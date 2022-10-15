ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

WBTV

Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
CONCORD, NC
qcnews.com

Rock Hill City Council votes to lower speed limit after complaints

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Drivers going through residential areas and neighborhoods in Rock Hill will have to ease off the gas pedal soon. City officials unanimously voted to make these areas safer by reducing the speed limit from 35 mph to 30 mph — unless there’s a speed limit posted.
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

New Program Aims to Provide Permanent Solution for Chronically Homeless Pop.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A new program the Housing Development Corporation with the city of Rock Hill has started is called Permanent Supportive Housing. Leaders say it is based on the “housing first” model, meaning to get a chronic homeless family into a home first so it can then focus on other needs like keeping a job.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

City of Charlotte bolstering workforce training programs with grants

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte area's unemployment rate is inching closer to pre-pandemic levels. City officials hope to continue to improve jobs and the workforce by funding technical training programs. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 50,000 people in Charlotte, Gastonia and Rock Hill were unemployed in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Halloween Train pulls into the N.C. Transportation Museum October 22, and 29-30 with Scarecrow Stroll

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Transportation Museum is bringing family fun to Halloween on October 22, 29, and 30. The Halloween Train is a family-friendly event that will include Halloween themed train rides, hayrides, games, temporary tattoos, music, candy stops, a costume contest for kids, scavenger hunt, and more! There will also be scarecrows on display from various organizations and individuals. Visitors can vote for their favorite scarecrow when they walk through the museum grounds during the Scarecrow Stroll October 15-30.
SPENCER, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in September?

The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of September, according to data pulled Oct. 12 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WFAE

A south Charlotte motel closes, leaving dozens without a home

Empty takeout containers and soda cans were strewn about the parking lot of the Econo Lodge on South Tryon Street in Charlotte on a recent Friday afternoon. The motel's front office was locked. A sign read "closed for renovation," but people were still milling about —among them, a woman named Loretta dressed in scrubs, carrying a bag with toiletries and clothes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CATS rail service, including streetcar and light rail, suspended over the weekend

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Area Transit System is suspending its rail service, including its streetcar and light rail, for maintenance on Saturday and Sunday. In a news release, CATS said it will be conducting routine and preventative maintenance in order to make sure the rail infrastructure is reliable. The work includes track, track bed, signal crossing and signal system work, and will go through the weekend.
CHARLOTTE, NC

