Colorado Springs, CO

Local rabbi speaks on the significance of Sukkot

By Ariel Flatt
 2 days ago
This week is the Jewish festival of Sukkot.

It started last Sunday and runs until this Sunday night.

During Sukkot, Jews build huts made out of straw in honor of the structures that the Israelites lived in when they escaped from Egypt.

Rabbi Moshe Librow of the Chabad Lubavitch in Colorado Springs spoke about the significance of this festival.

Sukkot runs until this Sunday night.

The next major Jewish festival, Hanukkah, is the second week in December.

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

