form of cancer treatment that targets tumors without damaging surrounding tissues. The technology is currently only available in around […]
25newsnow.com
Driving change: AMT responds as local departments forgo their services
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two areas relying on Advanced Medical Transport for ambulance service appear ready to potentially go at it alone. Recently, fire departments across the region have started to take matters into their own hands to offer their own emergency transportation. But AMT – the area’s dominant provider – says they’re going to continue adapting to changes as they come, while serving communities to the best of their ability.
1470 WMBD
Peoria native Warfield’s new foundation holds fundraising show in Peoria Monday
PEORIA, Ill. – A musician with Peoria roots and who had big sucess working for years with Prince is starting a foundation to help more youth and adults alike get interested and involved in the arts. LiV Warfield has launched the LenaBlu Foundation — named after her aunt.
wcbu.org
South Side Mission breaks ground on new thrift store
South Side Mission broke ground Monday on a new thrift store on Garden Street in an expansion of services for residents in the 61605 zip code area. South Side Mission has contracted with a minority owned architectural firm, IDG+, as well as a female and minority owned general contractor, AFE Construction.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police release Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours, safety tips
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department has released information for those planning on going Trick-or-Treating this year. According to a press release, Trick-or-Treat hours in Peoria this year is from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. • Children should trick-or-treat during daylight hours. • Never let your children...
Central Illinois Proud
The Mississippi River low water levels affecting Central Illinois farmers
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The Mississippi River water levels are low. The river is the second-longest river in America, and the Illinois River feeds into it. Alan Knobloch with agricultural company Akron Services said the low water levels cause the barge freight rates for soybeans to rise because barges cannot be packed as full since they have to be out of the water due to low water levels. The merchandising manager said normally the barge freight rate is 70 cents a bushel.
Central Illinois Proud
Body found on railroad property in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are investigating after a body was located at a Toledo, Peoria and Western Railway property near Columbia St. in East Peoria Monday. According to a press release, officers were notified that a decomposed body was located at approximately 4:43 p.m. No other information...
Central Illinois Proud
Say it ain’t snow! Central Illinois sees the first snowflakes of the season on Monday
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — A blast of arctic air is bringing near record cold to Central Illinois this week and is some of the coldest air we’ve seen since late March. The arctic air also brought an unwelcomed guest to the area, snow! While the snow did not stick and resulted in no accumulation, Peoria officially reported a Trace of snow and October 17th, 2022 will go down as the first snowfall for Peoria in the 2022-’23 winter season.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
The Friday Sweet Spot - Trefzger’s Bakery: Six Degrees Of Preparation!
We’ve all heard the phrase, “Six Degrees Of Separation,” the theory is that everyone is connected in a six person or less chain. It was also the title of a film starring Chris Rock slapper, Will Smith. Now we have the “Six Degrees Of Preparation”, Starring Trefzger’s...
Central Illinois Proud
Day of the Dead is celebrated with a twist in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead is traditionally a Mexican-themed holiday to celebrate both life and death. However in Peoria, Nikki Romain, co-founder of ART Inc, decided to put a twist on the holiday by hosting the fourth annual Día de los Muertos: Love Never Dies event.
1470 WMBD
City Councilman takes on new Peoria County role
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria City Council member now has a new job. District Four Council Member Andre Allen has been announced as Peoria County’s new Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, as of Monday. “This is a dream opportunity for myself and my family,” said Allen, in...
starvedrock.media
Spring Valley And Princeton Businesses Victims Of Alleged Thieves
Two women stand accused of stealing cash from Bureau County businesses. Forty-nine-year-old Maria Levine of Ladd and 38-year-old Crystal Holland of Dixon were indicted Friday on two counts apiece of theft. Levine is accused of theft in excess of $500 at a Spring Valley business while Holland is charged with stealing between $10,000 to $100,000 from a Princeton business. Indictment information provided by the Bureau County States Attorney's Office doesn't mention what businesses were the alleged victims.
wcbu.org
Ameren Illinois pays fine, makes emergency response ‘adjustments’ after fatal 2016 Canton explosion
Ameren Illinois is updating its incident response practices as part of a penalty settlement related to a fatal 2016 gas line explosion in Canton. Under terms of the February agreement with the Illinois Commerce Commission, Ameren paid a $418,000 civil fine and said it would take additional “corrective actions.” Ameren has not admitted any liability in the explosion that killed one man and injured three others.
25newsnow.com
“Cutting into the bone”: Uncertainty surrounds latest actions announced by Journal Star-parent Gannett
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The latest proposed mandatory leave and buyouts announced by media company Gannett is bringing a cloud of uncertainty to the Peoria Journal Star. Peoria Newspaper Guild President and reporter Leslie Renken says while the guild contract provides some protection, the continued cost-cutting measures have been devasting to the newspaper.
wcsjnews.com
Two More People Pass Away From Covid-19 in LaSalle County
Two more people have passed away from Covid-19 in LaSalle County. The LaSalle County Health Department said a female in her 30’s and a male in his 50’s are the latest to pass away. There have been a total of four hundred ninety-four COVID-19 related deaths in LaSalle...
1470 WMBD
Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center
PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
Shopping Mall Is Home To One Of Best Haunted Houses In Illinois
For some people, shopping centers can be very scary places but this Illinois mall takes it to the next frightening level. Illinois Has A Great Haunted House Scene For Halloween. When it comes to Halloween, Illinois is a great place to live. There are tons of events and activities for...
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin building catches fire, cause still undetermined
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin firefighters are looking for answers in the cause of a fire Monday afternoon. The fire occurred at 248 Derby St. in Pekin within a boarded-up building. No one was injured in the fire or the emergency response, said interim Pekin Fire Chief Trent Reeise.
Central Illinois Proud
Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
Knox County property transfers for Oct. 6-12, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Oct. 6-12, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
Comments / 0