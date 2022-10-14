PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two areas relying on Advanced Medical Transport for ambulance service appear ready to potentially go at it alone. Recently, fire departments across the region have started to take matters into their own hands to offer their own emergency transportation. But AMT – the area’s dominant provider – says they’re going to continue adapting to changes as they come, while serving communities to the best of their ability.

PEORIA, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO