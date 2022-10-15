Read full article on original website
Pickers Star And Iowa Native Impaired Following Severe Stroke
Back in July, American Pickers star Mike Wolfe took to social media to ask fans to pray for Iowa native and his Pickers co-star Frank Fritz. Wolfe revealed that Fritz had suffered a stroke and was hospitalized. He asked fans to send their prayers to Fritz. We are now learning details on just how severe Fritz's stroke was.
Iowa Football: Position-by-position grades for the Hawkeyes' through six games
It's the bye week for Iowa football, but the news and analysis never stops. It's been a frustrating season for Hawkeye fans, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Iowa is entering the bye week with a 3-3 record and will face-off against Ohio State. Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz met with the media on Wednesday to answer the media's questions about the offense and give some of his analysis.
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf family says goodbye to 18-year-old angel
Nineteen days before her 19th birthday, Bettendorf’s Charly Erpelding departed this earth, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. “Andy and I got to see her off to heaven in our arms reassuring her and letting her know how much we love her, and the unending pride we have in her,” Charly’s mom Tara Erpelding posted on Facebook. “She was brave and courageous as she’s always been. Our hearts are shattered, but we do take comfort in the many stories you’ve shared of how she’s touched your lives, just as she has touched ours.”
Iowa City family opening 2nd farm business near Des Moines
Paul Rasch pulls a couple of Red Free apples from the trees at Wilson's Orchard & Farm, about 5 miles northeast of Iowa City's downtown.
kciiradio.com
Comeback at Case: Demons Shock Trojans in Monumental Turnaround
The hope was bleak, but that didn’t stop the Washington Demon football team from pulling off one of the top comeback’s that Case Field has ever seen on Friday when they erased a 20 point deficit to stun visiting Fairfield 35-28 to keep the postseason hopes alive. As...
Cedar Rapids Animal Rescue Treating Two Dogs for Unthinkable Acts
Multiple recent incidents in just the past few weeks of cats being rescued from deplorable conditions make these cases of animal abuse and neglect far too frequent for anyone's comfort. But, sadly, we have yet another case to report. Meet beautiful Ashland. She is currently in the care of Critter...
1 dead, 2 hurt in head-on Iowa crash
One man is dead and two others are injured after a head on collision on the Sabula, Iowa Causeway Saturday night. One of those injured is in Iowa City. On October 15 at approximately 8:30 p.m., Sabula police officers were dispatched to an accident involving two vehicles on the Sabula Causeway near the Sabula/Savanna Bridge. […]
wvik.org
Mommsen vs. Pence: The Race for an Iowa House Seat that Covers 3 Counties
State Representative Norlin Mommsen is running for his fifth term in the Iowa House. And the new 70th District includes the northern part of Scott County, central Clinton County, and a small part of Jackson County. Mommsen, a Republican and farmer from DeWitt, says if reelected, he'll continue working on...
WOWT
Greg McDermott inducted into Cascade High School Athletic Hall of Fame
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Greg McDermott was back home for a special night in Cascade Iowa. His alma mater recently started an Athletic Hall of Fame and inducted its second class this week. Mac along with Kerry (Greenwood) Winkel, Jim O’Meara, the late John Sullivan, and Marty Sutherland made up the 2022 class of the Cascade High School Athletic Hall of Fame. The ceremony took place at the Knights of Columbus in Cascade.
KCCI.com
Iowa man who struggled with finances pleads guilty to killing his wife
IOWA CITY, Iowa — An Iowa City man pleaded guilty to murdering his wife after she found he was lying to her about their finances. Roy Browning Jr. pleaded guilty this week to second-degree murder. He will be sentenced Dec. 2. Browning faces as much as 50 years in...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Man Dies in Farming Accident Near Hopkinton
A Manchester man died in a farming accident near Hopkinton on Thursday. The Delaware County Communication Center received a report of a farm accident in the 2800 block of Quarter Road, indicating a person was caught in a grain bagger. When emergency personnel arrived, they found 68-year-old Randall Wulfekuhle dead...
kciiradio.com
Therapist Arrested for Fraudulent Practices in Washington County
The Washington Police Department arrested forty-two-year-old John Paul Nganga on a Washington County Warrant for Fraudulent Practices Second Degree, a Class D Felony. In June of 2022, the Washington Police Department was contacted by the Cedar Rapids Police Department concerning a therapist who had submitted fraudulent bills through the Grace C. Mae Advocacy Center.
KCJJ
IC woman arrested after allegedly beating juvenile with a belt
Iowa City Police have arrested a woman they say beat a juvenile with a belt. The alleged incident reportedly took place around 2am on September 24th at the Bittersweet Court residence of 25-year-old Doniece Mason. Police allege Mason struck the victim with a belt multiple times, causing redness and swelling to the girl’s forearms, legs and face. Mason allegedly admitted to striking the girl with a belt.
KCJJ
Transient accused of threatening Louisa County residents, then holding off police in armed standoff
A transient faces charges that he threatened two Louisa County residents, then held off police during an armed standoff. That’s according to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, which reports receiving a call just before 4pm Saturday that 37-year-old Jacob Strause had been leaving voicemails threatening to kill the caller and another resident at an address in Elrick Junction, southeast of Wapello. Minutes later, Strause reportedly arrived at the residence and tried to kick in the door. The sheriff’s office says when that was unsuccessful, Strause entered a nearby garage, which was quickly surrounded by arriving deputies. Strause reportedly remained inside, threatening violence against law enforcement.
