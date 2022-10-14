Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Activist also running for Peoria City Council
PEORIA, Ill. – The man in charge of school safety for Peoria Public Schools isn’t the only candidate for one of the five At Large seats on the Peoria City Council. There’s at least two announced candidates. Longtime East Bluff resident and activist Lawrence Maushard announced on social media back in late-August he, too, is running. Demario Boone announced his candidacy Monday.
capitolwolf.com
Illinois Poor People’s Campaign
Saturday saw a march to the Lincoln Statue at the Capital in Springfield. The Illinois Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival joined dozens of states from across the country in ‘Marches on Main Street’ events in a coordinated campaign of voter engagement leading up to the Nov 8th Midterm elections.
25newsnow.com
Driving change: AMT responds as local departments forgo their services
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two areas relying on Advanced Medical Transport for ambulance service appear ready to potentially go at it alone. Recently, fire departments across the region have started to take matters into their own hands to offer their own emergency transportation. But AMT – the area’s dominant provider – says they’re going to continue adapting to changes as they come, while serving communities to the best of their ability.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to WEEK-TV Peoria Meteorologist Devan Masciulli?
In just one year at WEEK-TV, Devan Masciulli rose to become Peoria’s favorite meteorologist. However, when her viewers did not see her on the broadcast for the last few days, they wondered what had happened to Devan Masciulli and where she was. The meteorologist has recently announced the reason behind her absence on social media. Devan Masciulli’s family is having a hard time after an unfortunate tragedy. Read on to find out what happened to the meteorologist and her family in this Devan Masciulli wiki.
fox32chicago.com
University of Illinois student skips senior Homecoming to meet with VP Harris
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Many college students may dream of being in the White House one day, but a University of Illinois student can already check that off the to-do list. This University of Illinois senior missed being on the Homecoming court this past weekend, skipping that celebration of orange and blue to head to the White House.
1470 WMBD
City Councilman takes on new Peoria County role
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria City Council member now has a new job. District Four Council Member Andre Allen has been announced as Peoria County’s new Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, as of Monday. “This is a dream opportunity for myself and my family,” said Allen, in...
1470 WMBD
Peoria native Warfield’s new foundation holds fundraising show in Peoria Monday
PEORIA, Ill. – A musician with Peoria roots and who had big sucess working for years with Prince is starting a foundation to help more youth and adults alike get interested and involved in the arts. LiV Warfield has launched the LenaBlu Foundation — named after her aunt.
wglt.org
Bloomington proposes new strategic priorities
Bloomington City Council members Monday night discussed development goals and strategies formulated during the council’s September Strategic Planning Retreat. Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe presented a summary report of six Key Strategic Priorities in no particular order:. Improve infrastructure. Revilatize older communities. Emphasize economic development. Promote housing diversity. Improve efficiency in...
25newsnow.com
Normal Town Council votes 4-3 to favor Rivian and not seek bids to buy government vehicles
NORMAL (25 News Now) - The Normal Town Council narrowly agreed Monday night to favor hometown Rivian Automotive by purchasing two electric vehicles without going through the formal bidding process. The town won’t advertise for bids, which typically enable taxpayers to get the lowest possible price for major government purchases....
wcbu.org
South Side Mission breaks ground on new thrift store
South Side Mission broke ground Monday on a new thrift store on Garden Street in an expansion of services for residents in the 61605 zip code area. South Side Mission has contracted with a minority owned architectural firm, IDG+, as well as a female and minority owned general contractor, AFE Construction.
Central Illinois Proud
The Mississippi River low water levels affecting Central Illinois farmers
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The Mississippi River water levels are low. The river is the second-longest river in America, and the Illinois River feeds into it. Alan Knobloch with agricultural company Akron Services said the low water levels cause the barge freight rates for soybeans to rise because barges cannot be packed as full since they have to be out of the water due to low water levels. The merchandising manager said normally the barge freight rate is 70 cents a bushel.
Rare cancer treatment technology expected to arrive at OSF Healthcare this week
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Rare high-tech equipment is on its way to Peoria to improve cancer treatment. It’s part of OSF Healthcare’s new Cancer Institute, which is currently under construction. Proton beam therapy is a specialized form of cancer treatment that targets tumors without damaging surrounding tissues. The technology is currently only available in around […]
foxillinois.com
Illinois has seen 17 officer related shootings in 2022
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Last week, there have been several officers across the United States shot in the line of duty including the two officers shot in Decatur on Wednesday, Oct. 12. With this short-span increase of officers shot, we researched the numbers to see the trends of officer-involved shootings in Illinois.
25newsnow.com
Reditus Labs CEO Rossi jailed, accused of marijuana use before trial
GALESBURG (25 News Now) - The chief executive officer of Pekin’s Reditus Labs was behind bars Friday night in Galesburg accused of violating conditions of his bond while he awaits trial on federal tax and mail fraud violations. The Knox County Jail confirmed Aaron Rossi, 39, was in custody...
25newsnow.com
“Cutting into the bone”: Uncertainty surrounds latest actions announced by Journal Star-parent Gannett
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The latest proposed mandatory leave and buyouts announced by media company Gannett is bringing a cloud of uncertainty to the Peoria Journal Star. Peoria Newspaper Guild President and reporter Leslie Renken says while the guild contract provides some protection, the continued cost-cutting measures have been devasting to the newspaper.
wlds.com
Springfield FBI, ISP Warn of Rideshare-Related Carjackings
The FBI Springfield Office and Illinois State Police, along with the United States Attorney’s Office–Southern District of Illinois are warning of rideshare-related carjacking incidents in the state. Law enforcement has reported 7 carjacking incidents targeting rideshare drivers since late June in the East St. Louis area. One was...
1470 WMBD
Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center
PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
Two charged in purchase of Oberheim murder weapon
PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — Two women have been indicted by a federal grand jury with charges related to the purchase of the gun that was used to kill Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim. Ashantae Corruthers, 28 of Indianapolis, and Regina Lewis, 27 of Normal, were charged on October 4 on charges of conspiracy to illegally […]
Central Illinois Proud
Body found on railroad property in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are investigating after a body was located at a Toledo, Peoria and Western Railway property near Columbia St. in East Peoria Monday. According to a press release, officers were notified that a decomposed body was located at approximately 4:43 p.m. No other information...
WSPY NEWS
New distribution center coming to Princeton
Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc. will build a distribution center in Princeton. The announcement was made by the company and Illinois officials on Friday. According to a news release, The facility represents a $68 million investment from the company and will create around 145 jobs over the next three years. The 600,000 square foot building will service over 150 stores in the Midwest. It's expected to be done in 2024.
