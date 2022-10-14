The Voice‘s longest-tenured coach is hanging up his revolving chair: Country star Blake Shelton, who has been with the NBC singing competition since its 2011 debut, is leaving the show after the upcoming Season 23. “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton said in a statement. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I...

