Related
Broadway star humiliates partially-deaf and blind theater fan by accusing her of recording Hadestown performance, after mistaking closed-captioning device for a phone
A partially-deaf woman was humiliated in the middle of a Broadway performance for using a closed captioning device that an on-stage diva wrongfully assumed was a cell phone. Samantha Coleman, a partially deaf and blind Broadway fanatic, was sitting in the front row of the Hadestown musical on Thursday when star Lillias White, 71, halted in twice middle of the show to call the spectator for 'recording on her cellphone.'
Elvis Presley Claims This One Singer Had ‘The Perfect Voice’
Elvis Presley is the undisputed king of rock and roll. His music was marked by his great voice, talent, and charisma. However, just as The Beatles were mainly motivated by Elvis’ work, the singer himself was fond of one famous American star. The King had a profound love for...
Miranda Lambert ‘Promised’ Husband Brendan McLoughlin He Could Come Onstage in Las Vegas
Miranda Lambert kicked off her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency on Friday night (Sept. 23), but she's still got plenty of surprises up her sleeve for the shows ahead: And one of them just might be an appearance from her fan-favorite husband, Brendan McLoughlin. McLoughlin's been known to enjoy sharing...
‘The Voice’ Fans Are Losing It Over The ‘Tension’ Caught On Camera Between Gwen Stefani And Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello‘s arrival as the newest coach on The Voice initially excited fans, but after a “tense” and “awkward” new clip of her on the show dropped, some are worried about her relationship with co-worker Gwen Stefani. This week, the four judges (including Blake Shelton and John Legend) watched competitors perform in the long-awaited blind auditions, and tried to convince hopefuls to join their teams.
Popculture
'The Masked Singer': Mermaid Is Legendary '70s Singer
The Masked Singer Season 8 might have paid tribute to Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber in week four, but the show went under the sea for its second singer of the night. Although the show was postponed in the United States due to the MLB playoffs, it did air in Canada and is streaming on Hulu — and a popular singer wearing an elaborate mermaid costume was unmasked at the end of the night. (If you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
MLB・
Shania Twain Reveals New Single Releasing This Week
Shania Twain is on a roll. The 57-year-old Canadian superstar spent much of the year on “Let’s Go!” her Las Vegas residency. She also went back to her native country for a big festival over the summer. A Netflix documentary that chronicles her life was released, too, and it was accompanied by a soundtrack. Not Just a Girl is available to stream now. Now, she has new music on the way. Check out the announcement below.
TODAY.com
Jennifer Hudson brings show audience to tears in impromptu gospel performance
In classic Jennifer Hudson style, the singer brought her studio audience to tears with an emotional impromptu gospel performance. On "The Jennifer Hudson Show" on Sept. 23, an 82-year-old woman in the audience asked the award-winning singer if she would sing a gospel song for her. "Do you have a...
This Kelly Clarkson and Sam Smith duet of 'Breakaway' will make you believe you can accomplish literally anything
Ready to spread your wings and learn how to fly?
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Star Willie Spence Passes Away at 23 Years Old
It’s a sad day for American Idol fans everywhere. Season 19 runner up Willie Spence, has reportedly passed away following a car accident in Tennessee. Here’s everything we know. Willie Spence Reportedly Passes Away At the Age of 23. According to various local sources, American Idol runner up...
Blake Shelton Leaving The Voice After Upcoming Season — Read Statement
The Voice‘s longest-tenured coach is hanging up his revolving chair: Country star Blake Shelton, who has been with the NBC singing competition since its 2011 debut, is leaving the show after the upcoming Season 23. “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton said in a statement. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I...
‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Dies in Car Crash at 23
American Idol fans are mourning the death of season 19 runner-up, Willie Spence, after he was involved in a severe car crash. The budding star was just 23 years old. According to MEAWW, the former American Idol contestant had been in Nashville, Tennessee on October 11th when the tragic car crash occurred. Per the outlet, first responders transported Willie Spence to the hospital but he succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident.
Walker Hayes Has a New Dance Partner, Jo Dee Messina [Watch]
Jo Dee Messina just turned up in the most unexpected place: Walker Hayes' front porch. The '90s and early '00s hitmaker has kept a low profile as Cole Swindell's reimagining of her song "Heads Carolina, Tails California" stormed to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" was a five-week chart-topper for Swindell, but aside from a very short appearance in his music video, the two haven't done anything together.
ETOnline.com
'The Voice': Former 'America's Got Talent' Semifinalist Ansley Burns Gets Blake Shelton to Block Gwen Stefani
Ansley Burns is just 15 years old, but the talented young singer had Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ready to do battle during Monday's The Voice!. The talented teen, who hails from South Carolina, was previously a semifinalist on season 14 of America's Got Talent when she was just 11, but has returned to the stage for this season of the NBC singing competition, wowing the coaches with her performance of LeAnn Rimes' rendition of "Unchained Melody."
Kelly Clarkson Duets with Sam Smith, Covers Whitney Houston and Olivia Rodrigo in Latest ‘Kellyoke’
Just when you thought Kelly Clarkson had pulled out all the stops, the famed singer and talk show host outdoes herself yet again. This time with a duet with golden-voiced singer Sam Smith and a slew of excellent covers of songs from artists like Whitney Houston and Olivia Rodrigo. Let’s dive in!
Tamera Mowry Rings In The Holiday Season With ‘Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge’ In Zara Geometric Print Dress & White Sneakers
Tamera Mowry gave her Instagram followers a sweet treat for National Dessert Day. The actress and author will host the “Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge” along with baking icons Clarice Lam and Joshua John. The competition show will premiere on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee on Dec 13. Mowry confirmed the news on Instagram with a Reel video that sees her entering a kitchen only to find a tiered Dr. Seuss cake. She then takes a bite of the towering treat. The Emmy Award-winning talk show host was effortlessly chic for the occasion in Zara’s Geometric Print Dress. The piece retails for...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Get Your Tissues Ready for the Scheduled Dances of Two-Night Season 31 Disney+ Event
'Dancing with the Stars' fans should get their tissues ready for an event until any other, two nights of dances featuring stars Most Memorable Year and Prom Night.
Sam DeRosa Has ‘Nothing But Love’ After a Messy Breakup on New Single ‘After the Tears Dry’
Sam DeRosa is taking the high road after a breakup. On Friday, as she released her EP The Good Parts, DeRosa premiered the music video for her song “After the Tears” with Rolling Stone. The video follows the songwriter — who’s penned songs for Lovelytheband, Fitz and the...
