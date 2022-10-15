Read full article on original website
WBTV
Group continues push to remove ‘Red Raider’ mascot from Gaston County school
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Community groups in Gaston County are planning to rally Monday in an ongoing push to get rid of what’s been called an offensive mascot at a Gaston County high school. It’s another push by local tribal leaders, community members, students, parents and more to...
WBTV
Rowan-Salisbury Schools Superintendent sets time for community meet and greet events
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rowan-Salisbury Schools: Join us for a Meet & Greet with our new superintendent, Dr. Kelly Withers. Each RSS community is hosting an event for the community, staff and families to get to know Dr. Withers. Click here for more information. Spanish interpreters will be provided at all events.
Retired educator and former board member vie for the CMS school board's District 5 seat
Two candidates are running to fill the District 5 seat on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board, with incumbent Margaret Marshall stepping down. Lisa Cline and Trent Merchant both say their experience positions them to jump right into all the tasks awaiting new board members, such as improving academic outcomes and finding a new superintendent.
WBTV
Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
WBTV
Grand opening held recently for new Midland Logistics Park in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation and the Aberdeen Carolina & Western Railway recently hosted the grand opening of the Midland Logistics Park in Midland. Located on Highway 24/27, the Midland Multi-Modal Industrial Park will be developed into a major logistics hub serving both the...
CMS begins community discussions on future plans for the district
CHARLOTTE — Earlier this week, officials from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools turned to the community for thoughts and feedback as the district considers the future of schools across the county. A discussion at Garinger High School in east Charlotte was the first in-person conversation in a series of engagement opportunities planned...
WBTV
Mecklenburg County, Parks and Rec. frustrated with lack of project information
A new survey by LLC.org looked at the most annoying coworker habits and found that "quiet quitting" was among the most irritating. Raleigh mass shooting suspect could be tried as an adult. Updated: 8 hours ago. The Wake County District Attorney has filed a juvenile petition against the suspected Raleigh...
Candidates for Rock Hill School Board share vision for district during forum
Candidates answered questions in more of a forum style about a wide range of topics like school safety, the district budget, critical race theory, and even how to increase teacher morale.
WBTV
2nd annual Camden Cohick Memorial Car Show to benefit Suicide Awareness
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second straight year a special car show will be held in Rowan County to bring awareness to suicide prevention, and to raise funds for music scholarships. This scholarship fund honors the life, leadership, legacy and the love of music of Camden William Cohick...
qcnews.com
Rock Hill City Council votes to lower speed limit after complaints
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Drivers going through residential areas and neighborhoods in Rock Hill will have to ease off the gas pedal soon. City officials unanimously voted to make these areas safer by reducing the speed limit from 35 mph to 30 mph — unless there’s a speed limit posted.
WBTV
Rowan-Salisbury Schools bus involved in crash in area of Long Ferry Road, I-85
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Rowan-Salisbury Schools bus was involved in a crash Monday morning, officials said. According to the school district, the crash happened on Long Ferry Road near Interstate 85 after another vehicle ran a stop sign. Fifteen Hanford Dole Elementary School students were on the bus...
cn2.com
New Program Aims to Provide Permanent Solution for Chronically Homeless Pop.
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A new program the Housing Development Corporation with the city of Rock Hill has started is called Permanent Supportive Housing. Leaders say it is based on the “housing first” model, meaning to get a chronic homeless family into a home first so it can then focus on other needs like keeping a job.
City of Charlotte bolstering workforce training programs with grants
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte area's unemployment rate is inching closer to pre-pandemic levels. City officials hope to continue to improve jobs and the workforce by funding technical training programs. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 50,000 people in Charlotte, Gastonia and Rock Hill were unemployed in...
WBTV
Halloween Train pulls into the N.C. Transportation Museum October 22, and 29-30 with Scarecrow Stroll
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Transportation Museum is bringing family fun to Halloween on October 22, 29, and 30. The Halloween Train is a family-friendly event that will include Halloween themed train rides, hayrides, games, temporary tattoos, music, candy stops, a costume contest for kids, scavenger hunt, and more! There will also be scarecrows on display from various organizations and individuals. Visitors can vote for their favorite scarecrow when they walk through the museum grounds during the Scarecrow Stroll October 15-30.
WBTV
Pickup truck plows into Walmart in Alexander County, fire department says
Burke County crews rescue hiker after 45-foot fall, on-site blood transfusion. Personnel determined that due to the nature of the patient's injuries, they would need whole blood before they could be taken out of the woods.
Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in September?
The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of September, according to data pulled Oct. 12 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
Three ENC counties among top 10 for highest COVID-19 infection rates in NC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
A south Charlotte motel closes, leaving dozens without a home
Empty takeout containers and soda cans were strewn about the parking lot of the Econo Lodge on South Tryon Street in Charlotte on a recent Friday afternoon. The motel's front office was locked. A sign read "closed for renovation," but people were still milling about —among them, a woman named Loretta dressed in scrubs, carrying a bag with toiletries and clothes.
WBTV
Burke County crews rescue hiker after 45-foot fall, on-site blood transfusion
Pickup truck plows into Walmart in Alexander County, fire department says. The driver of the vehicle was removed from the truck after a short period and was turned over to EMS for medical care.
CATS rail service, including streetcar and light rail, suspended over the weekend
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Area Transit System is suspending its rail service, including its streetcar and light rail, for maintenance on Saturday and Sunday. In a news release, CATS said it will be conducting routine and preventative maintenance in order to make sure the rail infrastructure is reliable. The work includes track, track bed, signal crossing and signal system work, and will go through the weekend.
